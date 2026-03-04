أعلن وزير ​خارجية سريلانكا فيجيتا ‌هيراث، إنقاذ جيش بلاده ما ​لا يقل عن ​30 شخصا كانوا على ⁠متن سفينة إيرانية تغرق ​قرب المياه السريلانكية، اليوم ​(الأربعاء).

وأكد هيراث في إفادة أمام البرلمان أنه تم إرسال سفينتين تابعتين للبحرية السريلانكية وطائرة للقيام بعملية الإنقاذ، لكنه لم يوضح سبب غرق السفينة الحربية الإيرانية.
غرق فرقاطة إيرانية قبالة سريلانكا وإنقاذ 30 بحاراً من أصل 180

ولم ترد معلومات بعد عن سبب غرق المركب، لكن الوزير السريلانكي قال إن البحارة المصابين نُقلوا إلى مستشفى في جنوب الجزيرة، وصدر نداء استغاثة عن الفرقاطة التي يبلغ عدد أفراد طاقمها 180 شخصا عند الفجر.

وكان متحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع قال في وقت سابق ​اليوم إن البحرية أرسلت ​مهمة إنقاذ بعد تلقي نداء ‌استغاثة ⁠من السفينة الإيرانية.

ولم يذكر وزير الخارجية مزيدا من التفاصيل، لكنه قال إن ​سريلانكا ​ستتخذ ⁠الإجراء المناسب.

وكانت أوردت وسائل إعلام محلية أن ​السفينة أطلقت نداء ​استغاثة ⁠قبالة سواحل جالي في جنوب البلاد، وأن المصابين ⁠نُقلوا ​إلى مستشفى ​في جالي.

وسأل نائب من المعارضة في البرلمان عمّا إذا كان المركب تعرّض للقصف في ظل الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران، لكن الحكومة لم ترد على السؤال بعد.

وقال المتحدث باسم البحرية السريلانكية بوديما سامباث إن العملية التي جرت تتوافق مع التزامات سريلانكا البحرية.

وأكد لوكالة فرانس برس «استجبنا إلى نداء استغاثة بموجب التزاماتنا الدولية نظرا إلى أن المنطقة ضمن منطقة البحث والإنقاذ التابعة لنا في المحيط الهندي».

وأفاد مسؤولون محليون بأنه تم وضع المستشفى الرئيسي في غالي، على بعد نحو 115 كيلومترا جنوب العاصمة، في حالة تأهّب لاستقبال البحارة الذين تم إجلاؤهم.