غرق فرقاطة إيرانية قبالة سريلانكا وإنقاذ 30 بحاراً من أصل 180

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena announced that the country's army rescued at least 30 people who were aboard an Iranian ship sinking near Sri Lankan waters today (Wednesday).

Gunawardena confirmed in a statement before Parliament that two Sri Lankan navy ships and an aircraft were sent to carry out the rescue operation, but he did not clarify the reason for the sinking of the Iranian warship.



No information has yet been provided regarding the cause of the vessel's sinking, but the Sri Lankan minister stated that the injured sailors were transferred to a hospital in the south of the island, and a distress call was made from the frigate, which has a crew of 180, at dawn.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said earlier today that the navy dispatched a rescue mission after receiving a distress call from the Iranian ship.

The Foreign Minister did not provide further details but stated that Sri Lanka would take appropriate action.

Local media reported that the ship issued a distress call off the coast of Galle in the south of the country, and that the injured were transported to a hospital in Galle.

An opposition member in Parliament asked whether the vessel had been bombed amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, but the government has not yet responded to the question.

Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Buddhi A. Sampath stated that the operation conducted aligns with Sri Lanka's maritime commitments.

He confirmed to Agence France-Presse, "We responded to a distress call under our international obligations as the area falls within our search and rescue zone in the Indian Ocean."

Local officials reported that the main hospital in Galle, located about 115 kilometers south of the capital, was put on alert to receive the evacuated sailors.