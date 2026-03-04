طور باحثون في جامعة شيكاغو علاجًا يعتمد على الحمض النووي الريبوزي المرسال (mRNA) باستخدام نظام جسيمات نانوية (lipid nanoparticles) يستهدف خلايا بيتا المنتجة للإنسولين في البنكرياس، بهدف منع أو إبطاء تطور مرض السكري من النوع الأول.

ويُعد مرض السكري من النوع الأول مرضًا مناعيًا ذاتيًا مزمنًا يهاجم فيه الجهاز المناعي خلايا بيتا المنتجة للإنسولين ويدمرها، مما يجبر المصابين على حقن الإنسولين يوميًا للبقاء على قيد الحياة وتنظيم مستويات السكر في الدم، وبحسب الجمعية الأمريكية لمرض السكري يصيب المرض نحو 1.9 مليون أمريكي.
علاج وراثي واعد قد يبطئ أو يمنع السكري النوع الأول

كيف يعمل العلاج الجديد؟

ويعمل النظام الجديد على إيصال تعليمات mRNA مباشرة إلى خلايا بيتا، حيث يحفزها على إنتاج بروتين PD-L1 (Programmed Death-Ligand 1)، وهو بروتين يعمل كمثبط مناعي يحمي الخلايا من الهجمات المناعية الذاتية، ويقلل من الالتهاب والضرر للأنسجة السليمة.

نتائج واعدة في التجارب الأولية

وفي الاختبارات الأولية على الحيوانات (نماذج فئران NOD المعرضة للسكري المناعي الذاتي)، نجحت الجسيمات النانوية في الوصول إلى الخلايا المستهدفة وإثارة تأثير وقائي، مما أدى إلى تأخير تقدم المرض. كما أظهرت النتائج فعالية في نماذج تحتوي على خلايا بيتا بشرية مزروعة في الفئران.

ونُشرت الدراسة في مجلة Cell Reports Medicine العلمية، وأكد الباحثون أن هذا يمثل إثبات مفهوم علاجي أولي، حيث تم تسليم mRNA لـPD-L1 بنجاح، مع تأخير في تطور السكري في الفئران، وإمكانية ترجمة النتائج إلى خلايا بشرية.

من جانبه، قال الباحث الرئيسي للدراسة في جامعة شيكاغوجاكوب إنريكيز: «لم نقدم فقط وسيلة توصيل مبتكرة إلى خلايا بيتا، بل أظهرنا أن هذه الخلايا يمكنها إنتاج PD-L1 لحماية مناعية».

وأضاف مدير مركز أبحاث وتدريب السكري في جامعة شيكاغو البروفيسور راغو ميرميرا: «هذا يولد مستوى جديدًا من الحماس، لأننا نفكر الآن في هندسة خلايا بيتا باستخدام المعرفة المتراكمة على مر السنين، إنه أداة واعدة لأننا نستهدف نوعًا خلويًا محددًا دون إيذاء الخلايا الأخرى».

تحول محتمل في إستراتيجية الوقاية

وتشمل القيود الرئيسية أن الدراسة أجريت في المختبر ونماذج حيوانية فقط، دون تجارب بشرية، ولم تدرس السلامة طويلة الأمد أو مدة الوقاية، ويتطلب الأمر اختبارات إضافية لتأكيد السلامة، الجرعات، والفعالية قبل الانتقال إلى التجارب السريرية على البشر.

إذا أكدت الدراسات البشرية المستقبلية هذه النتائج، قد يصبح هذا النهج طريقة جديدة لمنع أو تأخير السكري من النوع الأول بحماية الخلايا المنتجة للإنسولين مباشرة، بدلاً من تعديل الجهاز المناعي بشكل عام كما في الإستراتيجيات الحالية.