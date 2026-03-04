علاج وراثي واعد قد يبطئ أو يمنع السكري النوع الأول

Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a treatment based on messenger RNA (mRNA) using a lipid nanoparticle system that targets insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, aiming to prevent or slow the progression of type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing beta cells, forcing those affected to inject insulin daily to survive and regulate blood sugar levels. According to the American Diabetes Association, the disease affects about 1.9 million Americans.



How does the new treatment work?

The new system delivers mRNA instructions directly to beta cells, stimulating them to produce the PD-L1 (Programmed Death-Ligand 1) protein, which acts as an immune inhibitor that protects the cells from autoimmune attacks and reduces inflammation and damage to healthy tissues.

Promising results in preliminary trials

In preliminary tests on animal models (NOD mouse models prone to autoimmune diabetes), the nanoparticles successfully reached the target cells and elicited a protective effect, delaying disease progression. The results also showed effectiveness in models containing human beta cells implanted in mice.

The study was published in the scientific journal Cell Reports Medicine, and the researchers confirmed that this represents proof of concept for an initial therapeutic approach, as the mRNA for PD-L1 was successfully delivered, with a delay in the development of diabetes in mice, and the potential to translate the results to human cells.

For his part, the lead researcher of the study at the University of Chicago, Jacob Enriquez, stated: "We not only provided an innovative delivery method to beta cells, but we also demonstrated that these cells can produce PD-L1 for immune protection."

Professor Ragu Merimra, director of the Diabetes Research and Training Center at the University of Chicago, added: "This generates a new level of excitement, as we are now thinking about engineering beta cells using the accumulated knowledge over the years. It is a promising tool because we are targeting a specific cell type without harming other cells."

A potential shift in prevention strategy

Key limitations include that the study was conducted in the lab and only in animal models, without human trials, and did not assess long-term safety or duration of protection. Further testing is required to confirm safety, dosing, and efficacy before moving to clinical trials in humans.

If future human studies confirm these results, this approach could become a new way to prevent or delay type 1 diabetes by directly protecting insulin-producing cells, rather than broadly modifying the immune system as in current strategies.