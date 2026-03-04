علاج وراثي واعد قد يبطئ أو يمنع السكري النوع الأول

طور باحثون في جامعة شيكاغو علاجًا يعتمد على الحمض النووي الريبوزي المرسال (mRNA) باستخدام نظام جسيمات نانوية (lipid nanoparticles) يستهدف خلايا بيتا المنتجة للإنسولين في البنكرياس، بهدف منع أو إبطاء تطور مرض السكري من النوع الأول.
ويُعد مرض السكري من النوع الأول مرضًا مناعيًا ذاتيًا مزمنًا يهاجم فيه الجهاز المناعي خلايا بيتا المنتجة للإنسولين ويدمرها، مما يجبر المصابين على حقن الإنسولين يوميًا للبقاء على قيد الحياة وتنظيم مستويات السكر في الدم، وبحسب الجمعية الأمريكية لمرض السكري يصيب المرض نحو 1.9 مليون أمريكي.
كيف يعمل العلاج الجديد؟
ويعمل النظام الجديد على إيصال تعليمات mRNA مباشرة إلى خلايا بيتا، حيث يحفزها على إنتاج بروتين PD-L1 (Programmed Death-Ligand 1)، وهو بروتين يعمل كمثبط مناعي يحمي الخلايا من الهجمات المناعية الذاتية، ويقلل من الالتهاب والضرر للأنسجة السليمة.
نتائج واعدة في التجارب الأولية
وفي الاختبارات الأولية على الحيوانات (نماذج فئران NOD المعرضة للسكري المناعي الذاتي)، نجحت الجسيمات النانوية في الوصول إلى الخلايا المستهدفة وإثارة تأثير وقائي، مما أدى إلى تأخير تقدم المرض. كما أظهرت النتائج فعالية في نماذج تحتوي على خلايا بيتا بشرية مزروعة في الفئران.
ونُشرت الدراسة في مجلة Cell Reports Medicine العلمية، وأكد الباحثون أن هذا يمثل إثبات مفهوم علاجي أولي، حيث تم تسليم mRNA لـPD-L1 بنجاح، مع تأخير في تطور السكري في الفئران، وإمكانية ترجمة النتائج إلى خلايا بشرية.
من جانبه، قال الباحث الرئيسي للدراسة في جامعة شيكاغوجاكوب إنريكيز: «لم نقدم فقط وسيلة توصيل مبتكرة إلى خلايا بيتا، بل أظهرنا أن هذه الخلايا يمكنها إنتاج PD-L1 لحماية مناعية».
وأضاف مدير مركز أبحاث وتدريب السكري في جامعة شيكاغو البروفيسور راغو ميرميرا: «هذا يولد مستوى جديدًا من الحماس، لأننا نفكر الآن في هندسة خلايا بيتا باستخدام المعرفة المتراكمة على مر السنين، إنه أداة واعدة لأننا نستهدف نوعًا خلويًا محددًا دون إيذاء الخلايا الأخرى».
تحول محتمل في إستراتيجية الوقاية
وتشمل القيود الرئيسية أن الدراسة أجريت في المختبر ونماذج حيوانية فقط، دون تجارب بشرية، ولم تدرس السلامة طويلة الأمد أو مدة الوقاية، ويتطلب الأمر اختبارات إضافية لتأكيد السلامة، الجرعات، والفعالية قبل الانتقال إلى التجارب السريرية على البشر.
إذا أكدت الدراسات البشرية المستقبلية هذه النتائج، قد يصبح هذا النهج طريقة جديدة لمنع أو تأخير السكري من النوع الأول بحماية الخلايا المنتجة للإنسولين مباشرة، بدلاً من تعديل الجهاز المناعي بشكل عام كما في الإستراتيجيات الحالية.
Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a treatment based on messenger RNA (mRNA) using a lipid nanoparticle system that targets insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, aiming to prevent or slow the progression of type 1 diabetes.
Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing beta cells, forcing those affected to inject insulin daily to survive and regulate blood sugar levels. According to the American Diabetes Association, the disease affects about 1.9 million Americans.
How does the new treatment work?
The new system delivers mRNA instructions directly to beta cells, stimulating them to produce the PD-L1 (Programmed Death-Ligand 1) protein, which acts as an immune inhibitor that protects the cells from autoimmune attacks and reduces inflammation and damage to healthy tissues.
Promising results in preliminary trials
In preliminary tests on animal models (NOD mouse models prone to autoimmune diabetes), the nanoparticles successfully reached the target cells and elicited a protective effect, delaying disease progression. The results also showed effectiveness in models containing human beta cells implanted in mice.
The study was published in the scientific journal Cell Reports Medicine, and the researchers confirmed that this represents proof of concept for an initial therapeutic approach, as the mRNA for PD-L1 was successfully delivered, with a delay in the development of diabetes in mice, and the potential to translate the results to human cells.
For his part, the lead researcher of the study at the University of Chicago, Jacob Enriquez, stated: "We not only provided an innovative delivery method to beta cells, but we also demonstrated that these cells can produce PD-L1 for immune protection."
Professor Ragu Merimra, director of the Diabetes Research and Training Center at the University of Chicago, added: "This generates a new level of excitement, as we are now thinking about engineering beta cells using the accumulated knowledge over the years. It is a promising tool because we are targeting a specific cell type without harming other cells."
A potential shift in prevention strategy
Key limitations include that the study was conducted in the lab and only in animal models, without human trials, and did not assess long-term safety or duration of protection. Further testing is required to confirm safety, dosing, and efficacy before moving to clinical trials in humans.
If future human studies confirm these results, this approach could become a new way to prevent or delay type 1 diabetes by directly protecting insulin-producing cells, rather than broadly modifying the immune system as in current strategies.