The Syrian army continues to advance in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood north of Aleppo, where it has taken control of most of the area today.

A military source confirmed in a statement to the Syrian Arab News Agency "SANA" that the Syrian army has completed search operations in over 90% of the neighborhood's area, stating: "There are significant difficulties accompanying the search operations, due to the SDF's use of civilians as human shields and their positioning in the homes of residents."

He pointed out that army forces have dismantled dozens of mines in the neighborhood's streets, arrested several members of the organization, and seized heavy and medium weapons along with large quantities of ammunition and explosives prepared for detonation.