تواصل قوات الجيش السوري التقدم في حي الشيخ مقصود شمال مدينة حلب، حيث سيطرت على أغلب الحي اليوم.

وأكد مصدر عسكري في تصريح للوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء «سانا» أن الجيش السوري أنهى عمليات تمشيط أكثر من 90% من مساحة الحي، وقال: «إن صعوبات كبيرة ترافق عمليات التمشيط، بسبب اتخاذ تنظيم قسد للمدنيين بصفتهم دروعًا بشرية، وتمركزه بمنازل الأهالي».

ولفت الانتباه إلى أن قوات الجيش فككت عشرات الألغام في شوارع الحي، واعتقلت عددًا من عناصر التنظيم، وصادرت أسلحة ثقيلة ومتوسطة وكميات كبيرة من الذخائر والعبوات المعدة للتفجير.