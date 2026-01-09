The Arab Clubs Chess Championship kicked off yesterday, featuring the participation of 10 Arab clubs, and will continue until the thirteenth of January in the sports complex in Sohar, Sultanate of Oman.



The first rounds of the tournament, which is held in a 7-round format, began with a thinking time of 90 minutes for each player, plus an additional 30 seconds for each move; this contributes to raising the competitive level and showcasing the technical and tactical abilities of the participating players.



Each club participates with 5 players: 4 main players and 1 reserve player.