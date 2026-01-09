انطلقت أمس، بطولة الأندية العربية للشطرنج بمشاركة 10 أندية عربية، وتستمر حتى الثالث عشر من يناير الجاري في المجمع الرياضي في ولاية صحار بسلطنة عُمان.


وبدأت أولى جولات البطولة التي تُقام منافساتها بنظام 7 جولات، بزمن تفكير يبلغ 90 دقيقة لكل لاعب، مع إضافة 30 ثانية لكل نقلة؛ مما يسهم في رفع المستوى التنافسي وإبراز القدرات الفنية والتكتيكية للاعبين المشاركين.


ويشارك كل نادٍ بـ5 لاعبين: 4 أساسيين ولاعب احتياط.