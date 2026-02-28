Young Turkish artist Ibrahim Yildiz, star of the series "Hear Me," passed away last night (Friday) at the age of 27, after a bitter struggle that lasted 6 months in intensive care, following a tragic accident in Istanbul.

Giant Tree

Yildiz fell into a complete coma since last summer, due to severe injuries he sustained when a giant tree fell on him during a powerful windstorm that hit the city.

The incident occurred about 6 months ago in the "Kartal" area on the Asian side of Istanbul, during a violent storm that saw winds exceeding 60 kilometers per hour at times, leading to the uprooting of several trees and causing material damage and human injuries in various areas of the city.

Long Coma

Since the day of the incident, Yildiz has been in a coma and received intensive medical care, with repeated confirmations that his condition was critical. Over the past six months, the medical team continued to monitor him in intensive care until the announcement of his death due to his injuries.

The incident sparked a wave of solidarity on social media at the time, as his fans expressed their shock, wishing him a speedy recovery and a return to the artistic scene, before their prayers for his recovery turned into messages of mourning and sadness following the announcement of his death today.

His Artistic Career

Despite his young age, Ibrahim Yildiz participated in several dramatic works that drew attention to his talent, including the series "North Star" in 2019, and "Once Upon a Time" in Cyprus in 2021, in addition to his participation in the film "Discovery" and several local plays.

The series "Hear Me," released in 2022, became one of his most significant artistic milestones and his last work before the accident, through which he gained wider fame among the Turkish and Arab audiences.