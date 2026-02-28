توفي مساء أمس (الجمعة) الفنان التركي الشاب إبراهيم يلدز، نجم مسلسل «اسمعني»، عن عمر يناهز 27 عامًا، وذلك بعد صراع مرير استمر 6 أشهر داخل العناية المركزة، عقب تعرضه لحادثة مأساوية في إسطنبول.

شجرة ضخمة

ودخل يلدز في غيبوبة تامة منذ الصيف الماضي، إثر إصابات بالغة تعرّض لها نتيجة سقوط شجرة ضخمة عليه خلال عاصفة رياح قوية ضربت المدينة.

وقعت الحادثة قبل نحو 6 أشهر في منطقة «كارتال» بالجانب الآسيوي من إسطنبول، خلال عاصفة عنيفة شهدت رياحًا تجاوزت سرعتها 60 كيلومترًا في الساعة في بعض الفترات، ما أدى إلى اقتلاع عدد من الأشجار من جذورها وحدوث أضرار مادية وإصابات بشرية في مناطق عدة داخل المدينة.

غيبوبة طويلة

منذ يوم الحادثة، دخل يلدز في حالة غيبوبة وخضع لرعاية طبية مكثفة، وسط تأكيدات متكررة بأن حالته حرجة. وعلى مدار الأشهر الستة الماضية، واصل الفريق الطبي متابعته في العناية المركزة، إلى أن أُعلن خبر وفاته متأثرًا بإصاباته.

وأثارت الحادثة موجة تضامن واسعة عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وقت وقوعها، حيث عبّر محبوه عن صدمتهم، متمنين له الشفاء العاجل والعودة إلى الساحة الفنية، قبل أن يتحول الدعاء له بالشفاء إلى رسائل نعي وحزن عقب إعلان وفاته اليوم.

مسيرته الفنية

رغم صغر سنه، شارك إبراهيم يلدز في عدد من الأعمال الدرامية التي لفتت الأنظار إلى موهبته، من بينها مسلسل «نجم الشمال» في 2019، و«ذات مرة» في قبرص في 2021، إضافة إلى مشاركته في فيلم «اكتشاف» وعدد من المسرحيات المحلية.

وجاء مسلسل «اسمعني» عام 2022 ليكون من أبرز محطاته الفنية وآخر أعماله قبل الحادثة، حيث حقق من خلاله شهرة أوسع بين الجمهور التركي والعربي.