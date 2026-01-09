اختتم المنتخب السعودي تحت 23 عامًا، تدريباته استعدادًا لمواجهة المنتخب الأردني اليوم (الجمعة)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من بطولة كأس آسيا تحت 23 عامًا 2026، على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية في جدة.


وأجرى لاعبو المنتخب حصتهم التدريبية مساء أمس على ملاعب التدريبات بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، تحت إشراف المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو والجهاز الفني المساعد، طبّقوا خلالها مرانًا لياقيًا، تلاه مران تكتيكي، واختتمت الحصة بمناورة على كامل مساحة الملعب.


من جهة أخرى، استبعد المدرب لويجي دي بياجو اللاعب عبدالله رديف وذلك نظير تعرضه لتمزق في باطن القدم اليمنى، خلال مباراة المنتخب السعودي أمام قيرغيزستان في الجولة الماضية.


يُذكر أن المنتخب السعودي تحت 23 عامًا يأتي في المجموعة الأولى من بطولة كأس آسيا تحت 23 عامًا 2026، وإلى جانبه منتخبات فيتنام، الأردن، وقيرغيزستان.