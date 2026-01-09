The Saudi national team under 23 years old concluded its training in preparation for facing the Jordanian national team today (Friday), as part of the second round of the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.



The players conducted their training session yesterday evening at the training fields of King Abdullah Sports City, under the supervision of Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio and the assistant coaching staff. They implemented a fitness workout, followed by a tactical training session, and concluded with a scrimmage across the entire field.



On another note, coach Luigi Di Biagio excluded player Abdullah Radeef due to a tear in the sole of his right foot, which he sustained during the Saudi national team's match against Kyrgyzstan in the previous round.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team under 23 years old is in Group A of the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, alongside the teams of Vietnam, Jordan, and Kyrgyzstan.