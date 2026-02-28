أكد ماركوس زودر، رئيس وزراء ولاية بافاريا، أنه يرفض الجدل الدائر حول احتمال مقاطعة كأس العالم 2026 الصيف المقبل، مشدداً على أن تركيز المنتخب الألماني يجب أن ينصب على كرة القدم فقط.


وكانت هناك دعوات لمقاطعة كأس العالم بسبب إجراءات تشديد الهجرة التي اتبعتها إدارة دونالد ترمب في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، التي ستستضيف البطولة الصيف المقبل بالاشتراك مع المكسيك وكندا.


وقال زودر لصحيفة «بيلد»: «المنتخب الوطني يحتاج إلى الدعم. النقاشات حول ظروف خارجية تفرق الفريق وتضعفه، وهذا لا يفيد أحداً».


وأضاف: «من غير المجدي محاولة إثارة نقاش حول مقاطعة كأس العالم الصيف المقبل».


وتابع: «من الأفضل تغيير العالم نحو الأفضل من خلال النجاح وقوتنا الخاصة، بدلاً من الوقوف دائماً على الهامش وإعطاء مواعظ عن الأخلاق. هذا يجب أن يكون الشعار، عندها يمكننا تحقيق شيئاً».


وختم بالقول: «أتمنى ذلك للفريق. ينبغي السماح لهم بالتركيز على كرة القدم».


ويأتي تحذير زودر في سياق تاريخي للمنتخب الألماني، الذي شهد بمونديال قطر 2022 فشلاً مفاجئاً بعد أن انشغل الفريق بالجدل السياسي والمواقف الخارجية، ما انعكس على أدائه داخل الملعب وأدى إلى خروجه المبكر من البطولة.


وكانت الصحف الألمانية قد شنت غضبها بعد وداع المنتخب الألماني من الدور الأول في نهائيات كأس العالم 2022، بعد أن حصد منتخبا اليابان وإسبانيا بطاقتي التأهل عن المجموعة الخامسة، بينما ودعت ألمانيا البطولة رغم فوزها على كوستاريكا 4-2 في الجولة الأخيرة.


وقالت صحيفة «بيلد» تحت عنوان «نحن خارج المونديال» إن إقصاء ألمانيا من الدور الأول شكل «وصمة عار كبيرة»، وحمّلت الاتحاد الألماني والمدير الفني واللاعبين مسؤولية الفشل في العبور من دور المجموعات.