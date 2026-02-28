Markus Söder, the Prime Minister of Bavaria, has confirmed that he rejects the ongoing debate about the possibility of boycotting the 2026 World Cup next summer, emphasizing that the focus of the German national team should be solely on football.



There have been calls to boycott the World Cup due to the tightening immigration measures implemented by Donald Trump's administration in the United States, which will host the tournament next summer in partnership with Mexico and Canada.



Söder told the newspaper "Bild": "The national team needs support. Discussions about external conditions divide and weaken the team, and this benefits no one."



He added: "It is futile to try to stir up a debate about boycotting the World Cup next summer."



He continued: "It is better to change the world for the better through our success and strength, rather than always standing on the sidelines and giving moral lectures. This should be the motto; then we can achieve something."



He concluded by saying: "I hope for that for the team. They should be allowed to focus on football."



Söder's warning comes in a historical context for the German national team, which experienced a surprising failure at the 2022 Qatar World Cup after the team became preoccupied with political debates and external positions, which reflected on their performance on the field and led to their early exit from the tournament.



The German press had expressed its outrage after the German national team was eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, after Japan and Spain secured the two qualification spots from Group E, while Germany exited the tournament despite winning against Costa Rica 4-2 in the final round.



The newspaper "Bild," under the headline "We are out of the World Cup," stated that Germany's elimination in the first round was a "huge disgrace," holding the German Football Association, the head coach, and the players responsible for the failure to advance from the group stage.