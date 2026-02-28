أكد ماركوس زودر، رئيس وزراء ولاية بافاريا، أنه يرفض الجدل الدائر حول احتمال مقاطعة كأس العالم 2026 الصيف المقبل، مشدداً على أن تركيز المنتخب الألماني يجب أن ينصب على كرة القدم فقط.
وكانت هناك دعوات لمقاطعة كأس العالم بسبب إجراءات تشديد الهجرة التي اتبعتها إدارة دونالد ترمب في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، التي ستستضيف البطولة الصيف المقبل بالاشتراك مع المكسيك وكندا.
وقال زودر لصحيفة «بيلد»: «المنتخب الوطني يحتاج إلى الدعم. النقاشات حول ظروف خارجية تفرق الفريق وتضعفه، وهذا لا يفيد أحداً».
وأضاف: «من غير المجدي محاولة إثارة نقاش حول مقاطعة كأس العالم الصيف المقبل».
وتابع: «من الأفضل تغيير العالم نحو الأفضل من خلال النجاح وقوتنا الخاصة، بدلاً من الوقوف دائماً على الهامش وإعطاء مواعظ عن الأخلاق. هذا يجب أن يكون الشعار، عندها يمكننا تحقيق شيئاً».
وختم بالقول: «أتمنى ذلك للفريق. ينبغي السماح لهم بالتركيز على كرة القدم».
ويأتي تحذير زودر في سياق تاريخي للمنتخب الألماني، الذي شهد بمونديال قطر 2022 فشلاً مفاجئاً بعد أن انشغل الفريق بالجدل السياسي والمواقف الخارجية، ما انعكس على أدائه داخل الملعب وأدى إلى خروجه المبكر من البطولة.
وكانت الصحف الألمانية قد شنت غضبها بعد وداع المنتخب الألماني من الدور الأول في نهائيات كأس العالم 2022، بعد أن حصد منتخبا اليابان وإسبانيا بطاقتي التأهل عن المجموعة الخامسة، بينما ودعت ألمانيا البطولة رغم فوزها على كوستاريكا 4-2 في الجولة الأخيرة.
وقالت صحيفة «بيلد» تحت عنوان «نحن خارج المونديال» إن إقصاء ألمانيا من الدور الأول شكل «وصمة عار كبيرة»، وحمّلت الاتحاد الألماني والمدير الفني واللاعبين مسؤولية الفشل في العبور من دور المجموعات.
Markus Söder, the Prime Minister of Bavaria, has confirmed that he rejects the ongoing debate about the possibility of boycotting the 2026 World Cup next summer, emphasizing that the focus of the German national team should be solely on football.
There have been calls to boycott the World Cup due to the tightening immigration measures implemented by Donald Trump's administration in the United States, which will host the tournament next summer in partnership with Mexico and Canada.
Söder told the newspaper "Bild": "The national team needs support. Discussions about external conditions divide and weaken the team, and this benefits no one."
He added: "It is futile to try to stir up a debate about boycotting the World Cup next summer."
He continued: "It is better to change the world for the better through our success and strength, rather than always standing on the sidelines and giving moral lectures. This should be the motto; then we can achieve something."
He concluded by saying: "I hope for that for the team. They should be allowed to focus on football."
Söder's warning comes in a historical context for the German national team, which experienced a surprising failure at the 2022 Qatar World Cup after the team became preoccupied with political debates and external positions, which reflected on their performance on the field and led to their early exit from the tournament.
The German press had expressed its outrage after the German national team was eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, after Japan and Spain secured the two qualification spots from Group E, while Germany exited the tournament despite winning against Costa Rica 4-2 in the final round.
The newspaper "Bild," under the headline "We are out of the World Cup," stated that Germany's elimination in the first round was a "huge disgrace," holding the German Football Association, the head coach, and the players responsible for the failure to advance from the group stage.