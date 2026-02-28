قدَّم الوافد الجديد لنادي الهلال سلطان مندش واحدة من أفضل مبارياته بقميص «الزعيم» أمام نادي الشباب في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب إس إتش جي أرينا بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ24 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، وانتهت هلالية بنتيجة (5-3)، بعدما لعب دور البطولة في الانتصار بأداء متكامل هجومياً ودفاعياً، حيث وضع مندش بصمته بتسجيل هدف، ثم عاد ليصنع هدفًا آخر، إلى جانب صناعته 3 فرص، من بينها فرصة محققة للتسجيل. كما أظهر حضوره في الجوانب الدفاعية باستعادته الكرة 6 مرات، إضافة إلى تخليصين مهمين، مع دقة في العرضيات والكرات الطويلة، ليحصل على تقييم مرتفع بلغ 8.2، عكس تأثيره الكبير طوال دقائق اللقاء.


ووفقاً لبيانات موقع ترانسفير ماركت، لم يسبق لمندش أن سجل أكثر من هدفين في مباراة واحدة خلال مسيرته في الدوري، ويعد هذا الأداء من بين الأفضل له، بعدما جمع بين التسجيل والصناعة، وهو إنجاز سبق أن حققه 5 مرات مع أندية الفيصلي والتعاون والفيحاء.


يُذكر أن مندش، البالغ من العمر 31 عاماً، انضم إلى الهلال خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية قادماً من التعاون، ليؤكد سريعًاً قيمته الفنية وقدرته على صناعة الفارق في المواجهات الكبرى.