The new arrival at Al-Hilal, Sultan Mandash, delivered one of his best performances in the "leader's" jersey against Al-Shabab in the match held at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 24th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshan League), which ended in a 5-3 victory for Al-Hilal. He played a starring role in the win with a complete performance both offensively and defensively, marking his impact by scoring a goal and then assisting another, in addition to creating three chances, including a clear opportunity to score. He also demonstrated his presence in defensive aspects by recovering the ball six times, along with two important clearances, and showed accuracy in crosses and long balls, earning a high rating of 8.2, reflecting his significant impact throughout the match.



According to data from Transfermarkt, Mandash had never scored more than two goals in a single match during his league career, and this performance is among his best, as he combined scoring and assisting, a feat he has previously achieved five times with the clubs Al-Faisaly, Al-Taawoun, and Al-Fayha.



It is worth noting that Mandash, who is 31 years old, joined Al-Hilal during the last winter transfer window from Al-Taawoun, quickly confirming his technical value and ability to make a difference in major encounters.