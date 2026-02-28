أعلنت الرئيسة المكسيكية كلاوديا شينباوم أن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم سيُوفد بعثة رسمية إلى المكسيك لتقييم عدد من الملفات الحساسة، وفي مقدمتها الجوانب الأمنية، في إطار الاستعدادات لاستضافة مباريات كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2026.


وأوضحت شينباوم، خلال مؤتمر صحفي الجمعة، أنها أجرت اتصالاً هاتفياً، الخميس، مع رئيس الاتحاد الدولي السويسري جاني إنفانتينو، جرى خلاله بحث الترتيبات الجارية للبطولة. وأشارت إلى أن إنفانتينو جدّد، في منشور عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، تأكيده «الثقة الكاملة في الدولة المضيفة»، رغم المخاوف التي أثيرت أخيراً على خلفية موجة عنف شهدتها البلاد، مرتبطة بمقتل أحد أبرز زعماء تجارة المخدرات.


وأضافت الرئيسة المكسيكية أن رئيس «فيفا» طمأنها إلى سير التحضيرات وفق المخطط، واتفقا على إرسال بعثة فنية لمراجعة عدد من الجوانب التنظيمية. ونقلت عنه سؤاله عمّا إذا كانت هناك مخاوف محددة، لتجيبه بأن الأحداث التي وقعت الأحد «كانت استثنائية»، مؤكدة أن الأوضاع عادت سريعاً إلى طبيعتها.


وبيّنت شينباوم أن مهمة بعثة الاتحاد الدولي ستركز بشكل خاص على قضايا المرور وخطط النقل والبنية التحتية المخصصة لتنقل جماهير البطولة، إلى جانب مراجعة ترتيبات السلامة العامة.


وكانت الرئيسة قد شددت في تصريحات سابقة على عدم وجود «أي خطر» يهدد المشجعين، مؤكدة توافر «جميع ضمانات السلامة والأمن» لاستضافة مدينة غوادالاخارا مباريات المونديال وفق البرنامج المقرر.


ومن المنتظر أن تستضيف غوادالاخارا أربع مباريات في يونيو ضمن البطولة التي تُقام بتنظيم مشترك بين المكسيك والولايات المتحدة وكندا، كما ستحتضن، إلى جانب مدينة مونتيري شمال شرقي البلاد، مباريات الملحق العالمي الشهر المقبل، لتحديد آخر منتخبين من بين 48 منتخباً ستشارك في النهائيات.