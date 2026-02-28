The Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that the International Football Federation (FIFA) will send an official delegation to Mexico to assess a number of sensitive files, primarily security aspects, as part of the preparations to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.



Sheinbaum clarified during a press conference on Friday that she had a phone call on Thursday with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, during which they discussed the ongoing arrangements for the tournament. She noted that Infantino reaffirmed, in a post on his Instagram account, his "full confidence in the host country," despite the concerns raised recently due to a wave of violence in the country linked to the killing of one of the prominent drug trade leaders.



The Mexican president added that the FIFA president reassured her that preparations are proceeding as planned, and they agreed to send a technical delegation to review several organizational aspects. She relayed that he asked if there were specific concerns, to which she responded that the events that occurred on Sunday were "exceptional," emphasizing that the situation returned to normal quickly.



Sheinbaum indicated that the mission of the FIFA delegation will focus specifically on traffic issues, transportation plans, and the infrastructure designated for the movement of the tournament's fans, in addition to reviewing public safety arrangements.



The president had previously emphasized that there is "no danger" threatening fans, confirming the availability of "all safety and security guarantees" for the city of Guadalajara to host World Cup matches as scheduled.



Guadalajara is expected to host four matches in June as part of the tournament, which is jointly organized by Mexico, the United States, and Canada. It will also host, alongside the city of Monterrey in the northeast of the country, the global playoff matches next month to determine the last two teams among the 48 that will participate in the finals.