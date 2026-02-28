The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced today (Saturday) that 3 members of the armed forces were injured as a result of shrapnel falling at Ali Al-Salem Air Base due to the handling of ballistic missiles and drones, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).



The agency reported that the Kuwaiti General Staff confirmed the continuation of military operations to counter waves of ballistic missile attacks and drones as part of the efforts to protect the airspace of the State of Kuwait and preserve its sovereignty.



For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Public Works announced that the new Kuwait Airport T2 project was targeted by a drone, resulting in limited material damage without any injuries, noting that the site was evacuated and precautionary measures were taken.



On another note, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced that several residential buildings were targeted in the capital, Manama, indicating that civil defense forces continue to secure firefighting and rescue operations in the affected areas.