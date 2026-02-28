أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية اليوم (السبت) إصابة 3 من منتسبي القوات المسلحة نتيجة سقوط شظايا في قاعدة علي السالم الجوية جراء التعامل مع الصواريخ الباليستية والمسيّرات، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية (كونا).


ونقلت الوكالة عن رئاسة الأركان الكويتية تأكيدها باستمرار العمليات العسكرية للتصدي لموجات الهجمات الصاروخية الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة في إطار حماية أجواء دولة الكويت وصون سيادتها.


بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الأشغال الكويتية أنه تم استهداف مشروع مطار الكويت الجديد T2 بطائرة مسيّرة، ما أسفر عن أضرار مادية محدودة بلا إصابات، مشيرة إلى أنه تم إخلاء الموقع وأخذ الإجراءات الاحترازية.


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية تعرّض عدد من المباني السكنية للاستهداف بالعاصمة المنامة، مشيرة إلى أن قوات الدفاع المدني تواصل تأمين أعمال الإطفاء والإنقاذ في المواقع المتضررة.