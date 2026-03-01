Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced preparations for a continuous air bridge for an intensive attack on "Tornado" targets in Tehran.



"Tornado" is a plan aimed at launching an intensive attack on vital targets in Tehran, which means shifting to target airports, ports, and the headquarters of the Iranian regime, in addition to the nuclear project.



The targets of "Tornado" vary, ranging from conducting precise bombing operations, air interceptions, and destroying ground targets using guided bombs and anti-radar and ship missiles.



Today (Sunday), the Israeli army reported that it destroyed about half of Iran's missile stockpile during the June 2025 war, noting that the Islamic Republic was producing dozens of "ground-to-ground" missiles every month.



Army spokesman Avi Devrin stated in a televised statement, "During the operation in June 2025, we destroyed about half of the missile stockpile of the Iranian regime and prevented the production of no less than 1,500 additional missiles."



He added, "Recently, the regime was producing dozens of ground-to-ground missiles monthly and intended to increase production to reach hundreds monthly."



He confirmed that Israel demonstrated its high capability in the ongoing operation against Iran, pointing out that the Israeli Air Force proved to be extremely effective during the execution of missions.



Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir mentioned that Israel is working in close cooperation with its most important and largest partner, the United States of America.



Zamir spoke about the Israeli Air Force and said that the fighter jets will hit their targets and execute their missions with great excellence.



Zamir inspected the Hatzrim base, accompanied by the commander of the Air Force and the base commander, to review the forces for the operation against Iran, which included preparations for the operation and the opening strike, involving dozens of briefings and operational sessions.