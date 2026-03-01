أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، الإعداد لجسر جوي متواصل لهجوم مكثف على أهداف «تورنادو» في طهران.


و«تورنادو» هي خطة تهدف لشن هجوم مكثف على أهداف حيوية في طهران، ما يعني الانتقال لاستهداف المطارات والموانئ ومقرات النظام الإيراني، إضافة إلى المشروع النووي.


وتتنوع أهداف «تورنادو»، إذ تراوح بين القيام بعمليات قصف دقيقة، واعتراض جوي، وتدمير أهداف أرضية باستخدام قنابل موجهة وصواريخ مضادة للرادار والسفن.


فيما أفاد الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأحد)، بأنه دمّر نحو نصف مخزون إيران من الصواريخ خلال حرب يونيو 2025، لافتاً إلى أن الجمهورية الإسلامية كانت تنتج عشرات الصواريخ من طراز «أرض-أرض» كلّ شهر.


وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش آفي دفرين في تصريح متلفز «خلال العملية في يونيو 2025، دمّرنا نحو نصف مخزون الصواريخ لدى نظام إيران ومنعنا إنتاج ما لا يقل عن 1500 صاروخ إضافي».


وأضاف «كان النظام في الآونة الأخيرة ينتج العشرات من الصواريخ أرض-أرض شهرياً وكان يعتزم زيادة الإنتاج ليصل إلى المئات شهرياً».


وأكد أن إسرائيل أظهرت قدرتها العالية في العملية الجارية ضد إيران، مشيراً إلى أن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي أثبت أداءً عالياً للغاية خلال تنفيذ المهمات.


وذكر رئيس الأركان الفريق إيال زامير، أن إسرائيل تعمل بتعاون وثيق مع أهم وأكبر شركائها وهي الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.


وتحدث زامير عن القوات الجوية الإسرائيلية وقال إن المقاتلات ستصيب أهدافها وتنفذ مهماتها بامتياز كبير.


وتفقد زامير قاعدة حتسريم، برفقة قائد سلاح الجو وقائد القاعدة للوقوف على القوات للعملية ضد إيران وشملت التحضيرات للعملية والضربة الافتتاحية عشرات الإحاطات والجلسات العملياتية.