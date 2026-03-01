أعلنت شركة مصر للطيران الناقل الوطني المصري، استمرار تعليق جميع رحلاتها الجوية المتجهة من مطار القاهرة الدولي إلى 11 مدينة عربية رئيسية في دول الخليج العربي والعراق ولبنان، وذلك في ظل استمرار التصعيد العسكري الإقليمي وما ترتب عليه من إغلاقات مؤقتة أو جزئية للمجالات الجوية في عدة دول مجاورة.

وأوضح بيان رسمي صادر عن الشركة، أن الوجهات المشمولة بالتعليق تشمل: دبي، أبوظبي، الشارقة، بيروت، الدوحة، عمّان، الدمام، البحرين، بغداد، أربيل، والكويت، ويستمر التعليق «حتى إشعار آخر».

وأكدت مصر للطيران أن القرار يأتي نتيجة تصاعد الأحداث التي تشهدها المنطقة والتي تؤثر بشكل مباشر على الحركة الجوية، مشيرة إلى متابعة مستمرة ودقيقة للمستجدات من خلال غرفة الأزمات بمركز العمليات المتكامل (IOCC)، بالتنسيق الكامل مع الجهات المعنية في مطار القاهرة والمحطات الخارجية.

وشدد البيان على التزام الشركة بتطبيق أعلى معايير السلامة الجوية، وحرصها على ضمان أمن وسلامة الركاب وأطقم الطائرات في المقام الأول، مع دعوة المسافرين لمتابعة التحديثات عبر القنوات الرسمية للشركة لمعرفة أي تغييرات أو إجراءات إعادة جدولة.

ويأتي قرار مصر للطيران في سياق تصعيد عسكري خطير بدأ بضربات جوية أمريكية-إسرائيلية واسعة على أهداف في إيران، تلتها ردود إيرانية بصواريخ وطائرات مسيرة استهدفت مواقع في إسرائيل وبعض دول الخليج العربي، ما أدى إلى إغلاق مجالات جوية كاملة أو جزئية في إيران والعراق وإسرائيل والكويت والإمارات وغيرها.

ونتيجة لذلك، شهدت المنطقة اضطرابًا غير مسبوق في حركة الطيران المدني، حيث أعلنت شركات طيران إقليمية وعالمية تعليقًا أو إلغاءً لعشرات الرحلات، وتحويل مسارات أخرى، وسط تحذيرات دولية من مخاطر الطيران فوق مناطق النزاع.

ويُعد هذا أكبر تعطل لحركة الطيران في الشرق الأوسط منذ جائحة كورونا، مع تأثير كبير على المسافرين والشحن الجوي.