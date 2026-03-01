EgyptAir, the national carrier of Egypt, announced the continued suspension of all its flights from Cairo International Airport to 11 major Arab cities in the Gulf countries, Iraq, and Lebanon, amid the ongoing regional military escalation and the resulting temporary or partial closures of airspaces in several neighboring countries.

An official statement issued by the company clarified that the suspended destinations include: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Beirut, Doha, Amman, Dammam, Bahrain, Baghdad, Erbil, and Kuwait, with the suspension continuing "until further notice."

EgyptAir confirmed that the decision comes as a result of the escalating events in the region that directly affect air traffic, noting ongoing and thorough monitoring of developments through the crisis room at the Integrated Operations Control Center (IOCC), in full coordination with the relevant authorities at Cairo Airport and overseas stations.

The statement emphasized the company's commitment to applying the highest standards of air safety and its priority to ensure the security and safety of passengers and flight crews, while urging travelers to follow updates through the company's official channels to be informed of any changes or rescheduling procedures.

The decision by EgyptAir comes in the context of a serious military escalation that began with extensive U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on targets in Iran, followed by Iranian responses with missiles and drones targeting sites in Israel and some Gulf countries, leading to the complete or partial closure of airspaces in Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, the UAE, and others.

As a result, the region has experienced unprecedented disruption in civil aviation, with regional and global airlines announcing the suspension or cancellation of dozens of flights and rerouting others, amid international warnings about the risks of flying over conflict areas.

This is the largest disruption to air traffic in the Middle East since the COVID-19 pandemic, with a significant impact on travelers and air freight.