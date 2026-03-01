أعلنت شركة مصر للطيران الناقل الوطني المصري، استمرار تعليق جميع رحلاتها الجوية المتجهة من مطار القاهرة الدولي إلى 11 مدينة عربية رئيسية في دول الخليج العربي والعراق ولبنان، وذلك في ظل استمرار التصعيد العسكري الإقليمي وما ترتب عليه من إغلاقات مؤقتة أو جزئية للمجالات الجوية في عدة دول مجاورة.
وأوضح بيان رسمي صادر عن الشركة، أن الوجهات المشمولة بالتعليق تشمل: دبي، أبوظبي، الشارقة، بيروت، الدوحة، عمّان، الدمام، البحرين، بغداد، أربيل، والكويت، ويستمر التعليق «حتى إشعار آخر».
وأكدت مصر للطيران أن القرار يأتي نتيجة تصاعد الأحداث التي تشهدها المنطقة والتي تؤثر بشكل مباشر على الحركة الجوية، مشيرة إلى متابعة مستمرة ودقيقة للمستجدات من خلال غرفة الأزمات بمركز العمليات المتكامل (IOCC)، بالتنسيق الكامل مع الجهات المعنية في مطار القاهرة والمحطات الخارجية.
وشدد البيان على التزام الشركة بتطبيق أعلى معايير السلامة الجوية، وحرصها على ضمان أمن وسلامة الركاب وأطقم الطائرات في المقام الأول، مع دعوة المسافرين لمتابعة التحديثات عبر القنوات الرسمية للشركة لمعرفة أي تغييرات أو إجراءات إعادة جدولة.
ويأتي قرار مصر للطيران في سياق تصعيد عسكري خطير بدأ بضربات جوية أمريكية-إسرائيلية واسعة على أهداف في إيران، تلتها ردود إيرانية بصواريخ وطائرات مسيرة استهدفت مواقع في إسرائيل وبعض دول الخليج العربي، ما أدى إلى إغلاق مجالات جوية كاملة أو جزئية في إيران والعراق وإسرائيل والكويت والإمارات وغيرها.
ونتيجة لذلك، شهدت المنطقة اضطرابًا غير مسبوق في حركة الطيران المدني، حيث أعلنت شركات طيران إقليمية وعالمية تعليقًا أو إلغاءً لعشرات الرحلات، وتحويل مسارات أخرى، وسط تحذيرات دولية من مخاطر الطيران فوق مناطق النزاع.
ويُعد هذا أكبر تعطل لحركة الطيران في الشرق الأوسط منذ جائحة كورونا، مع تأثير كبير على المسافرين والشحن الجوي.
EgyptAir, the national carrier of Egypt, announced the continued suspension of all its flights from Cairo International Airport to 11 major Arab cities in the Gulf countries, Iraq, and Lebanon, amid the ongoing regional military escalation and the resulting temporary or partial closures of airspaces in several neighboring countries.
An official statement issued by the company clarified that the suspended destinations include: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Beirut, Doha, Amman, Dammam, Bahrain, Baghdad, Erbil, and Kuwait, with the suspension continuing "until further notice."
EgyptAir confirmed that the decision comes as a result of the escalating events in the region that directly affect air traffic, noting ongoing and thorough monitoring of developments through the crisis room at the Integrated Operations Control Center (IOCC), in full coordination with the relevant authorities at Cairo Airport and overseas stations.
The statement emphasized the company's commitment to applying the highest standards of air safety and its priority to ensure the security and safety of passengers and flight crews, while urging travelers to follow updates through the company's official channels to be informed of any changes or rescheduling procedures.
The decision by EgyptAir comes in the context of a serious military escalation that began with extensive U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on targets in Iran, followed by Iranian responses with missiles and drones targeting sites in Israel and some Gulf countries, leading to the complete or partial closure of airspaces in Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, the UAE, and others.
As a result, the region has experienced unprecedented disruption in civil aviation, with regional and global airlines announcing the suspension or cancellation of dozens of flights and rerouting others, amid international warnings about the risks of flying over conflict areas.
This is the largest disruption to air traffic in the Middle East since the COVID-19 pandemic, with a significant impact on travelers and air freight.