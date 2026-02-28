كشف مسؤولون إسرائيليون أن العملية العسكرية على إيران مرشّحة للاستمرار عدة أيام على الأقل، مؤكدين أن الضربات شملت أهدافاً وُصفت بأنها ذات حساسية عالية، بينها شخصيات قيادية في إيران، على رأسها المرشد علي خامنئي، والرئيس مسعود بيزشكيان، بحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».
نتائج الضربة الأولى
وعبرت مصادر إسرائيلية عن تفاؤل حذر بشأن نتائج الضربة الأولى، مؤكدة وجود «مؤشرات إيجابية» دون حسم قاطع.
وأفصحت الصحيفة الأمريكية أن الهدف المركزي في الموجة الأولى هو إصابة أكبر عدد ممكن من القيادات الإيرانية، مستنداً إلى تقدير مفاده أن عنصر المفاجأة يتراجع سريعاً بعد الضربة الافتتاحية.
ولفتت إلى أن المخططين اعتمدوا على توجيه ضربة مبكرة ومركزة قبل تشديد إجراءات الحماية حول القيادات المستهدفة.
استهداف الحرس الثوري
وتعتقد إسرائيل أن التهديد الأكثر إلحاحاً يتمثل في الصواريخ «أرض - أرض» بعيدة المدى التي تمتلكها إيران.
وحسب الخطة، التي عُرضت على الرئيس دونالد ترمب، ركزت إسرائيل عملياتها على مواقع تخزين الصواريخ ومنشآت الإنتاج ومنصات الإطلاق، بينما يُتوقع أن تركز القوات الأمريكية على أهداف مرتبطة بالمشروع النووي الإيراني، إضافة إلى مواقع تابعة للحرس الثوري ومؤسسات حكومية.
وشهدت طهران ومناطق أخرى ضربات وُصفت بـ«الواسعة»، في وقت تحدثت تقارير عن استهداف محيط مكاتب المرشد علي خامنئي، غير أن وكالة «رويترز» نقلت عن مسؤولين أن خامنئي لم يكن موجوداً في العاصمة، وأنه نُقل إلى موقع آمن قبل الضربات.
اجتماع إسرائيلي تحت الأرض
وعقد رئيس الحكومة بنيامين نتنياهو اجتماعاً أمنياً مع كبار قادة المنظومة الأمنية، في موقع تحت الأرض تحسباً لتطورات ميدانية محتملة.
وقال نتنياهو في بيان إن الهدف من الضربات هو «إزالة التهديد الوجودي»، مشيداً بدور الرئيس الأمريكي في دعم العملية.
وقبل بدء الهجوم، فُرضت مستويات عالية من السرية على التحضيرات العسكرية. وأجرى رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير وقائد سلاح الجو اللواء تومر بار سلسلة لقاءات وإحاطات مباشرة ضمن ترتيبات أمنية مشددة.
وتشير المعطيات إلى أن الهجوم نُفذ على شكل موجات قصف مكثفة، مع استعداد الجيش الإسرائيلي لمواصلة الضربات وفق تطورات الميدان.
تنسيق أمريكي إسرائيلي مشترك
وجرى تنسيق مباشر ومكثف بين رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي وقائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم)، بالتوازي مع عمليات استدعاء احتياط تركز على تعزيز حماية الحدود تحسباً لأي رد إيراني.
وكان ترمب أعلن أن بلاده بالتنسيق مع إسرائيل نفذت ضربات على أهداف داخل إيران، مبرراً العملية باتهام النظام الإيراني بمواصلة تهديد الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها. وقال في مقطع مصوّر نُشر عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إن النظام الإيراني «ردد على مدى 47 عاماً شعار (الموت لأمريكا) وخاض حملة مستمرة من سفك الدماء والقتل»، على حد تعبيره.
وأفادت تقارير بأن الضربات الأولى استهدفت مجمعاً في وسط طهران يُعتقد أنه يضم مقر إقامة المرشد علي خامنئي، دون تأكيد رسمي بشأن وجوده في الموقع وقت الاستهداف، فيما شوهد دخان يتصاعد من مناطق في العاصمة عقب الهجوم.
مهاجمة عشرات الأهداف
وهاجمت إسرائيل خلال الساعات الأخيرة عشرات الأهداف العسكرية التابعة للنظام الإيراني، باستخدام طائرات مقاتلة لسلاح الجو الإسرائيلي في مناطق مختلفة من إيران، بالتوازي مع ضربات ينفذها سلاح الجو الأمريكي. وحتى الآن لا يوجد تأكيد بشأن تصفية شخصيات قيادية بارزة في قمة النظام الإيراني.
