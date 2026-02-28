Israeli officials revealed that the military operation against Iran is expected to continue for at least several days, confirming that the strikes targeted what were described as highly sensitive objectives, including leadership figures in Iran, led by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Beizakian, according to the New York Times.



Results of the First Strike



Israeli sources expressed cautious optimism regarding the results of the first strike, confirming the presence of "positive indicators" without a definitive conclusion.



The American newspaper disclosed that the central goal in the first wave was to hit as many Iranian leaders as possible, based on an assessment that the element of surprise diminishes rapidly after the opening strike.



It noted that planners relied on delivering an early and focused blow before tightening protective measures around the targeted leadership.



Targeting the Revolutionary Guard



Israel believes that the most pressing threat comes from the long-range "ground-to-ground" missiles possessed by Iran.



According to the plan presented to President Donald Trump, Israel focused its operations on missile storage sites, production facilities, and launch platforms, while U.S. forces are expected to focus on targets related to the Iranian nuclear project, in addition to sites belonging to the Revolutionary Guard and governmental institutions.



Tehran and other areas witnessed what were described as "extensive" strikes, while reports spoke of targeting the vicinity of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's offices; however, Reuters reported from officials that Khamenei was not in the capital and had been moved to a safe location before the strikes.



Israeli Meeting Underground



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting with senior leaders of the security apparatus in an underground location in anticipation of potential field developments.



Netanyahu stated in a statement that the aim of the strikes is to "remove the existential threat," praising the role of the American president in supporting the operation.



Before the attack began, high levels of secrecy were imposed on military preparations. Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar conducted a series of direct meetings and briefings within tightened security arrangements.



Data indicates that the attack was carried out in the form of waves of intensive bombardment, with the Israeli army prepared to continue strikes based on developments in the field.



Joint U.S.-Israeli Coordination



There was direct and intensive coordination between the Israeli Chief of Staff and the commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), alongside reserve call-ups focused on enhancing border protection in anticipation of any Iranian response.



Trump announced that his country, in coordination with Israel, carried out strikes on targets inside Iran, justifying the operation by accusing the Iranian regime of continuing to threaten the United States and its allies. In a video clip published on social media, he stated that the Iranian regime "has chanted 'death to America' for 47 years and has waged a continuous campaign of bloodshed and killing," as he put it.



Reports indicated that the first strikes targeted a complex in central Tehran believed to house the residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, without official confirmation regarding his presence at the site at the time of the targeting, while smoke was seen rising from areas in the capital following the attack.



Attacking Dozens of Targets



In recent hours, Israel attacked dozens of military targets belonging to the Iranian regime, using fighter jets from the Israeli Air Force in various areas of Iran, alongside strikes carried out by the U.S. Air Force. So far, there is no confirmation regarding the elimination of prominent leadership figures at the top of the Iranian regime.