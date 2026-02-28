أكد رئيس الوزراء السوداني الدكتور كامل إدريس، في تصريحات له عقب عودته من زيارة رسمية إلى القاهرة، أن الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي أبلغه بشكل قاطع عدم وجود أي نية لفرض عودة قسرية على المواطنين السودانيين المقيمين في مصر.

وقال إدريس في مؤتمر صحفي عقده فور وصوله إلى الخرطوم: «نقلت عن الرئيس السيسي تأكيده الصريح بأن مصر لن تفرض أي إجراءات قسرية لعودة السودانيين إلى بلادهم، وأن ما يتم من ترتيبات يتعلق بالأمن القومي المصري ولا علاقة له بالجالية السودانية».

وأوضح رئيس الوزراء أن الرئيس السيسي تعهد بحل جميع الإشكالات التي تواجه السودانيين في مصر، مشيراً إلى تقديم استثناءات خاصة لفئات كبار السن، والمرضى، والعجزة في مسائل الإقامة، وتسهيلات في العلاج والحصول على الدواء.

وفي سياق متصل، رحب الرئيس السيسي حسب ما نقله إدريس بانعقاد امتحانات الشهادة السودانية الأساسية والثانوية داخل الأراضي المصرية خلال أبريل المقبل، ووجه الجهات المختصة بتأمين الامتحانات وتسهيل كافة الإجراءات للطلاب والطالبات السودانيين.

كما أعرب إدريس عن عميق شكره وتقديره لحفاوة الاستقبال المصري، وأشاد بالموقف المصري الثابت في دعم استقرار السودان، ووحدة أراضيه، ورفض الحكومات الموازية والمليشيات.

وتطرق المؤتمر الصحفي إلى نتائج المباحثات الثنائية، وأكد الجانبان تكثيف التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري والاستثماري، إلى جانب دعم مصر مشاريع إعادة الإعمار في السودان في مجالات البنية التحتية، الكهرباء، المياه، الصحة، التعليم، مع نقل الخبرات المصرية في هذه المجالات.

وعلى صعيد المياه، انعقدت أمس اللجنة التنسيقية العليا لموضوعات المياه برئاسة رئيسي الوزراء، وأكد الجانبان أن الأمن المائي للبلدين «جزء واحد لا يتجزأ»، مع الرفض القاطع لأي إجراءات أحادية في حوض النيل الشرقي تضر بدول المصب.

وطالبا إثيوبيا بالعودة إلى مبادئ القانون الدولي، بما في ذلك الإخطار المسبق، التشاور، عدم الإضرار، التوافق.

تأتي هذه التصريحات لتهدئة مخاوف الجالية السودانية الكبيرة في مصر، وتعزز من عمق الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الشقيقين في ظل التحديات المشتركة.