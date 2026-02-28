The Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris confirmed in statements following his return from an official visit to Cairo that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi clearly informed him that there is no intention to impose forced return on Sudanese citizens residing in Egypt.

Idris said in a press conference held immediately upon his arrival in Khartoum: “I conveyed President Sisi's explicit confirmation that Egypt will not impose any coercive measures for the return of Sudanese to their country, and that the arrangements being made are related to Egyptian national security and have nothing to do with the Sudanese community.”

The Prime Minister explained that President Sisi pledged to resolve all issues facing Sudanese people in Egypt, noting that special exemptions would be provided for the elderly, the sick, and the disabled regarding residency matters, as well as facilities for treatment and obtaining medication.

In a related context, President Sisi welcomed, according to Idris, the holding of the Sudanese basic and secondary certificate exams within Egyptian territory during next April, and directed the relevant authorities to secure the exams and facilitate all procedures for Sudanese students.

Idris also expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the warm Egyptian reception, praising Egypt's steadfast position in supporting the stability of Sudan, the unity of its territory, and rejecting parallel governments and militias.

The press conference addressed the results of the bilateral discussions, and both sides confirmed the intensification of economic, commercial, and investment cooperation, in addition to Egypt's support for reconstruction projects in Sudan in the fields of infrastructure, electricity, water, health, and education, along with the transfer of Egyptian expertise in these areas.

On the water front, the high-level coordinating committee on water issues convened yesterday, chaired by the two Prime Ministers, and both sides affirmed that the water security of the two countries is “an inseparable part,” firmly rejecting any unilateral actions in the eastern Nile basin that harm the downstream countries.

They called on Ethiopia to return to the principles of international law, including prior notification, consultation, non-harm, and consensus.

These statements come to alleviate the concerns of the large Sudanese community in Egypt and strengthen the depth of the strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries in light of common challenges.