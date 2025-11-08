صحح الأهلي مساره واستعاد بعض الآمال في المنافسة على لقب دوري روشن للمحترفين، عقب أن نجح في الفوز على غريمه التقليدي الاتحاد بهدف وحيد سجله نجمه رياض محرز، ليرفع الأهلي بذلك رصيده إلى 16 نقطة في المركز الخامس، وتجمد رصيد الاتحاد عند 11 نقطة في المركز الثامن.


وكانت المباراة قد شهدت قراراً جريئاً من مدرب الأهلي ماتياس يايسله باستبعاد الثنائي إيفان توني وجالينو والاستعانة بالثنائي الشاب ماثيوس وإتنغانا.