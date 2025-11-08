صحح الأهلي مساره واستعاد بعض الآمال في المنافسة على لقب دوري روشن للمحترفين، عقب أن نجح في الفوز على غريمه التقليدي الاتحاد بهدف وحيد سجله نجمه رياض محرز، ليرفع الأهلي بذلك رصيده إلى 16 نقطة في المركز الخامس، وتجمد رصيد الاتحاد عند 11 نقطة في المركز الثامن.
وكانت المباراة قد شهدت قراراً جريئاً من مدرب الأهلي ماتياس يايسله باستبعاد الثنائي إيفان توني وجالينو والاستعانة بالثنائي الشاب ماثيوس وإتنغانا.
Al-Ahli corrected its course and regained some hopes in the competition for the Roshen Professional League title, after successfully defeating its traditional rival Al-Ittihad with a single goal scored by its star Riyad Mahrez. This victory raised Al-Ahli's points to 16, placing them fifth, while Al-Ittihad's points remained at 11, putting them in eighth place.
The match witnessed a bold decision from Al-Ahli's coach Matthias Jaissle to exclude the duo Ivan Toney and Galeno, opting instead for the young duo Matheus and Etangana.