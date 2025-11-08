Al-Ahli corrected its course and regained some hopes in the competition for the Roshen Professional League title, after successfully defeating its traditional rival Al-Ittihad with a single goal scored by its star Riyad Mahrez. This victory raised Al-Ahli's points to 16, placing them fifth, while Al-Ittihad's points remained at 11, putting them in eighth place.



The match witnessed a bold decision from Al-Ahli's coach Matthias Jaissle to exclude the duo Ivan Toney and Galeno, opting instead for the young duo Matheus and Etangana.