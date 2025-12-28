Saudi Arabia's plans to benefit from wealthy travel and tourism enthusiasts at the country's sprawling tourist attractions are gaining new momentum; after the Italian hospitality company Arsenali announced that it has entered into a partnership with the Italian Semist Foundation, which supports Italian companies aspiring to expand internationally, and with the Saudi Tourism Development Fund, with the aim of developing the Desert Dream Train.

Under these two partnerships, the Semist Foundation has decided to inject 37 million euros into Arsenali's coffers, while the Saudi Tourism Development Fund will support Arsenali's ambitions with a loan of 35 million euros for the same purpose.

The Desert Dream Train, which accommodates 66 passengers, offers a rare opportunity for overnight trips from the capital Riyadh to attractive visitor destinations, especially the archaeological site of AlUla, which is classified by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage site, at a cost of 30,000 riyals per night.