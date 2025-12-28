تمضي خطط السعودية للاستفادة من الأثرياء المحبين للسفر والسياحة في مواقع الجذب السياحي في المملكة مترامية الأطراف بدفع قوي جديد؛ بعدما أعلنت شركة الضيافة الإيطالية ارسنالي، المطورة لرحلات قطار «حلم الصحراء» السعودي الفخم، أنها دخلت في شراكة مع مؤسسة سيميست الإيطالية، التي تساند الشركات الإيطالية الطامحة إلى التوسع دولياً، ومع صندوق تنمية السياحة السعودي، بهدف تطوير قطار حلم الصحراء.

وبموجب هاتين الشراكتين قررت مؤسسة سيميست ضخ 37 مليون يورو في خزائن ارسنالي، فيما سيدعم صندوق تنمية السياحة السعودي طموح ارسنالي بقرض تبلغ قيمته 35 مليون يورو للغرض نفسه.

ويوفر قطار حلم الصحراء، الذي يتسع لـ 66 راكباً، فرصة نادرة للقيام برحلات تستغرق ليلة أو ليلتين من العاصمة الرياض إلى مناطق جاذبة للزوار، خصوصاً موقع العلا الأثري، الذي صنفته منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والثقافة والعلوم (يونسكو) ضمن مواقع التراث العالمي، في مقابل 30 ألف ريال لليلة.