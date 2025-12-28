تمضي خطط السعودية للاستفادة من الأثرياء المحبين للسفر والسياحة في مواقع الجذب السياحي في المملكة مترامية الأطراف بدفع قوي جديد؛ بعدما أعلنت شركة الضيافة الإيطالية ارسنالي، المطورة لرحلات قطار «حلم الصحراء» السعودي الفخم، أنها دخلت في شراكة مع مؤسسة سيميست الإيطالية، التي تساند الشركات الإيطالية الطامحة إلى التوسع دولياً، ومع صندوق تنمية السياحة السعودي، بهدف تطوير قطار حلم الصحراء.
وبموجب هاتين الشراكتين قررت مؤسسة سيميست ضخ 37 مليون يورو في خزائن ارسنالي، فيما سيدعم صندوق تنمية السياحة السعودي طموح ارسنالي بقرض تبلغ قيمته 35 مليون يورو للغرض نفسه.
ويوفر قطار حلم الصحراء، الذي يتسع لـ 66 راكباً، فرصة نادرة للقيام برحلات تستغرق ليلة أو ليلتين من العاصمة الرياض إلى مناطق جاذبة للزوار، خصوصاً موقع العلا الأثري، الذي صنفته منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والثقافة والعلوم (يونسكو) ضمن مواقع التراث العالمي، في مقابل 30 ألف ريال لليلة.
Saudi Arabia's plans to benefit from wealthy travel and tourism enthusiasts at the country's sprawling tourist attractions are gaining new momentum; after the Italian hospitality company Arsenali announced that it has entered into a partnership with the Italian Semist Foundation, which supports Italian companies aspiring to expand internationally, and with the Saudi Tourism Development Fund, with the aim of developing the Desert Dream Train.
Under these two partnerships, the Semist Foundation has decided to inject 37 million euros into Arsenali's coffers, while the Saudi Tourism Development Fund will support Arsenali's ambitions with a loan of 35 million euros for the same purpose.
The Desert Dream Train, which accommodates 66 passengers, offers a rare opportunity for overnight trips from the capital Riyadh to attractive visitor destinations, especially the archaeological site of AlUla, which is classified by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage site, at a cost of 30,000 riyals per night.