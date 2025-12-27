حذّر أطباء من ثلاث علامات إنذار طبي خطيرة تظهر عند الإصابة بالإنفلونزا، وقد تستدعي التوجّه مباشرة إلى المستشفى أو طلب رعاية طبية عاجلة، بحسب توصيات نقلتها صحيفة 24.


وأوضح الدكتور إيان موريسون، رئيس لجنة الممارسة العامة في الجمعية الطبية البريطانية، أن هناك أعراضاً لا يُمكن تجاهلها لأن استمرارها قد يشير إلى مضاعفات خطيرة تستلزم فحصاً طبياً سريعاً.


وأشار إلى أن الأعراض التي تستدعي مراجعة المستشفى فوراً تشمل ضيقاً شديداً في التنفس يصعّب أداء الأنشطة اليومية البسيطة مثل المشي أو صعود الدرج، وألماً صدرياً شديداً مستمراً لا ينحسِر مع الوقت أو المسكنات، إضافة إلى قيء أو إسهال شديد يعيق توازن الجسم أو يسبب صعوبة في التبول.


وقالت مصادر طبية إن هذه الأعراض قد تكون مؤشرات على نقص في مستويات الأكسجين في الدم أو تأثيرات شديدة للفايروس على الجهاز التنفسي، ما يتطلب تدخلاً عاجلاً لتجنّب المضاعفات الخطيرة مثل الالتهاب الرئوي أو الجفاف الحاد.


يذكر أن غالبية حالات الإنفلونزا يمكن علاجها في المنزل بتناول السوائل والراحة وأدوية تخفيف الأعراض، إلا أن وجود هذه العلامات يشكل علامة تحذير خطيرة لا يمكن تجاهلها.


نصائح الوقاية والعناية


• راجع الطبيب عند الشعور بأعراض تنفسية غير معتادة.


• احرص على الراحة وشرب السوائل الكافية.


• تجنب الاتصال المباشر مع الآخرين أثناء فترة العدوى للحد من انتقال الفايروس.


* ضيق التنفس الشديد.


* ألم صدري مستمر.


* قيء/إسهال شديد مع ضعف عام.