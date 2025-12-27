Doctors have warned of three serious medical warning signs that may appear when infected with the flu, which may require immediate hospitalization or urgent medical care, according to recommendations reported by 24 News.



Dr. Ian Morrison, chair of the General Practice Committee at the British Medical Association, explained that there are symptoms that cannot be ignored because their persistence may indicate serious complications that necessitate prompt medical examination.



He pointed out that the symptoms that require immediate hospital review include severe shortness of breath that makes performing simple daily activities such as walking or climbing stairs difficult, persistent severe chest pain that does not subside over time or with pain relievers, in addition to severe vomiting or diarrhea that disrupts the body's balance or causes difficulty in urination.



Medical sources have stated that these symptoms may be indicators of low oxygen levels in the blood or severe effects of the virus on the respiratory system, requiring urgent intervention to avoid serious complications such as pneumonia or severe dehydration.



It is worth noting that the majority of flu cases can be treated at home by drinking fluids, resting, and taking symptom-relief medications; however, the presence of these signs constitutes a serious warning that cannot be ignored.



Prevention and Care Tips



• Consult a doctor if you experience unusual respiratory symptoms.



• Ensure adequate rest and hydration.



• Avoid direct contact with others during the infection period to limit the spread of the virus.



* Severe shortness of breath.



* Persistent chest pain.



* Severe vomiting/diarrhea with general weakness.