توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (السبت)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، الرياض، القصيم والشرقية كذلك على أجزاء من منطقتي الحدود الشمالية والجوف مع فرصة تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من منطقتي المدينة المنورة وحائل.

ووفقًا للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 15-45 كم/ساعة وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12-32 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج على الجزء الأوسط والشمالي وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

وعلى الخليج العربي ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية جنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 10-20 كم/ساعة تتحول بعد الظهيرة جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 15-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.