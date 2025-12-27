The National Center of Meteorology has predicted in its weather report for today (Saturday) that thunderstorms accompanied by hail and active winds will continue to fall over parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Riyadh, Qassim, and the Eastern Province, as well as over parts of the Northern Borders and Al-Jawf regions, with a chance of fog forming in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Medina and Ha'il regions.

According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the north to the northwest in the northern and central parts at a speed of 15-45 km/h, and from the southeast to the south in the southern part at a speed of 12-32 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the central and southern parts, as well as towards the Bab el-Mandeb strait. The wave height will range from one to two meters in the northern and central parts and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the central and southern parts, also towards the Bab el-Mandeb strait. The sea condition will be moderate in the central and northern parts and light to moderate in the southern part, reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the central and southern parts, also towards the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface wind movement will be from the southeast to the northeast at a speed of 10-20 km/h, shifting after noon to southeast to south at a speed of 15-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition will be light to moderate, reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.