يضع أي تقارب أمريكي – إيراني محتمل للوصول إلى اتفاق يحول دون اندلاع حرب جديدة في المنطقة، رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو أمام معادلة معقدة، تمس جوهر إستراتيجيته السياسية والأمنية.
ولذلك عجل بزيارته السابعة إلى واشنطن خلال أقل من عام، وتبدو أجندة النقاش هذه المرة عليها موضوع واحد وهو «إيران»، ومن ثم فإن السؤال حول ما إذا كان نتنياهو يسعى إلى تخريب أو تفجير المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران، ليس مجرد اتهام سياسي، ولكنه أمر يبدو ظاهراً للعيان، خصوصاً أن هذه الزيارة كانت مجدولة في موعد آخر.
لكن التفاؤل الحذر الذي رافق الجولة الأولى من محادثات مسقط بين الأمريكيين والإيرانيين، أثار حفيظة إسرائيل، التي لا تريد فقط تفكيك البرنامج النووي الإيراني، ولكنها تريد أن يتضمن: التفكيك الكامل لمنشآت تخصيب اليورانيوم الإيرانية، فرض قيود على برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية وإنهاء الدعم الإيراني للجماعات الإقليمية.
وما دون ذلك، ستعتبره تل أبيب اتفاقاً «ناقصاً»، يمنح طهران وقتاً ومساحة لإعادة ترتيب أوراقها، ومن هذا المنطلق، تتحرك إسرائيل سياسياً وإعلامياً ودبلوماسياً للتأثير على مسار المفاوضات، وإبقاء الخيار العسكري سواء عبر الضغط على الكونغرس، أو تسريب معلومات استخباراتية، أو تصعيد عسكري محدود يهدف إلى خلط الأوراق.
وإذا كان نتنياهو يقود ائتلافاً يمينياً متطرفاً، فإن أي تهدئة أمريكية مع إيران، من شأنها إضعاف سرديته التي تعتمد على أن إسرائيل تقف بمفردها في مواجهة التهديد الإيراني. ومن ثم فليس أمامه طول الوقت إلا التشكيك في جدوى المفاوضات، والسعي دائماً إلى نسفها.
ومن ثم، فإن احتمالات التدخل الإسرائيلي في مسار التفاوض تظل قائمة، إلا أنها أيضاً محكومة بسقف العلاقة مع الرئيس ترمب، ما يعني أن تدخلات نتنياهو تظل مرهونة بمدى استجابة الطرف الأمريكي الذي يسعى إلى إنجاز اتفاق الاتفاق.
Any potential American-Iranian rapprochement aimed at reaching an agreement to prevent the outbreak of a new war in the region places Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a complex equation that touches the core of his political and security strategy.
Therefore, he hastened his seventh visit to Washington in less than a year, and the agenda for discussion this time seems to focus on one topic: "Iran." Thus, the question of whether Netanyahu is seeking to sabotage or explode the negotiations between Washington and Tehran is not merely a political accusation, but something that appears evident, especially since this visit was scheduled for another time.
However, the cautious optimism that accompanied the first round of talks in Muscat between the Americans and the Iranians has raised the ire of Israel, which not only wants to dismantle the Iranian nuclear program but also wants it to include: the complete dismantling of Iranian uranium enrichment facilities, imposing restrictions on the ballistic missile program, and ending Iranian support for regional groups.
Anything less than that would be considered by Tel Aviv a "deficient" agreement, granting Tehran time and space to rearrange its cards. From this standpoint, Israel is politically, media-wise, and diplomatically active in influencing the course of negotiations and keeping the military option on the table, whether by pressuring Congress, leaking intelligence information, or conducting limited military escalations aimed at mixing the cards.
If Netanyahu is leading an extreme right-wing coalition, any American détente with Iran would weaken his narrative that Israel stands alone in facing the Iranian threat. Therefore, he has no choice but to constantly question the usefulness of the negotiations and always seek to undermine them.
Consequently, the possibilities of Israeli intervention in the negotiation process remain, but they are also governed by the ceiling of the relationship with President Trump, which means that Netanyahu's interventions remain contingent upon the extent of the American side's responsiveness, which seeks to achieve a deal.