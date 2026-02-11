يضع أي تقارب أمريكي – إيراني محتمل للوصول إلى اتفاق يحول دون اندلاع حرب جديدة في المنطقة، رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو أمام معادلة معقدة، تمس جوهر إستراتيجيته السياسية والأمنية.

ولذلك عجل بزيارته السابعة إلى واشنطن خلال أقل من عام، وتبدو أجندة النقاش هذه المرة عليها موضوع واحد وهو «إيران»، ومن ثم فإن السؤال حول ما إذا كان نتنياهو يسعى إلى تخريب أو تفجير المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران، ليس مجرد اتهام سياسي، ولكنه أمر يبدو ظاهراً للعيان، خصوصاً أن هذه الزيارة كانت مجدولة في موعد آخر.

لكن التفاؤل الحذر الذي رافق الجولة الأولى من محادثات مسقط بين الأمريكيين والإيرانيين، أثار حفيظة إسرائيل، التي لا تريد فقط تفكيك البرنامج النووي الإيراني، ولكنها تريد أن يتضمن: التفكيك الكامل لمنشآت تخصيب اليورانيوم الإيرانية، فرض قيود على برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية وإنهاء الدعم الإيراني للجماعات الإقليمية.

وما دون ذلك، ستعتبره تل أبيب اتفاقاً «ناقصاً»، يمنح طهران وقتاً ومساحة لإعادة ترتيب أوراقها، ومن هذا المنطلق، تتحرك إسرائيل سياسياً وإعلامياً ودبلوماسياً للتأثير على مسار المفاوضات، وإبقاء الخيار العسكري سواء عبر الضغط على الكونغرس، أو تسريب معلومات استخباراتية، أو تصعيد عسكري محدود يهدف إلى خلط الأوراق.

وإذا كان نتنياهو يقود ائتلافاً يمينياً متطرفاً، فإن أي تهدئة أمريكية مع إيران، من شأنها إضعاف سرديته التي تعتمد على أن إسرائيل تقف بمفردها في مواجهة التهديد الإيراني. ومن ثم فليس أمامه طول الوقت إلا التشكيك في جدوى المفاوضات، والسعي دائماً إلى نسفها.

ومن ثم، فإن احتمالات التدخل الإسرائيلي في مسار التفاوض تظل قائمة، إلا أنها أيضاً محكومة بسقف العلاقة مع الرئيس ترمب، ما يعني أن تدخلات نتنياهو تظل مرهونة بمدى استجابة الطرف الأمريكي الذي يسعى إلى إنجاز اتفاق الاتفاق.