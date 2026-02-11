Any potential American-Iranian rapprochement aimed at reaching an agreement to prevent the outbreak of a new war in the region places Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a complex equation that touches the core of his political and security strategy.

Therefore, he hastened his seventh visit to Washington in less than a year, and the agenda for discussion this time seems to focus on one topic: "Iran." Thus, the question of whether Netanyahu is seeking to sabotage or explode the negotiations between Washington and Tehran is not merely a political accusation, but something that appears evident, especially since this visit was scheduled for another time.

However, the cautious optimism that accompanied the first round of talks in Muscat between the Americans and the Iranians has raised the ire of Israel, which not only wants to dismantle the Iranian nuclear program but also wants it to include: the complete dismantling of Iranian uranium enrichment facilities, imposing restrictions on the ballistic missile program, and ending Iranian support for regional groups.

Anything less than that would be considered by Tel Aviv a "deficient" agreement, granting Tehran time and space to rearrange its cards. From this standpoint, Israel is politically, media-wise, and diplomatically active in influencing the course of negotiations and keeping the military option on the table, whether by pressuring Congress, leaking intelligence information, or conducting limited military escalations aimed at mixing the cards.

If Netanyahu is leading an extreme right-wing coalition, any American détente with Iran would weaken his narrative that Israel stands alone in facing the Iranian threat. Therefore, he has no choice but to constantly question the usefulness of the negotiations and always seek to undermine them.

Consequently, the possibilities of Israeli intervention in the negotiation process remain, but they are also governed by the ceiling of the relationship with President Trump, which means that Netanyahu's interventions remain contingent upon the extent of the American side's responsiveness, which seeks to achieve a deal.