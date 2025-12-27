أصدرت هيئة الفضاء الإلكتروني الصينية اليوم مسودة قواعد لتشديد الرقابة على خدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي المصممة لمحاكاة الشخصيات البشرية والتفاعل العاطفي مع المستخدمين.
وتؤكد هذه الخطوة ما تبذله بكين من جهود للسيطرة على الانتشار السريع لخدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي المقدمة للجمهور من خلال تشديد معايير السلامة والأخلاقيات.
وستطبق القواعد المقترحة على منتجات وخدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي المقدمة للمستهلكين في الصين التي تعرض سمات شخصيات بشرية وأنماط تفكير وأساليب تواصل تتم محاكاتها، وتتفاعل مع المستخدمين عاطفياً من خلال النصوص أو الصور أو الصوت أو الفيديو أو غيرها من الوسائل.
خطوط حمراء
وتحدد المسودة نهجاً تنظيمياً يلزم مقدمي الخدمات بتحذير المستخدمين من الاستخدام المفرط وبالتدخل عندما تظهر على المستخدمين علامات الإدمان.
وبموجب هذا المقترح، سيتحمل مقدمو الخدمات مسؤوليات السلامة طوال دورة حياة المنتج، ووضع أنظمة لمراجعة الخوارزميات وأمن البيانات وحماية المعلومات الشخصية.
وتحدد هذه الإجراءات الخطوط الحمراء للمحتوى والسلوك، وتنص على أنه يتعين ألا ينشئ مقدمو الخدمات محتوى من شأنه تهديد الأمن القومي أو نشر الشائعات أو الترويج للعنف أو الفحش.
