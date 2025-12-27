The Chinese Cyber Space Administration today issued a draft of rules to tighten oversight on artificial intelligence services designed to simulate human characters and emotionally interact with users.



This step underscores Beijing's efforts to control the rapid spread of publicly available artificial intelligence services by tightening safety and ethical standards.



The proposed rules will apply to AI products and services offered to consumers in China that exhibit characteristics of human personalities, thought patterns, and communication methods that are simulated, and emotionally interact with users through text, images, sound, video, or other means.



Red Lines



The draft outlines a regulatory approach that requires service providers to warn users against excessive use and to intervene when signs of addiction appear in users.



Under this proposal, service providers will bear safety responsibilities throughout the product lifecycle, establishing systems for algorithm review, data security, and personal information protection.



These measures define the red lines for content and behavior, stating that service providers must not create content that threatens national security, spreads rumors, or promotes violence or obscenity.