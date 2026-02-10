The Association of Tour Operators in Russia has revealed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked second in the number of incoming tourists to Russia by the end of 2025, marking the first time in history.



The association stated: "For the first time in history, approximately 74,919 Saudi citizens visited Russia for tourism purposes, an increase of 35.8% compared to the previous year. For comparison, Germany ranked second in 2024, while Saudi Arabia only ranked sixth."



Experts pointed out that this significant increase was achieved thanks to the launch of direct flights.



The Top Ten Countries



Alongside Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan saw an increase of 29%, Turkey 16.7%, Belarus 80.9%, India 66%, and Oman and Kuwait were among the countries that contributed to the increase in the number of foreign tourists coming to Russia last year.



The top ten countries in terms of tourist visits to Russia were: China, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Germany, the UAE, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.



By the end of 2025, the number of foreign tourists who visited Russia for tourism purposes reached 1.6 million, an increase of 4.5% compared to the previous year.



Visa Exemption



The main driver of this growth was the increase observed in the last quarter of the year, where the number of tourists arriving in Russia increased by 24.4%.



The Russian Tourism Association clarified that the main factor behind this massive increase in the last quarter of the year was the implementation of a visa exemption system for tourists coming from China.



China remains the primary source of incoming tourists to Russia; in 2025, its share was 50.8% of the total number of tourists, and 64.7% among the top ten countries.