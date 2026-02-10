كشفت رابطة منظمي الرحلات السياحية في روسيا، أن المملكة العربية السعودية احتلت المرتبة الثانية في عدد السياح الوافدين إلى روسيا بحلول نهاية عام 2025، لأول مرة في التاريخ.


وقالت الرابطة: "لأول مرة في التاريخ، إن نحو 74,919 مواطناً سعودياً زاروا روسيا بهدف السياحة، بزيادة قدرها 35.8% عن العام السابق. وللمقارنة، احتلت ألمانيا المرتبة الثانية في عام 2024، بينما احتلت السعودية المرتبة السادسة فقط".


وأشار الخبراء إلى أن هذه الزيادة الكبيرة تحققت بفضل إطلاق الرحلات الجوية المباشرة.


الدول العشر الأولى


وإلى جانب السعودية، كانت تركمانستان بزيادة 29%، وتركيا 16.7%، وبيلاروس 80.9%، والهند 66%، وعُمان والكويت من بين الدول التي ساهمت في زيادة عدد السياح الأجانب القادمين إلى روسيا العام الماضي.


وكانت الدول العشر الأولى من حيث عدد الزيارات السياحية إلى روسيا هي: الصين، والسعودية، وتركمانستان، وتركيا، وألمانيا، والإمارات، والهند، وإيران، وكازاخستان، وبيلاروس.


وبحلول نهاية عام 2025، بلغ عدد السياح الأجانب الذين زاروا روسيا لأغراض السياحة 1.6 مليون سائح، بزيادة قدرها 4.5% عن العام السابق.


الإعفاء من التأشيرة


وكان الدافع الرئيسي لهذا النمو هو الزيادة التي شهدها الربع الأخير من العام، حيث ازداد عدد السياح الوافدين إلى روسيا بنسبة 24.4%.


وأوضحت رابطة السياحة الروسية أن العامل الرئيسي وراء هذه الزيادة الهائلة في الربع الأخير من العام هو تطبيق نظام الإعفاء من التأشيرة للسياح القادمين من الصين.


ولا تزال الصين المصدر الرئيسي للسياح الوافدين إلى روسيا، ففي عام 2025، بلغت حصتها 50.8% من إجمالي عدد السياح، و64.7% بين الدول العشر الأولى.