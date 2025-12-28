The Israeli Channel 14 reported on Saturday that what it described as the "official Israeli recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state" came as part of understandings that involve Somaliland agreeing to receive residents from the Gaza Strip.

According to the channel, this approach includes establishing full diplomatic relations between the two parties, which involves opening reciprocal embassies, exchanging ambassadorial appointments, in addition to launching strategic cooperation in several fields.

In a non-political context, Channel 14 mentioned that Tel Aviv intends to immediately begin expanding areas of cooperation with Somaliland through essential civil partnerships that include agriculture and technology, by transferring Israeli expertise and implementing joint projects, alongside supporting the health sector and enhancing trade exchange between the two parties.

In this context, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent congratulations to the President of Somaliland and its leadership, praising what he described as their commitment to supporting stability and peace in the region, and he also extended an official invitation for him to visit Israel.

In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview published on Friday, rejected the recognition of Somaliland's independence, responding "no" to a question from the New York Post about whether he would follow Netanyahu's lead in this regard, asking: "Does anyone really know what Somaliland is?"

However, Trump indicated at the same time that the matter is still under consideration, saying: "We will look into it, as I study many issues, and I often make correct decisions that are proven right later."

With this position, Israel became the first country to announce its recognition of the separatist region of "Somaliland" from Somalia.