أفادت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية، يوم السبت، بأن ما وصفته بـ«الاعتراف الرسمي الإسرائيلي بجمهورية أرض الصومال كدولة مستقلة ذات سيادة» جاء في إطار تفاهمات تقضي بموافقة أرض الصومال على استقبال سكان من قطاع غزة.

ووفقًا للقناة، يتضمن هذا التوجه إقامة علاقات دبلوماسية كاملة بين الطرفين، تشمل افتتاح سفارات متبادلة، وتبادل تعيين السفراء، إضافة إلى تدشين تعاون استراتيجي في عدد من المجالات.

وفي سياق غير سياسي، ذكرت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية أن تل أبيب تعتزم الشروع فورًا في توسيع مجالات التعاون مع أرض الصومال، عبر شراكات مدنية أساسية تشمل الزراعة والتكنولوجيا، من خلال نقل الخبرات الإسرائيلية وتنفيذ مشاريع مشتركة، إلى جانب دعم القطاع الصحي وتعزيز حركة التبادل التجاري بين الطرفين.

وفي هذا الإطار، وجّه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو تهنئة إلى رئيس أرض الصومال وقيادته، مثنيًا على ما وصفه بالتزامهم بدعم الاستقرار والسلام في المنطقة، كما وجّه له دعوة رسمية لزيارة إسرائيل.

في المقابل، أعلن الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب، في مقابلة نُشرت الجمعة، رفضه الاعتراف باستقلال «أرض الصومال»، مجيبًا بـ«لا» على سؤال لصحيفة «نيويورك بوست» حول ما إذا كان سيحذو حذو نتنياهو في هذا الشأن، متسائلًا: «هل يعرف أحد حقًا ما هي أرض الصومال؟».

إلا أن ترمب أشار في الوقت ذاته إلى أن الملف لا يزال قيد الدراسة، قائلاً: «سننظر في الأمر، فأنا أدرس الكثير من القضايا، وغالبًا ما أتخذ قرارات صحيحة يثبت صوابها لاحقًا».

وبهذا الموقف، أصبحت إسرائيل أول دولة تعلن اعترافها بإقليم «أرض الصومال» الانفصالي عن الصومال