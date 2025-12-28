في قرار حاسم، أعلن مجلس الوزراء الكويتي سحب الجنسية من مجموعة من الأفراد، في خطوة تعكس تطبيقاً دقيقاً للقوانين المتعلقة بالجنسية. القرار لم يقتصر على أصحاب الجنسية مباشرة، بل شمل أيضاً من اكتسبها معهم بالتبعية.

وأصدرت الجريدة الرسمية الكويتية قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم 1657 لسنة 2025، القاضي بسحب الجنسية الكويتية من أربعة أشخاص، استناداً إلى المادة 21 مكرّر (أ) من المرسوم الأميري رقم 15 لسنة 1959 بشأن قانون الجنسية، والقوانين المعدلة له.

كما نص القرار على أن يُسحب الحق في الجنسية الكويتية من الأشخاص الذين اكتسبوها بالتبعية مع هؤلاء الأفراد، مؤكداً تطبيق الإجراءات القانونية بدقة في هذا الملف الحساس.