In a decisive decision, the Kuwaiti Cabinet announced the revocation of citizenship from a group of individuals, in a move that reflects a precise application of the laws related to nationality. The decision was not limited to the individuals holding citizenship directly, but also included those who acquired it by association.

The Kuwaiti official gazette issued Cabinet Decision No. 1657 for the year 2025, which stipulates the revocation of Kuwaiti citizenship from four individuals, based on Article 21 bis (A) of Amiri Decree No. 15 of 1959 concerning the Nationality Law, and its amended laws.

The decision also stated that the right to Kuwaiti citizenship would be revoked from those who acquired it by association with these individuals, confirming the precise application of legal procedures in this sensitive matter.