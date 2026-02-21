The administration of President Donald Trump has informed Congress of its intention to proceed with plans to reopen the U.S. embassy in Damascus, after it was closed in 2012 during the civil war in the country.

A notification sent to committees in Congress earlier this month, which was obtained by the Associated Press, stated that the State Department intends to "implement a gradual approach to a potential resumption of embassy operations in Syria."

The notification, dated February 10, indicated that spending on these plans would begin within 15 days, meaning next week, without specifying a timeline for their completion or for the permanent return of U.S. personnel to Damascus.

The U.S. administration has been considering the option of reopening the embassy since last year, specifically shortly after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024. This step has been prioritized on the agenda of Tom Barrack, President Donald Trump's ambassador to Turkey and his special envoy to Syria.

Barrack has sought a deep rapprochement with Syria and its new leadership under Ahmad al-Shara, advocating for the lifting of U.S. sanctions and the reintegration of Syria into both the regional and international communities.

Trump told reporters on Friday that al-Shara is "doing a tremendous job" as president.