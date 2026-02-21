أبلغت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الكونغرس عزمها المضي قدماً في التخطيط لإعادة فتح السفارة الأمريكية في دمشق، بعد إغلاقها عام 2012 خلال الحرب الأهلية في البلاد.
وجاء في إخطار وُجّه إلى لجان في الكونغرس خلال وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري، وحصلت عليه وكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، أن وزارة الخارجية تعتزم «تنفيذ نهج تدريجي لاستئناف محتمل لعمليات السفارة في سورية».
وأشار الإخطار المؤرخ في 10 فبراير، إلى أن الإنفاق على هذه الخطط سيبدأ خلال 15 يوماً، أي الأسبوع القادم، دون تحديد جدول زمني لاستكمالها أو لموعد عودة الموظفين الأمريكيين إلى دمشق بشكل دائم.
وتدرس الإدارة الأمريكية خيار إعادة فتح السفارة منذ العام الماضي، وتحديداً بعد وقت قصير من سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024. وقد وضعت هذه الخطوة كأولوية قصوى على جدول أعمال توم باراك، سفير الرئيس دونالد ترمب، لدى تركيا ومبعوثه الخاص إلى سورية.
وسعى باراك نحو تقارب عميق مع سورية وقيادتها الجديدة تحت قيادة أحمد الشرع، ودعا إلى رفع العقوبات الأمريكية وإعادة دمج سورية في المجتمعين الإقليمي والدولي.
وقال ترمب للصحفيين (الجمعة)، إن الشرع «يقوم بعمل هائل» كرئيس.
