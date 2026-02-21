ابتكر باحثون بجامعة العلوم والتكنولوجيا الروسية تقنية لتحويل الأقمشة القطنية إلى مادة مضادة للبكتيريا، قادرة على طرد الأوساخ وتنظيف نفسها تلقائيا عند التعرض لأشعة الشمس.
وأشار الباحثون إلى أنهم توصلوا لهذه النتيجة عبر دمج جزيئات نانوية هجينة مصنوعة من نتريد البورون وأكسيد الزنك داخل النسيج، مع معالجة مسبقة بمركب ثنائي إيثيلين تريامين (DEET)، الذي يكوّن مجموعات أمينية على سطح الجزيئات لضمان توزيع أفضل وارتباط أقوى بالجزيئات على ألياف القماش.
وقالت إليزافيتا بيرمياكوفا، الباحثة في مركز بحوث المواد النانوية غير العضوية بالجامعة: «هدفنا كان ابتكار مواد تتمتع بخواص مضادة للبكتيريا وطاردة للماء، وتتمكن أيضا من إزالة الملوثات بشكل ذاتي بطريقة مبتكرة».
ويتميز النسيج الجديد بقدرته على التنظيف الذاتي تحت أشعة الشمس، بفضل جزيئات أكسيد الزنك المحفزة ضوئيا، كما أظهرت الاختبارات أن النسيج آمن تماما ولا يسبب أي تهيج عند ملامسته للجلد لمدة 24 ساعة.
كما تبين أن الطلاء الجديد يمتلك خاصية طرد الماء والأوساخ بكفاءة عالية، حيث تصل زاوية تلامس الماء إلى 145 درجة، ما يمنع امتصاص الماء ويجعل القطرات تتدحرج عن السطح حاملة معها الغبار والأوساخ.
وبعد 24 ساعة من التعرض للرطوبة، حافظ النسيج المعدل على نحو 92.6 ٪ من الطلاء، في حين فقد النسيج غير المعدل أكثر من ثلث الجزيئات.
Researchers at the Russian University of Science and Technology have developed a technique to convert cotton fabrics into an antibacterial material that can repel dirt and clean itself automatically when exposed to sunlight.
The researchers indicated that they reached this result by integrating hybrid nanoparticles made of boron nitride and zinc oxide within the fabric, along with a pre-treatment using diethylene triamine (DEET), which forms amino groups on the surface of the particles to ensure better distribution and stronger bonding of the particles to the fabric fibers.
Elizaveta Permyakova, a researcher at the university's Center for Inorganic Nanomaterials Research, stated: "Our goal was to create materials that possess antibacterial and water-repellent properties, and can also remove pollutants in an innovative self-cleaning manner."
The new fabric is characterized by its ability to self-clean under sunlight, thanks to the photoactive zinc oxide particles. Tests have also shown that the fabric is completely safe and does not cause any irritation when in contact with the skin for 24 hours.
Additionally, the new coating has been found to efficiently repel water and dirt, with a water contact angle reaching 145 degrees, preventing water absorption and allowing droplets to roll off the surface carrying dust and dirt with them.
After 24 hours of exposure to humidity, the modified fabric retained about 92.6% of the coating, while the unmodified fabric lost more than a third of the particles.