Researchers at the Russian University of Science and Technology have developed a technique to convert cotton fabrics into an antibacterial material that can repel dirt and clean itself automatically when exposed to sunlight.

The researchers indicated that they reached this result by integrating hybrid nanoparticles made of boron nitride and zinc oxide within the fabric, along with a pre-treatment using diethylene triamine (DEET), which forms amino groups on the surface of the particles to ensure better distribution and stronger bonding of the particles to the fabric fibers.

Elizaveta Permyakova, a researcher at the university's Center for Inorganic Nanomaterials Research, stated: "Our goal was to create materials that possess antibacterial and water-repellent properties, and can also remove pollutants in an innovative self-cleaning manner."

The new fabric is characterized by its ability to self-clean under sunlight, thanks to the photoactive zinc oxide particles. Tests have also shown that the fabric is completely safe and does not cause any irritation when in contact with the skin for 24 hours.

Additionally, the new coating has been found to efficiently repel water and dirt, with a water contact angle reaching 145 degrees, preventing water absorption and allowing droplets to roll off the surface carrying dust and dirt with them.

After 24 hours of exposure to humidity, the modified fabric retained about 92.6% of the coating, while the unmodified fabric lost more than a third of the particles.