ابتكر باحثون بجامعة العلوم والتكنولوجيا الروسية تقنية لتحويل الأقمشة القطنية إلى مادة مضادة للبكتيريا، قادرة على طرد الأوساخ وتنظيف نفسها تلقائيا عند التعرض لأشعة الشمس.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أنهم توصلوا لهذه النتيجة عبر دمج جزيئات نانوية هجينة مصنوعة من نتريد البورون وأكسيد الزنك داخل النسيج، مع معالجة مسبقة بمركب ثنائي إيثيلين تريامين (DEET)، الذي يكوّن مجموعات أمينية على سطح الجزيئات لضمان توزيع أفضل وارتباط أقوى بالجزيئات على ألياف القماش.

وقالت إليزافيتا بيرمياكوفا، الباحثة في مركز بحوث المواد النانوية غير العضوية بالجامعة: «هدفنا كان ابتكار مواد تتمتع بخواص مضادة للبكتيريا وطاردة للماء، وتتمكن أيضا من إزالة الملوثات بشكل ذاتي بطريقة مبتكرة».

ويتميز النسيج الجديد بقدرته على التنظيف الذاتي تحت أشعة الشمس، بفضل جزيئات أكسيد الزنك المحفزة ضوئيا، كما أظهرت الاختبارات أن النسيج آمن تماما ولا يسبب أي تهيج عند ملامسته للجلد لمدة 24 ساعة.

كما تبين أن الطلاء الجديد يمتلك خاصية طرد الماء والأوساخ بكفاءة عالية، حيث تصل زاوية تلامس الماء إلى 145 درجة، ما يمنع امتصاص الماء ويجعل القطرات تتدحرج عن السطح حاملة معها الغبار والأوساخ.

وبعد 24 ساعة من التعرض للرطوبة، حافظ النسيج المعدل على نحو 92.6 ٪ من الطلاء، في حين فقد النسيج غير المعدل أكثر من ثلث الجزيئات.