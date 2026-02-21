Recent studies, the results of which were published in the journal Nature Aging and discussed in a scientific report on ScienceAlert, reveal that the sudden feeling of stress in the mid-forties is not only related to daily pressures but reflects a wide biological shift within the body that extends its effects to metabolism, immunity, and vital tissue functions.

Molecular analyses that tracked thousands of molecules and microbes in adults across different age stages show that aging does not proceed at a steady gradual pace but rather undergoes sharp waves of change, the first of which occurs around the age of forty-four, where transformations in energy regulation, immune response, and inflammation indicators associated with chronic diseases appear.

Researchers believe that this stage represents a biological turning point that explains the increased sensation of fatigue, difficulty in physical recovery, and changes in metabolic efficiency, changes that may precede the onset of heart disease, diabetes, and age-related disorders by years, making their understanding an important factor in early health prevention.

The results also indicate a second wave of change around the age of sixty, where molecular transformations related to tissue degradation and cell function deepen, reinforcing the hypothesis that aging occurs through clear biological leaps, rather than through a slow and continuous path as was previously thought.