تستضيف محافظة جدة رالي باها جدة 2026، الجولة الثانية من بطولة السعودية للباها، وذلك بإشراف الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية، وينطلق الرالي اليوم (الخميس) الساعة 11:00 صباحاً، على أن تُقام مراسم الانطلاق الرسمية في وقت لاحق من اليوم ذاته، بمشاركة السائقين والملاحين المتنافسين في مختلف الفئات.

وتنطلق غداً (الجمعة) منافسات المرحلة الخاصة الأولى، التي تمتد لمسافة 217 كلم، وسط توقعات بمنافسات قوية بين المشاركين، في ظل التحديات التي تفرضها طبيعة المسارات الصحراوية.

وتختتم منافسات الرالي (السبت) 14 نوفمبر، بإقامة المرحلة الخاصة الثانية لمسافة 104 كلم، تليها إجراءات الفحص الفني النهائي للمركبات، ثم إعلان النتائج المؤقتة وعقد المؤتمر الصحفي الختامي عند الساعة الخامسة والنصف مساءً، على أن تُعلن النتائج النهائية بعد اعتمادها من لجنة الحكام، ومن ثم يُقام حفل تتويج الفائزين في مختلف الفئات.

وكان رالي باها حائل الدولي، الذي استضاف الجولة الأولى من بطولة السعودية للباها 2026، قد شهد فوز القطري ناصر العطية بالمركز الأول في الترتيب العام للرالي، وجاء السعودي يزيد الراجحي في المركز الثاني، فيما حلت دانية عقيل في المركز الثالث.

ويأتي تنظيم «رالي باها جدة 2026» تأكيداً لحرص الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية على استمرار المنافسات الوطنية ومواصلة تطويرها، وتوفير المزيد من الفرص للسائقين والمواهب السعودية، إلى جانب توسيع قاعدة ممارسة رياضة المحركات، والإسهام في تنشيط السياحة ودعم المجتمعات المحلية، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

ومن المقرر أن تُختتم منافسات بطولة السعودية للباها 2026 بإقامة الجولة الثالثة والأخيرة، «رالي باها القصيم»، خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 5 ديسمبر القادم.