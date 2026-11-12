تستضيف محافظة جدة رالي باها جدة 2026، الجولة الثانية من بطولة السعودية للباها، وذلك بإشراف الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية، وينطلق الرالي اليوم (الخميس) الساعة 11:00 صباحاً، على أن تُقام مراسم الانطلاق الرسمية في وقت لاحق من اليوم ذاته، بمشاركة السائقين والملاحين المتنافسين في مختلف الفئات.
وتنطلق غداً (الجمعة) منافسات المرحلة الخاصة الأولى، التي تمتد لمسافة 217 كلم، وسط توقعات بمنافسات قوية بين المشاركين، في ظل التحديات التي تفرضها طبيعة المسارات الصحراوية.
وتختتم منافسات الرالي (السبت) 14 نوفمبر، بإقامة المرحلة الخاصة الثانية لمسافة 104 كلم، تليها إجراءات الفحص الفني النهائي للمركبات، ثم إعلان النتائج المؤقتة وعقد المؤتمر الصحفي الختامي عند الساعة الخامسة والنصف مساءً، على أن تُعلن النتائج النهائية بعد اعتمادها من لجنة الحكام، ومن ثم يُقام حفل تتويج الفائزين في مختلف الفئات.
وكان رالي باها حائل الدولي، الذي استضاف الجولة الأولى من بطولة السعودية للباها 2026، قد شهد فوز القطري ناصر العطية بالمركز الأول في الترتيب العام للرالي، وجاء السعودي يزيد الراجحي في المركز الثاني، فيما حلت دانية عقيل في المركز الثالث.
ويأتي تنظيم «رالي باها جدة 2026» تأكيداً لحرص الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية على استمرار المنافسات الوطنية ومواصلة تطويرها، وتوفير المزيد من الفرص للسائقين والمواهب السعودية، إلى جانب توسيع قاعدة ممارسة رياضة المحركات، والإسهام في تنشيط السياحة ودعم المجتمعات المحلية، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
ومن المقرر أن تُختتم منافسات بطولة السعودية للباها 2026 بإقامة الجولة الثالثة والأخيرة، «رالي باها القصيم»، خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 5 ديسمبر القادم.
The Jeddah Governorate is hosting the Jeddah Baja Rally 2026, as part of the second round of the Saudi Baja Championship, under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. The rally kicks off today (Thursday) at 11:00 AM, with the official start ceremony taking place later today, featuring the participation of drivers and co-drivers competing in various categories.
Tomorrow (Friday), the first special stage competition will commence, covering a distance of 217 km, amidst expectations of strong competition among participants, given the challenges posed by the nature of the desert routes.
The rally will conclude on Saturday, November 14, with the second special stage taking place over a distance of 104 km, followed by the final technical inspection procedures for the vehicles, then the announcement of the provisional results and the holding of the final press conference at 5:30 PM. The final results will be announced after being approved by the judging committee, followed by a ceremony to crown the winners in various categories.
The International Hail Baja Rally, which hosted the first round of the Saudi Baja Championship 2026, saw Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah win first place in the overall standings of the rally, with Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi in second place, and Dania Aqeel in third place.
The organization of "Jeddah Baja Rally 2026" reaffirms the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation's commitment to continuing national competitions and further developing them, providing more opportunities for Saudi drivers and talents, expanding the base of motorsport practice, and contributing to the activation of tourism and supporting local communities, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Saudi Baja Championship 2026 is scheduled to conclude with the third and final round, "Qassim Baja Rally," taking place from December 2 to 5.