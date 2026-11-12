The Jeddah Governorate is hosting the Jeddah Baja Rally 2026, as part of the second round of the Saudi Baja Championship, under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. The rally kicks off today (Thursday) at 11:00 AM, with the official start ceremony taking place later today, featuring the participation of drivers and co-drivers competing in various categories.

Tomorrow (Friday), the first special stage competition will commence, covering a distance of 217 km, amidst expectations of strong competition among participants, given the challenges posed by the nature of the desert routes.

The rally will conclude on Saturday, November 14, with the second special stage taking place over a distance of 104 km, followed by the final technical inspection procedures for the vehicles, then the announcement of the provisional results and the holding of the final press conference at 5:30 PM. The final results will be announced after being approved by the judging committee, followed by a ceremony to crown the winners in various categories.

The International Hail Baja Rally, which hosted the first round of the Saudi Baja Championship 2026, saw Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah win first place in the overall standings of the rally, with Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi in second place, and Dania Aqeel in third place.

The organization of "Jeddah Baja Rally 2026" reaffirms the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation's commitment to continuing national competitions and further developing them, providing more opportunities for Saudi drivers and talents, expanding the base of motorsport practice, and contributing to the activation of tourism and supporting local communities, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Saudi Baja Championship 2026 is scheduled to conclude with the third and final round, "Qassim Baja Rally," taking place from December 2 to 5.