احتفل إبراهيم محمد حسين الشيخي بزواج ابنه محمد من ابنة محمد أحمد عبدالله قدح في حفل بهيج أقيم في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة بحضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء والمهنئين، الذين شاركوا العروسين فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.

الشيخي وقدح يحتفلان بزواج محمد


وشهدت الحفل أجواء مميزة سادتها مشاعر الفرح والسرور، حيث تبادل الحضور التهاني والتبريكات، متمنين للعروسين حياة زوجية سعيدة ومستقرة مليئة بالمودة والرحمة.
وعبّر ذوو العروسين عن سعادتهم بهذه المناسبة، مقدمين شكرهم للحضور على مشاركتهم الفرحة، داعين الله أن يبارك للعروسين ويجمع بينهما على خير.