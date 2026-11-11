الشيخي وقدح يحتفلان بزواج محمد

Ibrahim Muhammad Hussein Al-Sheikhi celebrated the marriage of his son Muhammad to the daughter of Muhammad Ahmed Abdullah Qadah in a joyful ceremony held in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, attended by a number of relatives, friends, and well-wishers, who shared in the joy of the newlyweds on this happy occasion.

The event witnessed a special atmosphere filled with feelings of joy and happiness, as attendees exchanged congratulations and best wishes, wishing the couple a happy and stable married life filled with affection and mercy.The families of the newlyweds expressed their happiness on this occasion, thanking the attendees for sharing in the joy, and praying to God to bless the couple and unite them in goodness.