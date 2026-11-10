رأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم في الرياض.

وفي مستهل الجلسة؛ أطلع ولي العهد مجلس الوزراء على نتائج مباحثاته معالملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة ملك مملكة البحرين ورئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية أحمد الشرع، وعلى مضمون الرسالة التي تلقاها من رئيس جمهورية سيراليون الدكتور جوليوس مادا بيو، وفحوى الاتصالين الهاتفيين مع رئيس وزراء كندا مارك كارني ورئيس وزراء الجمهورية الهيلينية كيرياكوس ميتسوتاكيس، وما جرى في المشاورات والمحادثات من استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة العربية السعودية ودولهم وسبل تعزيزها، والتأكيد على مواصلة التنسيق حيال القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وجدّد مجلس الوزراء إثر متابعته مستجدات الأحداث في المنطقة والعالم؛ دعم المملكة الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، ومكافحة الإرهاب ومليشياته الإجرامية، والتأكيد على ضرورة الوقف الفوري لجميع الأعمال التي تهدد أمن الملاحة البحرية والممرات المائية في البحر الأحمر ومضيقي باب المندب وهرمز.

وأوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن المجلس نوّه بتوقيع الاتفاقية العامة لربط دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية بمشروع سكة الحديد، وبالسعي المتواصل إلى التعاون الإستراتيجي والتكامل الاقتصادي والتنموي، والاستمرار في تنفيذ رؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين لتعزيز العمل المشترك؛ بما يحقق الأهداف المنشودة ويلبي تطلعات شعوب دول المجلس.

وفي الشأن المحلي؛ ثّمن مجلس الوزراء ما اشتملت عليه كلمة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود في افتتاح النسخة السادسة لمؤتمر ومعرض الحج من مضامين سامية أجملت جهود المملكة العربية السعودية في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وضيوف الرحمن، والحرص الدائم على استمرار تطوير منظومة الحج بتوظيف أحدث التقنيات وتعزيز التكامل بين أجهزة الدولة، مع التوسع في خدمات برنامج (الحج المباشر) لتستفيد منه (133) دولة، والإعلان عن إطلاق اتفاقيات وشراكات ستسهم في تيسير رحلة وفود بيت الله الحرام من بلدانهم حتى العودة إليها.

واستعرض المجلس مجمل الأداء العام للقطاعات والمنظومات الوطنية على مستوى تنفيذ الإستراتيجيات والبرامج والمشاريع والمبادرات والتقدم في مؤشرات التنمية والازدهار، مشيداً ضمن هذا الإطار بحصول جهات حكومية على عشرات الجوائز العالمية والإقليمية في مختلف المجالات منها الصحة والبنية التحتية والحكومة الرقمية والابتكار التقني؛ ليعكس ذلك دعم الدولة واهتمامها بتوفير كل الممكنات لتلك الجهات وغيرها لمواصلة الريادة والتميز وتحقيق مستهدفات (رؤية السعودية 2030).

واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:

أولاً:
الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الطاقة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التجارة والصناعة والموارد في جمهورية كوريا للتعاون في مجال البترول والغاز.

ثانياً:
الموافقة على اتفاقية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية البرتغال بشأن الإعفاء المتبادل من تأشيرات الدخول لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخاصة.

ثالثاً:
الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد في المملكة العربية السعودية والجمعية الإسلامية في جمهورية بوروندي في مجال الشؤون الإسلامية، وتفويض وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد -أو من ينيبه- بالتوقيع عليه.

رابعاً:
تفويض وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانبين الأردني والسوري في شأن مشروع اتفاقية تعاون في مجال الاتصالات والبنية التحتية الرقمية بين وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الاقتصاد الرقمي والريادة في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية ووزارة الاتصالات وتقانة المعلومات في الجمهورية العربية السورية، والتوقيع عليه.

خامساً:
تفويض وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الأردني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال تنمية مهارات القوى العاملة في سوق العمل بين وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية في المملكة العربية السعودية وهيئة الاعتماد وضمان الجودة في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، والتوقيع عليه.

سادساً:
تفويض وزير الاستثمار -أو من ينيبه- بالتوقيع على مشروع اتفاقية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية حول التشجيع والحماية المتبادلة للاستثمارات.

سابعاً:
تفويض وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للنقل -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب القبرصي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للنقل في المملكة العربية السعودية والوزارة النائبة عن النقل البحري في جمهورية قبرص للتعاون في مجال الشؤون البحرية، والتوقيع عليه.

ثامناً:
الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال السكك الحديدية بين الهيئة العامة للنقل في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة النقل والبنية التحتية في جمهورية تركيا.

تاسعاً:
تفويض رئيس هيئة حقوق الإنسان -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع منظمة التعاون الرقمي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين هيئة حقوق الإنسان في المملكة العربية السعودية ومنظمة التعاون الرقمي للتعاون في المجال الفني، والتوقيع عليه.

عاشراً:
الموافقة على نظام حماية المستهلك.

حادي عشر:
تتحمل الدولة الرسوم الجمركية، الواردة في نظام (قانون) الجمارك الموحد لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وضريبة القيمة المضافة التي تفرض على استيراد مركبة الطالب المبتعث، وموظف الجهة الحكومية الذي يؤدي أعمالاً رسمية في الخارج، ولأي شخص بالغ من أسرتيهما مرافق معهما في الخارج، وإعفاؤهم من المقابل المالي لاستيراد المركبة؛ وفقاً لضوابط تضعها هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك.

ثاني عشر:
تعيين الدكتور/ أحمد بن عماد سمان، والدكتورة/ لينة بنت سمير عيوني؛ عضوين في مجلس إدارة المركز الوطني للأرصاد.

ثالث عشر:
اعتماد الحسابات الختامية للصندوق السعودي للتنمية، وصندوق التنمية العقارية، ومجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية، لأعوام مالية سابقة.

رابع عشر:
التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، وهيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية، وهيئة الصحة العامة، والمؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني، ومركز دعم اتخاذ القرار، والمركز الوطني للتنمية الصناعية، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر، والمركز الوطني للوثائق والمحفوظات، ومجمع الملك عبدالعزيز للمكتبات الوقفية، ومجلس شؤون الأسرة.

خامس عشر:
الموافقة على تعيين الدكتور/ نايف بن ناصر بن لبدة على وظيفة (وكيل إمارة منطقة) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بإمارة منطقة جازان، وترقية علي بن محمد الشهراني إلى وظيفة (مستشار أول أعمال) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بوزارة المالية.