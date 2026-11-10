Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Riyadh.

At the beginning of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the Council of Ministers on the outcomes of his discussions with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara, as well as the content of the message received from the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, and the substance of the phone calls with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He also reviewed the consultations and discussions regarding the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their countries, ways to enhance them, and the importance of continuing coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Council of Ministers renewed the Kingdom's support for efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at both the regional and international levels, combating terrorism and its criminal militias, and emphasized the necessity of an immediate halt to all actions that threaten the security of maritime navigation and waterways in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits.

Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council highlighted the signing of the general agreement to connect the Gulf Cooperation Council countries with the railway project, the ongoing efforts for strategic cooperation and economic and developmental integration, and the continuation of implementing the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to enhance joint work; in a way that achieves the desired goals and meets the aspirations of the peoples of the Council countries.

On the local front, the Council of Ministers appreciated the lofty messages contained in the speech of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at the opening of the sixth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, which summarized the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the guests of Allah, and the constant keenness to continue developing the Hajj system by employing the latest technologies and enhancing integration among state agencies, with the expansion of the services of the (Direct Hajj) program to benefit (133) countries, and the announcement of launching agreements and partnerships that will contribute to facilitating the journey of the delegations of the House of Allah from their countries until their return.

The Council reviewed the overall performance of the national sectors and systems in terms of implementing strategies, programs, projects, and initiatives, and progress in development and prosperity indicators, praising in this context the receipt of government entities of dozens of global and regional awards in various fields, including health, infrastructure, digital government, and technical innovation; reflecting the state's support and interest in providing all possible means for those entities and others to continue their leadership and excellence and achieve the targets of (Saudi Vision 2030).

The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, and was briefed on the conclusions reached by both the Political and Security Affairs Council, the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee of the Council of Ministers regarding them. The Council concluded the following:

First:

Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Resources in the Republic of Korea for cooperation in the field of oil and gas.

Second:

Approval of an agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Portugal regarding mutual exemption from entry visas for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

Third:

Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Association in the Republic of Burundi in the field of Islamic affairs, and authorizing the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance - or his representative - to sign it.

Fourth:

Authorizing the Minister of Communications and Information Technology - or his representative - to discuss with the Jordanian and Syrian sides regarding a draft cooperation agreement in the field of communications and digital infrastructure between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the Syrian Arab Republic, and to sign it.

Fifth:

Authorizing the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development - or his representative - to discuss with the Jordanian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of workforce skills development in the labor market between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and to sign it.

Sixth:

Authorizing the Minister of Investment - or his representative - to sign a draft agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of Bangladesh regarding the encouragement and mutual protection of investments.

Seventh:

Authorizing the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Transport Authority - or his representative - to discuss with the Cypriot side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Public Transport Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ministry representing maritime transport in the Republic of Cyprus for cooperation in maritime affairs, and to sign it.

Eighth:

Approval of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of railways between the Public Transport Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure in the Republic of Turkey.

Ninth:

Authorizing the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission - or his representative - to discuss with the Digital Cooperation Organization regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Human Rights Commission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Digital Cooperation Organization for cooperation in the technical field, and to sign it.

Tenth:

Approval of the Consumer Protection System.

Eleventh:

The state will bear the customs fees, as stated in the Unified Customs Law for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the value-added tax imposed on the import of a vehicle for the scholarship student, and a government employee performing official duties abroad, and for any adult accompanying them from their families abroad, and exempting them from the financial charge for importing the vehicle; according to the regulations set by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

Twelfth:

Appointment of Dr. Ahmad bin Imad Saman and Dr. Lina bint Samir Ayouni as members of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Meteorology.

Thirteenth:

Approval of the final accounts of the Saudi Fund for Development, the Real Estate Development Fund, and the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language for previous financial years.

Fourteenth:

Directing what is necessary regarding several topics listed on the agenda of the Council of Ministers, including annual reports for the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, the Communications, Space and Technology Authority, the Public Health Authority, the General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training, the Decision Support Center, the National Industrial Development Center, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, the National Center for Documents and Archives, the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries, and the Family Affairs Council.

Fifteenth:

Approval of the appointment of Dr. Nayef bin Nasser bin Labda to the position of (Deputy Emir of the Region) at the (fifteenth) rank in the Emirate of Jazan, and the promotion of Ali bin Mohammed Al-Shahrani to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the (fifteenth) rank in the Ministry of Finance.