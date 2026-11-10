The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing emphasized the prohibition of selling tobacco products or providing them to individuals under the age of 18, confirming that violating this requirement is considered a serious offense that may result in a fine of up to five thousand riyals, in addition to taking legal action against the violating establishment.

The ministry clarified that the prohibition also includes allowing those under the legal age to enter specialized stores selling tobacco products or designated locations for providing them, noting that regulations allow employees in these establishments to request proof of the buyer's age before completing the sale. It confirmed that violating the sale of tobacco products to minors or allowing them to enter these establishments warrants financial penalties that may reach five thousand riyals, depending on the classification of the municipality or the city, in addition to closing the establishment according to legal procedures, and doubling the penalty in case of repeated violations, with the establishment being required to rectify its situation.

The ministry urged tobacco sales and service establishments to complete all necessary licenses and permits before engaging in the activity, and to comply with the operational, technical, and spatial requirements specified in the regulatory regulations. The conditions also included providing appropriate ventilation systems within tobacco product service locations, separating ventilation and air conditioning systems from areas not designated for smokers, in order to limit the transfer of contaminated air and maintain the health of visitors.

The regulations also required "restaurants with service" establishments to allocate a separate section for non-smokers that is no less than 30% of the total area designated for service, with the aim of reducing exposure to the harms of secondhand smoke.

The ministry stressed the importance of placing warning signs regarding the harms of smoking, highlighting the instructions related to prohibiting sales or entry for those under 18, in addition to banning the sale of cigarettes by the piece or offering tobacco products as part of promotional offers, prizes, gifts, or free samples. It emphasized the necessity for establishments to comply with the standard specifications approved by the General Authority for Food and Drug, and to educate employees about the regulations governing the activity and the penalties resulting from violations, which contributes to enhancing compliance, protecting public health, and improving quality of life.