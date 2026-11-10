شددت وزارة البلديات والإسكان على حظر بيع منتجات التبغ أو تقديمها للأشخاص دون سن 18 عاماً، مؤكدة أن مخالفة هذا الاشتراط تُعد من المخالفات الجسيمة التي قد تصل عقوبتها إلى غرامة قدرها خمسة آلاف ريال، إلى جانب اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المنشأة المخالفة.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن الحظر يشمل كذلك السماح بدخول من هم دون السن النظامية إلى المحال المتخصصة في بيع منتجات التبغ أو المواقع المخصصة لتقديمها، مشيرة إلى أن الأنظمة تتيح للعاملين في هذه المنشآت طلب ما يثبت عمر المشتري قبل إتمام عملية البيع. وأكدت أن مخالفة بيع منتجات التبغ للقاصرين أو السماح لهم بالدخول إلى تلك المنشآت تستوجب غرامات مالية قد تصل إلى خمسة آلاف ريال بحسب تصنيف الأمانة أو البلدية، إلى جانب إغلاق المنشأة وفق الإجراءات النظامية، ومضاعفة العقوبة عند تكرار المخالفة مع إلزام المنشأة بتصحيح وضعها.

ودعت الوزارة منشآت بيع وتقديم التبغ إلى استكمال جميع التراخيص والتصاريح اللازمة قبل مزاولة النشاط، والالتزام بالمتطلبات التشغيلية والفنية والمكانية المحددة في اللوائح المنظمة. كما تضمنت الاشتراطات توفير أنظمة تهوية مناسبة داخل مواقع تقديم منتجات التبغ، مع فصل أنظمة التهوية والتكييف عن المناطق غير المخصصة للمدخنين، بما يحد من انتقال الهواء الملوث ويحافظ على صحة الزوار.

وألزمت الضوابط كذلك منشآت نشاط «المطاعم مع الخدمة» بتخصيص قسم مستقل لغير المدخنين لا تقل مساحته عن 30% من إجمالي المساحة المخصصة للتقديم، بهدف تقليل التعرض لأضرار التدخين السلبي.

وشددت الوزارة على أهمية وضع اللوحات التحذيرية الخاصة بأضرار التدخين، وإبراز التعليمات المتعلقة بمنع البيع أو الدخول لمن هم دون 18 عاماً، إلى جانب حظر بيع السجائر بالحبة أو تقديم منتجات التبغ ضمن العروض الترويجية أو الجوائز والهدايا والعينات المجانية. وأكدت ضرورة التزام المنشآت بالمواصفات القياسية المعتمدة من الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، وتوعية العاملين بالاشتراطات المنظمة للنشاط والعقوبات المترتبة على مخالفتها، بما يسهم في تعزيز الامتثال وحماية الصحة العامة وتحسين جودة الحياة.