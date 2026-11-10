شددت وزارة البلديات والإسكان على حظر بيع منتجات التبغ أو تقديمها للأشخاص دون سن 18 عاماً، مؤكدة أن مخالفة هذا الاشتراط تُعد من المخالفات الجسيمة التي قد تصل عقوبتها إلى غرامة قدرها خمسة آلاف ريال، إلى جانب اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المنشأة المخالفة.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن الحظر يشمل كذلك السماح بدخول من هم دون السن النظامية إلى المحال المتخصصة في بيع منتجات التبغ أو المواقع المخصصة لتقديمها، مشيرة إلى أن الأنظمة تتيح للعاملين في هذه المنشآت طلب ما يثبت عمر المشتري قبل إتمام عملية البيع. وأكدت أن مخالفة بيع منتجات التبغ للقاصرين أو السماح لهم بالدخول إلى تلك المنشآت تستوجب غرامات مالية قد تصل إلى خمسة آلاف ريال بحسب تصنيف الأمانة أو البلدية، إلى جانب إغلاق المنشأة وفق الإجراءات النظامية، ومضاعفة العقوبة عند تكرار المخالفة مع إلزام المنشأة بتصحيح وضعها.
ودعت الوزارة منشآت بيع وتقديم التبغ إلى استكمال جميع التراخيص والتصاريح اللازمة قبل مزاولة النشاط، والالتزام بالمتطلبات التشغيلية والفنية والمكانية المحددة في اللوائح المنظمة. كما تضمنت الاشتراطات توفير أنظمة تهوية مناسبة داخل مواقع تقديم منتجات التبغ، مع فصل أنظمة التهوية والتكييف عن المناطق غير المخصصة للمدخنين، بما يحد من انتقال الهواء الملوث ويحافظ على صحة الزوار.
وألزمت الضوابط كذلك منشآت نشاط «المطاعم مع الخدمة» بتخصيص قسم مستقل لغير المدخنين لا تقل مساحته عن 30% من إجمالي المساحة المخصصة للتقديم، بهدف تقليل التعرض لأضرار التدخين السلبي.
وشددت الوزارة على أهمية وضع اللوحات التحذيرية الخاصة بأضرار التدخين، وإبراز التعليمات المتعلقة بمنع البيع أو الدخول لمن هم دون 18 عاماً، إلى جانب حظر بيع السجائر بالحبة أو تقديم منتجات التبغ ضمن العروض الترويجية أو الجوائز والهدايا والعينات المجانية. وأكدت ضرورة التزام المنشآت بالمواصفات القياسية المعتمدة من الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، وتوعية العاملين بالاشتراطات المنظمة للنشاط والعقوبات المترتبة على مخالفتها، بما يسهم في تعزيز الامتثال وحماية الصحة العامة وتحسين جودة الحياة.
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing emphasized the prohibition of selling tobacco products or providing them to individuals under the age of 18, confirming that violating this requirement is considered a serious offense that may result in a fine of up to five thousand riyals, in addition to taking legal action against the violating establishment.
The ministry clarified that the prohibition also includes allowing those under the legal age to enter specialized stores selling tobacco products or designated locations for providing them, noting that regulations allow employees in these establishments to request proof of the buyer's age before completing the sale. It confirmed that violating the sale of tobacco products to minors or allowing them to enter these establishments warrants financial penalties that may reach five thousand riyals, depending on the classification of the municipality or the city, in addition to closing the establishment according to legal procedures, and doubling the penalty in case of repeated violations, with the establishment being required to rectify its situation.
The ministry urged tobacco sales and service establishments to complete all necessary licenses and permits before engaging in the activity, and to comply with the operational, technical, and spatial requirements specified in the regulatory regulations. The conditions also included providing appropriate ventilation systems within tobacco product service locations, separating ventilation and air conditioning systems from areas not designated for smokers, in order to limit the transfer of contaminated air and maintain the health of visitors.
The regulations also required "restaurants with service" establishments to allocate a separate section for non-smokers that is no less than 30% of the total area designated for service, with the aim of reducing exposure to the harms of secondhand smoke.
The ministry stressed the importance of placing warning signs regarding the harms of smoking, highlighting the instructions related to prohibiting sales or entry for those under 18, in addition to banning the sale of cigarettes by the piece or offering tobacco products as part of promotional offers, prizes, gifts, or free samples. It emphasized the necessity for establishments to comply with the standard specifications approved by the General Authority for Food and Drug, and to educate employees about the regulations governing the activity and the penalties resulting from violations, which contributes to enhancing compliance, protecting public health, and improving quality of life.