نبهت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء السعودية مستخدمي الأدوية والعقاقير الطبية حول كيفية التعامل مع الأعراض الجانبية كما أوضحت علاماتها في وقت ظهورها وطبيعتها وشدتها من دواء إلى آخر.

وأوضحت هيئة الدواء أن الأعراض قد تظهر مباشرة بعد الاستخدام أو بعد فترة من الزمن وتتراوح الشدة بين أعراض خفيفة (مثل الحكة)، أو متوسطة، أو خطيرة.

ونصحت الهيئة باتخاذ خطوات عدة عند ظهور عرض جانبي أثناء استخدام الدواء، أولى الخطوات مراجعة النشرة الداخلية للدواء للتعرف على الأعراض الجانبية المحتملة ثم طلب المساعدة الطبية فوراً عند ظهور أعراض تستدعي التدخل الفوري والخطوة الثالثة إبلاغ الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء عن الأعراض الجانبية المشتبه بها.

وعرّفت هيئة الدواء الأعراض الجانبية بأنها تأثيرات غير مقصودة وغير مرغوب فيها تحدث في بعض الأحيان أثناء استخدام المستحضرات الصيدلانية مثل الأدوية، اللقاحات، المستحضرات العشبية أو المكملات الصحية بجرعاتها الصحيحة.

ويعتمد حدوث الأعراض الجانبية على الحالة الصحية وطبيعة الدواء. فقد تحدث بعض الأعراض مباشرة بعد الاستخدام (حساسية و طفح جلدي) و قد تحدث الأعراض الجانبية بعد استخدام دواء جديد أو زيادة الجرعة وغالباً ما تزول الأعراض الجانبية الطفيفة من تلقاء نفسها.