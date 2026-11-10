The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has alerted users of medications and pharmaceuticals on how to deal with side effects, as well as clarifying their signs at the time of appearance, nature, and severity from one medication to another.

The Authority explained that symptoms may appear immediately after use or after a period of time, and the severity can range from mild symptoms (such as itching), to moderate, or severe.

The Authority advised taking several steps when a side effect appears during medication use. The first step is to review the medication's package insert to identify potential side effects, then seek medical assistance immediately if symptoms require urgent intervention, and the third step is to report the suspected side effects to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

The Authority defined side effects as unintended and undesirable effects that sometimes occur during the use of pharmaceutical products such as medications, vaccines, herbal preparations, or health supplements at their correct dosages.

The occurrence of side effects depends on the health condition and the nature of the medication. Some symptoms may occur immediately after use (such as allergies and rashes), and side effects may occur after using a new medication or increasing the dose, and mild side effects often resolve on their own.