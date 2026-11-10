رأس وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، وفد المملكة المشارك في اجتماع الدورة الـ23 لمجلس الدفاع المشترك لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، المنعقد في مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، بمشاركة وزراء الدفاع بدول المجلس والأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي.
وناقش الاجتماع سبل تعزيز مسيرة العمل الدفاعي الخليجي المشترك؛ بما يسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار لدول المجلس والمنطقة، ومناقشة عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، واعتماد عددٍ من القرارات والتوصيات المدرجة على جدول أعمال الاجتماع.
وأكد وزير الدفاع في كلمة ألقاها خلال الاجتماع أهمية المخرجات والقرارات التي تم التوصل إليها، مشيداً بما تسهم به من دعم لمسيرة التكامل الدفاعي الخليجي، ورفع مستوى التنسيق والجاهزية لمواجهة مختلف المخاطر والتحديات بما يعزز أمن دول مجلس التعاون واستقرارها.
وفي ختام كلمته، رحب سموه بأصحاب السمو والمعالي والسعادة وزراء الدفاع بدول المجلس في السعودية، خلال استضافتها اجتماعات العمل العسكري الخليجي المشترك بمختلف مستوياته في الدورة المقبلة.
وضم الوفد الرسمي المرافق لوزير الدفاع؛ رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، ومستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف.
Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz headed today the Kingdom's delegation participating in the 23rd session of the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, held in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, with the participation of the defense ministers of the member states and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance the joint Gulf defense work; contributing to supporting the security and stability of the member states and the region, discussing several topics of common interest, and adopting a number of decisions and recommendations included in the meeting's agenda.
The Minister of Defense emphasized in a speech delivered during the meeting the importance of the outcomes and decisions reached, praising their contribution to supporting the path of Gulf defense integration and raising the level of coordination and readiness to face various risks and challenges, thereby enhancing the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.
At the end of his speech, His Highness welcomed the Highnesses, Excellencies, and Honorable Defense Ministers of the member states to Saudi Arabia, during its hosting of the joint Gulf military work meetings at various levels in the upcoming session.
The official delegation accompanying the Minister of Defense included the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, and the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs, Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.