Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz headed today the Kingdom's delegation participating in the 23rd session of the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, held in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, with the participation of the defense ministers of the member states and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance the joint Gulf defense work; contributing to supporting the security and stability of the member states and the region, discussing several topics of common interest, and adopting a number of decisions and recommendations included in the meeting's agenda.

The Minister of Defense emphasized in a speech delivered during the meeting the importance of the outcomes and decisions reached, praising their contribution to supporting the path of Gulf defense integration and raising the level of coordination and readiness to face various risks and challenges, thereby enhancing the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

At the end of his speech, His Highness welcomed the Highnesses, Excellencies, and Honorable Defense Ministers of the member states to Saudi Arabia, during its hosting of the joint Gulf military work meetings at various levels in the upcoming session.

The official delegation accompanying the Minister of Defense included the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, and the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs, Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.