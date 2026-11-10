رأس وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، وفد المملكة المشارك في اجتماع الدورة الـ23 لمجلس الدفاع المشترك لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، المنعقد في مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، بمشاركة وزراء الدفاع بدول المجلس والأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي.
وناقش الاجتماع سبل تعزيز مسيرة العمل الدفاعي الخليجي المشترك؛ بما يسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار لدول المجلس والمنطقة، ومناقشة عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، واعتماد عددٍ من القرارات والتوصيات المدرجة على جدول أعمال الاجتماع.
وأكد وزير الدفاع في كلمة ألقاها خلال الاجتماع أهمية المخرجات والقرارات التي تم التوصل إليها، مشيداً بما تسهم به من دعم لمسيرة التكامل الدفاعي الخليجي، ورفع مستوى التنسيق والجاهزية لمواجهة مختلف المخاطر والتحديات بما يعزز أمن دول مجلس التعاون واستقرارها.

وفي ختام كلمته، رحب سموه بأصحاب السمو والمعالي والسعادة وزراء الدفاع بدول المجلس في السعودية، خلال استضافتها اجتماعات العمل العسكري الخليجي المشترك بمختلف مستوياته في الدورة المقبلة.

وضم الوفد الرسمي المرافق لوزير الدفاع؛ رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، ومستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف.