Artist Asmaa Galal is preparing to embark on her first leading role in television drama through the series (Miss Hanaa), marking a new milestone in her career after a series of notable appearances in drama and cinema.

The creators of the work, which is set to be aired during the Ramadan season of 2027, are continuing to finalize contracts for the series, with actor Ahmed Khaled Saleh officially joining the lead cast alongside a group of stars participating in the new project.

(Miss Hanaa) belongs to the family social drama genre mixed with comedy, consisting of 15 episodes. It is written by Iyad Saleh and directed by Salma El-Kashef, who is taking her first steps in directing television drama. The cast includes Sara Abdel Rahman, Fadra, Sama Ibrahim, Ahmed Radwan, and Dona Imam, with ongoing selections of several children around whom some of the main plotlines will revolve.

In parallel with her preparations for the series, Asmaa Galal has completed filming the movie (The Elephant on the Dolphin), which brings her together for the first time with actor Ahmed Fahmy in a cinematic work that blends comedy, action, and fantasy. In the film, Asmaa portrays the character of Ahmed Fahmy's wife and mother of two children, within a story that relies on comedic situations and adventures, featuring Hatem Salah, Rehab Gamal, Ghada Ibrahim, and several guest stars.

(Miss Hanaa) is viewed as one of Asmaa Galal's most significant upcoming bets, as it gives her for the first time the responsibility of leading a complete television work, amid public anticipation to see if she can successfully transition her remarkable presence in ensemble works to a leading role on the small screen.