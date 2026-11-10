تستعد الفنانة أسماء جلال لخوض أولى بطولاتها المطلقة في الدراما التلفزيونية من خلال مسلسل (ميس هناء)، في خطوة تمثل محطة جديدة في مسيرتها بعد سلسلة من المشاركات اللافتة في الدراما والسينما.

ويواصل صنَّاع العمل، المقرر عرضه خلال موسم رمضان 2027، استكمال التعاقدات النهائية للمسلسل، إذ انضم الفنان أحمد خالد صالح رسمياً إلى فريق البطولة، إلى جانب مجموعة من النجوم المشاركين في المشروع الجديد.

وينتمي (ميس هناء) إلى فئة الدراما الاجتماعية العائلية الممزوجة بالكوميديا، ويتكون من 15 حلقة، وهو من تأليف إياد صالح وإخراج سلمى الكاشف التي تخوض أولى تجاربها في إخراج الدراما التلفزيونية. ويشارك في العمل كلٌّ من سارة عبد الرحمن وفيدرا وسما إبراهيم وأحمد رضوان ودونا إمام، مع استمرار اختيار عدد من الأطفال الذين ستدور حولهم بعض خطوط الأحداث الرئيسية.

وبالتزامن مع استعداداتها للمسلسل، انتهت أسماء جلال من تصوير فيلم (الفيل ع الدرفيل)، الذي يجمعها لأول مرة بالفنان أحمد فهمي في عمل سينمائي تدور أحداثه في إطار يمزج بين الكوميديا والأكشن والفانتازيا. وتجسد أسماء، خلال أحداث الفيلم، شخصية زوجة أحمد فهمي وأم لطفلين، ضمن قصة تعتمد على المواقف الكوميدية والمغامرات، بمشاركة حاتم صلاح ورحاب الجمل وغادة إبراهيم وعدد من ضيوف الشرف.

ويُنظر إلى (ميس هناء) باعتباره أحد أبرز رهانات أسماء جلال المقبلة، كونه يمنحها للمرة الأولى مسؤولية قيادة عمل تلفزيوني كامل، وسط ترقب من الجمهور لمعرفة ما إذا كانت ستنجح في تحويل حضورها اللافت في الأعمال الجماعية إلى بطولة مطلقة على الشاشة الصغيرة.