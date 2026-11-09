In a shocking scene that caused panic inside a women's beauty salon south of Paris, a French parliamentary deputy found herself facing a sudden attack after a masked individual stormed the place and fired a projectile at the surveillance cameras, resulting in her sustaining minor burns and raising questions about the true motives behind targeting the location where she was present.

According to the French newspaper "Le Figaro," the incident occurred on Saturday morning inside a small beauty salon in the "Le Canal" neighborhood when a masked person unexpectedly burst into the shop and fired a projectile at the surveillance cameras installed inside.

The attack led to Omarani sustaining minor burns on her thigh, while her sister and the other customers and staff did not suffer any physical injuries, despite the panic that engulfed the place, especially the salon manager who experienced shocking moments due to the incident.

Regarding the details of the incident, the deputy spoke about the state of terror that overcame her at the moment the place was stormed, confirming that she initially thought she was facing death, especially given the tense security atmosphere in the area.

Omarani recounted that the attacker was a tall, thin young man wearing a mask and sportswear, noting that she noticed hostile looks in his eyes and managed in the first moments to pull her sister away from the path of the attack to avoid her being directly harmed, especially since the small size of the salon limited the chances for taking cover.

Although the deputy ruled out that the attacker was from the neighborhood she had frequented for years, the initial data from the investigations do not currently suggest a direct political motive behind the assault.

On the other hand, one of the security hypotheses points to the possibility that the attack is linked to acts of revenge or settling scores, against the backdrop of a potential dispute over a drug trafficking point located near the site of the incident, a hypothesis that is still under investigation.

At the judicial level, the public prosecutor's office in Évry has launched an urgent investigation to uncover the circumstances of the incident, assigning the task of investigation to the regional crime unit, with the aim of identifying the attacker, tracking his movements, and revealing the motives that led him to carry out the assault.

For her part, Farida Omarani went to the police station to file an official complaint regarding the incident, following the conclusion of her participation in a party conference, while awaiting the outcomes of the security and judicial investigations in the coming period.