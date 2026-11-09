في مشهد مفاجئ أثار الذعر داخل صالون تجميل نسائي جنوب باريس، وجدت نائبة برلمانية فرنسية نفسها في مواجهة هجوم مباغت، بعدما اقتحم شخص ملثم المكان وأطلق مقذوفاً نارياً باتجاه كاميرات المراقبة، ما أسفر عن إصابتها بحروق طفيفة، وفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات بشأن الدوافع الحقيقية وراء استهداف الموقع الذي كانت تتواجد فيه.
وبحسب ما أوردته صحيفة «لو فيغارو» الفرنسية، وقع الحادث صباح السبت، داخل صالون تجميل صغير بحي «لو كانال»، عندما اقتحم شخص ملثم المحل بصورة مفاجئة، وأطلق مقذوفاً نارياً باتجاه كاميرات المراقبة المثبتة داخله.
وأدى الهجوم إلى إصابة عمراني بحروق طفيفة في منطقة الفخذ، فيما لم تتعرض شقيقتها أو بقية الزبونات والعاملات لأي إصابات جسدية، رغم حالة الذعر التي سيطرت على المكان، خصوصاً مديرة الصالون التي عاشت لحظات صادمة جراء الواقعة.
وعن تفاصيل الحادث، تحدثت النائبة عن حالة الرعب التي انتابتها لحظة اقتحام المكان، مؤكدة أنها اعتقدت في البداية أنها تواجه الموت، لا سيما في ظل الأجواء الأمنية المتوترة التي تشهدها المنطقة.
وروت عمراني أن المهاجم كان شاباً طويل القامة ونحيف البنية، يرتدي قناعاً وملابس رياضية، مشيرة إلى أنها لاحظت نظرات عدائية في عينيه، وتمكنت في اللحظات الأولى من إبعاد شقيقتها عن مسار الهجوم، لتجنب تعرضها لإصابة مباشرة، خصوصاً أن ضيق مساحة الصالون جعل فرص الاحتماء محدودة.
ورغم استبعاد النائبة أن يكون المهاجم من سكان الحي الذي اعتادت التردد عليه منذ سنوات، فإن المعطيات الأولية للتحقيقات لا ترجح، حتى الآن، وجود دافع سياسي مباشر وراء الاعتداء.
وفي المقابل، تتجه إحدى الفرضيات الأمنية إلى احتمال ارتباط الهجوم بأعمال انتقامية أو تصفية حسابات، على خلفية نزاع محتمل حول نقطة لترويج المخدرات تقع بالقرب من موقع الحادث، وهي فرضية لا تزال قيد البحث والتحقيق.
وعلى المستوى القضائي، باشرت النيابة العامة في إيفري تحقيقاً عاجلاً لكشف ملابسات الواقعة، وأسندت مهمة التحقيق إلى شعبة الجريمة الإقليمية، بهدف تحديد هوية المهاجم وتعقب تحركاته والكشف عن الدوافع التي دفعته إلى تنفيذ الاعتداء.
من جانبها، توجهت فريدة عمراني إلى مركز الشرطة لتقديم شكوى رسمية بشأن الحادث، عقب انتهاء مشاركتها في مؤتمر حزبي، في انتظار ما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات الأمنية والقضائية خلال الفترة المقبلة.
In a shocking scene that caused panic inside a women's beauty salon south of Paris, a French parliamentary deputy found herself facing a sudden attack after a masked individual stormed the place and fired a projectile at the surveillance cameras, resulting in her sustaining minor burns and raising questions about the true motives behind targeting the location where she was present.
According to the French newspaper "Le Figaro," the incident occurred on Saturday morning inside a small beauty salon in the "Le Canal" neighborhood when a masked person unexpectedly burst into the shop and fired a projectile at the surveillance cameras installed inside.
The attack led to Omarani sustaining minor burns on her thigh, while her sister and the other customers and staff did not suffer any physical injuries, despite the panic that engulfed the place, especially the salon manager who experienced shocking moments due to the incident.
Regarding the details of the incident, the deputy spoke about the state of terror that overcame her at the moment the place was stormed, confirming that she initially thought she was facing death, especially given the tense security atmosphere in the area.
Omarani recounted that the attacker was a tall, thin young man wearing a mask and sportswear, noting that she noticed hostile looks in his eyes and managed in the first moments to pull her sister away from the path of the attack to avoid her being directly harmed, especially since the small size of the salon limited the chances for taking cover.
Although the deputy ruled out that the attacker was from the neighborhood she had frequented for years, the initial data from the investigations do not currently suggest a direct political motive behind the assault.
On the other hand, one of the security hypotheses points to the possibility that the attack is linked to acts of revenge or settling scores, against the backdrop of a potential dispute over a drug trafficking point located near the site of the incident, a hypothesis that is still under investigation.
At the judicial level, the public prosecutor's office in Évry has launched an urgent investigation to uncover the circumstances of the incident, assigning the task of investigation to the regional crime unit, with the aim of identifying the attacker, tracking his movements, and revealing the motives that led him to carry out the assault.
For her part, Farida Omarani went to the police station to file an official complaint regarding the incident, following the conclusion of her participation in a party conference, while awaiting the outcomes of the security and judicial investigations in the coming period.