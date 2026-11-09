في مشهد مفاجئ أثار الذعر داخل صالون تجميل نسائي جنوب باريس، وجدت نائبة برلمانية فرنسية نفسها في مواجهة هجوم مباغت، بعدما اقتحم شخص ملثم المكان وأطلق مقذوفاً نارياً باتجاه كاميرات المراقبة، ما أسفر عن إصابتها بحروق طفيفة، وفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات بشأن الدوافع الحقيقية وراء استهداف الموقع الذي كانت تتواجد فيه.

وبحسب ما أوردته صحيفة «لو فيغارو» الفرنسية، وقع الحادث صباح السبت، داخل صالون تجميل صغير بحي «لو كانال»، عندما اقتحم شخص ملثم المحل بصورة مفاجئة، وأطلق مقذوفاً نارياً باتجاه كاميرات المراقبة المثبتة داخله.

وأدى الهجوم إلى إصابة عمراني بحروق طفيفة في منطقة الفخذ، فيما لم تتعرض شقيقتها أو بقية الزبونات والعاملات لأي إصابات جسدية، رغم حالة الذعر التي سيطرت على المكان، خصوصاً مديرة الصالون التي عاشت لحظات صادمة جراء الواقعة.

وعن تفاصيل الحادث، تحدثت النائبة عن حالة الرعب التي انتابتها لحظة اقتحام المكان، مؤكدة أنها اعتقدت في البداية أنها تواجه الموت، لا سيما في ظل الأجواء الأمنية المتوترة التي تشهدها المنطقة.

وروت عمراني أن المهاجم كان شاباً طويل القامة ونحيف البنية، يرتدي قناعاً وملابس رياضية، مشيرة إلى أنها لاحظت نظرات عدائية في عينيه، وتمكنت في اللحظات الأولى من إبعاد شقيقتها عن مسار الهجوم، لتجنب تعرضها لإصابة مباشرة، خصوصاً أن ضيق مساحة الصالون جعل فرص الاحتماء محدودة.

ورغم استبعاد النائبة أن يكون المهاجم من سكان الحي الذي اعتادت التردد عليه منذ سنوات، فإن المعطيات الأولية للتحقيقات لا ترجح، حتى الآن، وجود دافع سياسي مباشر وراء الاعتداء.

وفي المقابل، تتجه إحدى الفرضيات الأمنية إلى احتمال ارتباط الهجوم بأعمال انتقامية أو تصفية حسابات، على خلفية نزاع محتمل حول نقطة لترويج المخدرات تقع بالقرب من موقع الحادث، وهي فرضية لا تزال قيد البحث والتحقيق.

وعلى المستوى القضائي، باشرت النيابة العامة في إيفري تحقيقاً عاجلاً لكشف ملابسات الواقعة، وأسندت مهمة التحقيق إلى شعبة الجريمة الإقليمية، بهدف تحديد هوية المهاجم وتعقب تحركاته والكشف عن الدوافع التي دفعته إلى تنفيذ الاعتداء.

من جانبها، توجهت فريدة عمراني إلى مركز الشرطة لتقديم شكوى رسمية بشأن الحادث، عقب انتهاء مشاركتها في مؤتمر حزبي، في انتظار ما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات الأمنية والقضائية خلال الفترة المقبلة.