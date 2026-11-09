كشفت وثيقة استخباراتية عراقية، عن عمليات تهريب نفطي ترتبط بفصائل مسلحة، عبر نقل النفط من أحد المصافي إلى ناحية عامرية الفلوجة بمحافظة الأنبار، ثم إلى بغداد، في ملف يعيد تسليط الضوء على نفوذ الجماعات المسلحة في قطاع النفط، واستغلال مواقع ومنشآت الدولة لتحقيق مكاسب خارج الأطر القانونية.


وأكدت الوثيقة أن الفصائل تهرب النفط عبر جسر المسيب بعد تبديل الصهاريج. وأفادت بأن عمليات تهريب النفط من جرف الصخر تتم منذ سنوات. وتحدثت عن رصد استخدام الفصائل صهاريج لنقل مشتقات النفط من جرف الصخر.


وتسلط المعلومات الواردة في الوثيقة الضوء على مسار نقل النفط من المصفى إلى عامرية الفلوجة، وما يثيره ذلك من تساؤلات بشأن آليات سحب الكميات ونقلها، والجهات التي تتولى تأمين عمليات التهريب، فضلاً عن كيفية وصول الشحنات إلى وجهاتها النهائية بعيداً عن الرقابة الرسمية.


وتكتسب القضية أهمية خاصة بالنظر إلى حساسية قطاع النفط بالنسبة للاقتصاد العراقي، إذ تمثل عائداته المصدر الأساسي لتمويل الموازنة العامة، ما يجعل أي عمليات استيلاء على المنتجات النفطية أو الاتجار بها خارج القنوات الرسمية استنزافاً للموارد العامة، وتهديداً لجهود الدولة في ضبط القطاع.


ولا تقتصر مخاطر تهريب النفط في العراق على الخسائر المالية، بل تمتد إلى تشابك المصالح بين شبكات التهريب والجهات المسلحة، وما قد يوفره النفوذ الميداني من قدرة على تسهيل نقل الشحنات وتجاوز نقاط الرقابة، الأمر الذي يضع مؤسسات الدولة أمام تحديات تتعلق بفرض سيادتها على المنشآت والموارد النفطية.


وسبق أن تناولت دراسات وتحقيقات دولية آليات استغلال شبكات مرتبطة بفصائل مسلحة للثغرات الإدارية واللوجستية في قطاع النفط العراقي، بما في ذلك الاستحواذ على المنتجات النفطية المدعومة، وتزوير الوثائق، وخلط الشحنات لإخفاء مصادرها، وتحويل عائداتها إلى شبكات تجارية غير رسمية.


ووثق مركز مكافحة الإرهاب في الأكاديمية العسكرية الأمريكية «ويست بوينت» في دراسة عن شبكات النفط العراقية، أدوار جماعات مسلحة وشبكات تجارية في عمليات الاستيلاء على الوقود وتهريبه، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الأنشطة يمكن أن توفر مصادر تمويل كبيرة لتلك الجماعات.


وتعيد الوثيقة الاستخباراتية فتح ملف العلاقة بين السلاح والاقتصاد الموازي في العراق، وتطرح تساؤلات عن قدرة السلطات على ملاحقة المتورطين، واستعادة السيطرة على الموارد النفطية، ومنع تحول المنشآت الحكومية إلى منافذ لتمويل أنشطة غير مشروعة.