لا يأتي توقف دوري روشن في توقيت عادي من عمر المنافسة، بل في مرحلة بدأت فيها ملامح الصراع على المقدمة تتضح، وأصبحت كل نقطة ذات قيمة كبيرة في سباق اللقب.


وفي الوقت الذي تسعى فيه أندية المقدمة، الهلال والنصر والقادسية، إلى المحافظة على نسق الانتصارات والاستقرار الفني، تجد أندية أخرى مثل الاتحاد والأهلي فرصة لإعادة ترتيب أوراقها وتصحيح الأخطاء واستعادة التوازن.


ويبدو الهلال من أكثر الأندية التي تحتاج إلى التعامل بحذر مع التوقف، فالفريق الذي اعتاد الدخول من مباراة إلى أخرى بثقة الانتصارات قد يتأثر بانقطاع نسق المنافسة، فيما يحتاج النصر إلى المحافظة على قوته الهجومية وانسجامه، بينما يدخل القادسية المشهد باعتباره منافساً مباشراً على المراكز الأولى ولا يحتمل التفريط في النقاط.


وفي المقابل، يمتلك الاتحاد والأهلي فرصة مهمة لمعالجة التفاصيل الفنية، ورفع مستوى الانسجام، وتجهيز العناصر التي لم تصل بعد إلى أفضل مستوياتها، حتى لا تتسع الفجوة بينهما وبين فرق المقدمة.


وقال المدرب الوطني خليل المصري لـ«عكاظ»: «لا يبدو توقف دوري روشن مجرد فترة راحة عابرة، بل مرحلة مهمة قد تعيد ترتيب أوراق بعض الأندية وتمنح أخرى فرصة لمراجعة حساباتها قبل استئناف السباق نحو اللقب».


وأضاف: «الأندية التي تعاني من الإصابات قد تكون المستفيد الأكبر، فالتوقف يمنح الأجهزة الطبية فرصة للعمل بعيداً عن ضغط المباريات، وعودة لاعب أو اثنين من أصحاب التأثير قد تعادل صفقة جديدة، خصوصاً في المراكز التي عانى الفريق من نقصها».


واستدرك المصري: «لكن الاستفادة ليست مضمونة، فالإصابة تختلف من لاعب إلى آخر، ولا يعني التوقف بالضرورة أن جميع المصابين سيكونون جاهزين عند العودة».


وأوضح أن الأندية المتقدمة ليست بالضرورة الأكثر استفادة، فالهلال قد يتأثر بانقطاع المنافسات، والقادسية يخشى فقدان الانسجام الذي صنع نتائجه الإيجابية، بينما قد يستفيد النصر بدنياً وطبياً إذا نجح في استعادة مصابيه.


واختتم حديثه بقوله: «التوقف لا يخدم جميع الأندية بالقدر نفسه، بل قد يكون سلاحاً ذا حدين، فالفريق المستقر يحتاج إلى استمرار المنافسة ليحافظ على ثقته وإيقاعه، والفريق الذي يعاني من إصابات أو تراجع قد يجد فيه فرصة ثمينة لإعادة ترتيب أوراقه، فالتوقف متنفس لجميع الأندية».


ويبقى السؤال الذي ستجيب عنه الجولات القادمة: هل يعود الهلال والنصر والقادسية بالقوة نفسها، أم نشاهد اتحاداً وأهلياً مختلفين يقلبان موازين المنافسة؟


بالأرقام.. كيف يبدو المشهد؟


الهلال 30 نقطة


القادسية 28 نقطة


النصر 28 نقطة


الاتحاد 24 نقطة


الأهلي 21 نقطة