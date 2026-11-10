The stoppage of the Roshan League does not come at a normal time in the competition's lifespan, but at a stage where the outlines of the battle for the top positions are becoming clear, and every point has significant value in the title race.



At a time when the leading clubs, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Qadisiyah, are striving to maintain their winning streak and technical stability, other clubs like Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli find an opportunity to rearrange their strategies, correct mistakes, and regain balance.



Al-Hilal seems to be one of the clubs that needs to handle the stoppage with caution, as the team that is used to entering from one match to another with the confidence of victories may be affected by the interruption of competitive rhythm. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr needs to maintain its attacking strength and cohesion, while Al-Qadisiyah enters the scene as a direct competitor for the top positions and cannot afford to drop points.



On the other hand, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli have an important opportunity to address technical details, enhance cohesion, and prepare players who have not yet reached their best levels, so that the gap between them and the leading teams does not widen.



National coach Khalil Al-Masri told "Okaz": "The stoppage of the Roshan League does not seem to be just a passing break, but an important phase that may rearrange the cards of some clubs and give others a chance to reassess their strategies before resuming the race for the title."



He added: "Clubs suffering from injuries may be the biggest beneficiaries, as the stoppage gives medical teams a chance to work away from the pressure of matches, and the return of one or two influential players could equal a new signing, especially in positions where the team has suffered from shortages."



Al-Masri noted: "However, the benefits are not guaranteed, as injuries vary from player to player, and the stoppage does not necessarily mean that all injured players will be ready upon return."



He clarified that the leading clubs are not necessarily the ones that benefit the most, as Al-Hilal may be affected by the interruption of competitions, and Al-Qadisiyah fears losing the cohesion that has produced its positive results, while Al-Nassr may benefit physically and medically if it succeeds in recovering its injured players.



He concluded his remarks by saying: "The stoppage does not serve all clubs equally; it can be a double-edged sword. A stable team needs continuous competition to maintain its confidence and rhythm, while a team suffering from injuries or decline may find a valuable opportunity to rearrange its cards. The stoppage is a breath of fresh air for all clubs."



The question that the upcoming rounds will answer remains: Will Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Qadisiyah return with the same strength, or will we see a different Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli that could change the balance of competition?



By the numbers... How does the scene look?



Al-Hilal 30 points



Al-Qadisiyah 28 points



Al-Nassr 28 points



Al-Ittihad 24 points



Al-Ahli 21 points