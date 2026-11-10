واصل نجم برشلونة الشاب لامين جمال حصد الجوائز الفردية، بعدما اختارت رابطة الدوري الإسباني هدفه في شباك ريال بيتيس كأفضل هدف في المسابقة عن شهر أكتوبر الماضي.


وجاء تتويج لامين بالجائزة بعد منافسة قوية مع الفرنسي كيليان مبابي نجم ريال مدريد، وهوغو نوفوا لاعب ديبورتيفو ألافيس، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع «RT».


وسجل لامين هدفه الاستثنائي في الدقيقة العاشرة من مواجهة برشلونة وبيتيس على ملعب لا كارتوخا، عندما تسلم الكرة على الطرف الأيمن، وتخلص من رقابة دفاع بيتيس بسلسلة من التمويهات، قبل أن يتوغل إلى حافة منطقة الجزاء ويطلق تسديدة مقوسة بقدمه اليسرى، استقرت في أقصى الزاوية اليمنى لمرمى الحارس ألفارو فاليس.


وأشادت رابطة الليغا بالموهبة الشابة، مؤكدة أنه يواصل ترسيخ مكانته بين أفضل لاعبي العالم، بفضل قدرته على فك شفرة الدفاعات، وجودته الفنية العالية، وبراعته في صناعة الفارق في اللحظات الحاسمة، وهو ما ترجمه بهدفه الافتتاحي في اللقاء الذي حسمه برشلونة لصالحه بنتيجة 5-2.