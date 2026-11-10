The young Barcelona star Lamine Jamal continues to collect individual awards, after the Spanish League Association chose his goal against Real Betis as the best goal in the competition for the month of October.



Lamine's award came after strong competition with French star Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Hugo Novoa of Deportivo Alaves, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website.



Lamine scored his exceptional goal in the tenth minute of the match between Barcelona and Betis at the La Cartuja Stadium, when he received the ball on the right flank, evaded Betis' defense with a series of feints, before penetrating the edge of the penalty area and unleashing a curling shot with his left foot, which settled in the far right corner of goalkeeper Alvaro Valis's net.



The La Liga Association praised the young talent, confirming that he continues to establish his place among the best players in the world, thanks to his ability to crack defenses, his high technical quality, and his skill in making a difference in crucial moments, as demonstrated by his opening goal in the match that Barcelona won 5-2.