كشف الاتحاد الدولي للاعبي كرة القدم المحترفين «FIFPRO» عن التشكيلة المثالية للرجال لعام 2026، التي ضمت 11 لاعباً من أبرز نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، يتقدمهم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، والفرنسي كيليان مبابي، والنرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند، إلى جانب الإسباني الشاب لامين يامال، كما شهدت مفاجأة بغياب الانجليزي هاري كين الفائز بالكرة الذهبية ، والبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو.
وشهدت التشكيلة حضوراً لافتاً لثلاثة لاعبين من برشلونة وهم لامين يامال، والمدافع باو كوبارسي، ولاعب الوسط الإسباني رودري، فيما مثل ريال مدريد الإنجليزي جود بيلينغهام وكيليان مبابي.
وجاء الإسباني دافيد رايا حارس أرسنال في حراسة المرمى بعد ان قدم موسم استثنائي مع فريقه وتوج خلاله بلقب الدوري الانجليزي، فيما ضم خط الدفاع المغربي أشرف حكيمي، والبرتغالي نونو مينديز، والإسباني باو كوبارسي.
وسجل كوبارسي إنجازاً تاريخياً، بعدما أصبح أصغر مدافع يتم اختياره ضمن تشكيلة «FIFPRO» العالمية، كما نال جائزته الأولى في هذه التشكيلة.
من جانبه واصل لامين يامال هو الآخر كتابة التاريخ، بعدما أصبح أول لاعب ينجح في دخول التشكيلة المثالية مرتين وهو لا يزال في سن المراهقة، في إنجاز يعكس حضوره المبكر بين نخبة نجوم اللعبة.
وضمت التشكيلة المثالية في خط الوسط كلاً من بيلينغهام ورودري وفيتينيا، بينما جاء الرباعي الهجومي مكوناً من ميسي ومبابي وهالاند ويامال.
وتكتسب تشكيلة FIFPRO خصوصيتها من كونها يتم الاختيار فيها عبر تصويت اللاعبين المحترفين أنفسهم، ما يمنحها مكانة مختلفة بين الجوائز والتشكيلات الفردية في كرة القدم العالمية.
The International Federation of Professional Footballers "FIFPRO" revealed the ideal men's lineup for 2026, which included 11 players from the most prominent stars of global football, led by Argentine Lionel Messi, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, and Norwegian Erling Haaland, alongside young Spanish player Lamine Yamal. The lineup also featured the surprising absence of Englishman Harry Kane, the Ballon d'Or winner, and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.
Notably, three players from Barcelona were included: Lamine Yamal, defender Pau Cubarsi, and Spanish midfielder Rodri, while Real Madrid was represented by Englishman Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé.
Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from Arsenal was in goal after having an exceptional season with his team, during which he won the English league title. The defense included Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, Portuguese Nuno Mendes, and Spaniard Pau Cubarsi.
Cubarsi achieved a historic milestone by becoming the youngest defender to be selected in the global "FIFPRO" lineup, marking his first award in this selection.
Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal continued to make history by becoming the first player to successfully enter the ideal lineup twice while still a teenager, a feat that reflects his early presence among the elite stars of the game.
The ideal lineup in midfield included Bellingham, Rodri, and Vitinha, while the attacking quartet consisted of Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, and Yamal.
The FIFPRO lineup is unique in that it is chosen through a vote by the professional players themselves, giving it a distinct status among awards and individual selections in global football.