The International Federation of Professional Footballers "FIFPRO" revealed the ideal men's lineup for 2026, which included 11 players from the most prominent stars of global football, led by Argentine Lionel Messi, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, and Norwegian Erling Haaland, alongside young Spanish player Lamine Yamal. The lineup also featured the surprising absence of Englishman Harry Kane, the Ballon d'Or winner, and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.



Notably, three players from Barcelona were included: Lamine Yamal, defender Pau Cubarsi, and Spanish midfielder Rodri, while Real Madrid was represented by Englishman Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé.



Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from Arsenal was in goal after having an exceptional season with his team, during which he won the English league title. The defense included Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, Portuguese Nuno Mendes, and Spaniard Pau Cubarsi.



Cubarsi achieved a historic milestone by becoming the youngest defender to be selected in the global "FIFPRO" lineup, marking his first award in this selection.



Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal continued to make history by becoming the first player to successfully enter the ideal lineup twice while still a teenager, a feat that reflects his early presence among the elite stars of the game.



The ideal lineup in midfield included Bellingham, Rodri, and Vitinha, while the attacking quartet consisted of Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, and Yamal.



The FIFPRO lineup is unique in that it is chosen through a vote by the professional players themselves, giving it a distinct status among awards and individual selections in global football.