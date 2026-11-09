كشف الاتحاد الدولي للاعبي كرة القدم المحترفين «FIFPRO» عن التشكيلة المثالية للرجال لعام 2026، التي ضمت 11 لاعباً من أبرز نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، يتقدمهم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، والفرنسي كيليان مبابي، والنرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند، إلى جانب الإسباني الشاب لامين يامال، كما شهدت مفاجأة بغياب الانجليزي هاري كين الفائز بالكرة الذهبية ، والبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو.


وشهدت التشكيلة حضوراً لافتاً لثلاثة لاعبين من برشلونة وهم لامين يامال، والمدافع باو كوبارسي، ولاعب الوسط الإسباني رودري، فيما مثل ريال مدريد الإنجليزي جود بيلينغهام وكيليان مبابي.


وجاء الإسباني دافيد رايا حارس أرسنال في حراسة المرمى بعد ان قدم موسم استثنائي مع فريقه وتوج خلاله بلقب الدوري الانجليزي، فيما ضم خط الدفاع المغربي أشرف حكيمي، والبرتغالي نونو مينديز، والإسباني باو كوبارسي.


وسجل كوبارسي إنجازاً تاريخياً، بعدما أصبح أصغر مدافع يتم اختياره ضمن تشكيلة «FIFPRO» العالمية، كما نال جائزته الأولى في هذه التشكيلة.


من جانبه واصل لامين يامال هو الآخر كتابة التاريخ، بعدما أصبح أول لاعب ينجح في دخول التشكيلة المثالية مرتين وهو لا يزال في سن المراهقة، في إنجاز يعكس حضوره المبكر بين نخبة نجوم اللعبة.


وضمت التشكيلة المثالية في خط الوسط كلاً من بيلينغهام ورودري وفيتينيا، بينما جاء الرباعي الهجومي مكوناً من ميسي ومبابي وهالاند ويامال.


وتكتسب تشكيلة FIFPRO خصوصيتها من كونها يتم الاختيار فيها عبر تصويت اللاعبين المحترفين أنفسهم، ما يمنحها مكانة مختلفة بين الجوائز والتشكيلات الفردية في كرة القدم العالمية.