وسط أنباء عن تقدم ملحوظ في مفاوضات الملف النووي بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، أكدت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن اجتماع الرئيس دونالد ترمب ورئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني، ناقش سبل المضي قدماً في المحادثات مع إيران.


ونقل موقع «إكسيوس» عن مصدر قوله إن اجتماع ترمب ورئيس وزراء قطر كان إيجابياً، موضحاً أن الاجتماع ناقش سبل المضي قدماً في المحادثات مع إيران.


فيما كشفت مصادر لقناة «العربية» أن مقترحاً قطرياً باكستانياً عُرض على واشنطن ويعيد إحياء مسار المفاوضات الجادة بين واشنطن وطهران، موضحة أن المقترح يقضي بأن تسمح واشنطن بتخصيب اليورانيوم بنسبة 3.67%، مبينة أن طهران وافقت على المقترح.


وذكرت المصادر أن أمريكا ستفرج عن أصول إيرانية بقيمة تتراوح بين 6 و9 مليارات دولار، لافتة إلى أنه وفق الإطار المقترح، سيُفتح مضيق هرمز ويُرفع الحصار البحري فوراً.


وأفادت المصادر أن واشنطن تطالب بخفض مستوى اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب بنسبة 60%، مرجحة التوصل إلى اتفاق مبدئي بشأن خفض تخصيب اليورانيوم الإيراني.


وقالت المصادر إنه بُحثت الاستعانة بدولة ثالثة لتسهيل خفض مستوى اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب في إيران، كما تجري ترتيبات لبحث عودة مفتشي الوكالة الذرية إلى إيران دون توضيح نطاق مهامهم.


من جهة أخرى، قدّم النائب الجمهوري عن ولاية كنتاكي الأمريكية، توماس ماسي، اليوم، في مجلس النواب، طلباً لعزل وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث، وبحسب شبكة «سي إن إن»، فإنه من المفترض أن يتم التصويت على هذا الإجراء بحلول يوم (الأربعاء).


واتهم ماسي في مقدمة العرض الوزير هيغسيث بإساءة استخدام سلطات منصبه من خلال تصرفاته المتعلقة بالحرب مع إيران، مشيراً إلى أنه نفّذ وطبّق -عن عمد- أوامر غير قانونية لشن حرب ضد دولة أجنبية.


ومن جانبه، أبدى هيغسيث -الذي من المقرر أن يعقد مؤتمراً صحفياً غداً حول هذا الموضوع- موقفاً متحدياً، فيما أعرب الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن دعمه الكامل وغير المشروط لوزير دفاعه.


ومن المرجح أن تتوفر الأصوات الكافية للمضي قدماً في إجراءات عزل هيغسيث، حيث يتطلب الأمر أغلبية بسيطة فقط في مجلس النواب؛ فإذا صوّت جميع الديمقراطيين إلى جانب ماسي وعدد قليل من الجمهوريين، فسيتم توجيه الاتهام (العزل) إلى هيغسيث.


ومن غير المرجح أن تنجح هذه الخطوة في تجاوز العتبة الأعلى المطلوبة لإدانة هيغسيث وعزله نهائياً من منصبه، وهو إجراء يتطلب موافقة ثلثي أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ (الأمر الذي يستلزم تأييد نحو 20 عضواً جمهورياً).