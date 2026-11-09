Amid reports of significant progress in the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, American media confirmed today (Monday) that the meeting between President Donald Trump and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed ways to move forward in talks with Iran.



The Axios website quoted a source saying that the Trump-Qatar Prime Minister meeting was positive, clarifying that the meeting discussed ways to advance the negotiations with Iran.



Meanwhile, sources revealed to Al Arabiya channel that a Qatari-Pakistani proposal was presented to Washington, reviving the path for serious negotiations between Washington and Tehran, indicating that the proposal stipulates that Washington allow uranium enrichment at a rate of 3.67%, noting that Tehran agreed to the proposal.



Sources mentioned that the U.S. will release Iranian assets valued between $6 billion and $9 billion, pointing out that under the proposed framework, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened and the naval blockade will be lifted immediately.



The sources reported that Washington is demanding a reduction in the level of Iranian uranium enriched to 60%, suggesting that a preliminary agreement on reducing Iranian uranium enrichment may be reached.



They stated that the possibility of involving a third country to facilitate the reduction of high-enriched uranium levels in Iran was discussed, and arrangements are being made to consider the return of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to Iran without clarifying the scope of their missions.



On another note, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie from Kentucky today submitted a request in the House of Representatives to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. According to CNN, a vote on this measure is expected to take place by Wednesday.



Massie accused Secretary Hegseth in the introduction of the proposal of abusing his powers through his actions related to the war with Iran, indicating that he deliberately executed and implemented illegal orders to wage war against a foreign country.



For his part, Hegseth, who is scheduled to hold a press conference tomorrow on this matter, took a defiant stance, while President Donald Trump expressed his full and unconditional support for his Defense Secretary.



It is likely that there will be enough votes to proceed with the impeachment proceedings against Hegseth, as only a simple majority is required in the House of Representatives; if all Democrats vote alongside Massie and a few Republicans, Hegseth will be impeached.



However, it is unlikely that this step will succeed in surpassing the higher threshold required to convict Hegseth and remove him from office, a process that requires the approval of two-thirds of the Senate members (which necessitates the support of about 20 Republican members).