The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is facing a political move to remove him from his position, following his management of the American war against Iran and several other military operations, at a time when he is preparing to hold his first press conference from the Pentagon in nearly six months, amid rising pressures on President Donald Trump's administration.

Hegseth is scheduled to hold his press conference on Tuesday, one day after Republican Congressman Thomas Massie introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives calling for his removal, a step that paves the way for a new political battle within Congress regarding the performance of one of the prominent officials in Trump's administration.

This move comes in the wake of the significant losses suffered by Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which some party members partially linked to the war with Iran and its economic repercussions, particularly the rising energy costs and their impact on the markets.

Republican Move to Remove the Secretary of Defense

On Monday, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie from Kentucky introduced a resolution to remove Hegseth, citing what he described as committing "serious crimes and misdemeanors" that warrant accountability, arguing that his management of the Department of Defense justifies his removal from office.

The resolution primarily focuses on the American war against Iran, but it also includes references to the Secretary of Defense's role in military operations related to Venezuela.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the resolution by midweek, putting Republicans to a political test, especially in light of the criticisms some of them have directed at the Iranian war and its implications for the domestic situation.

However, the next steps remain uncertain, given the complexities of the legislative and political path related to impeachment procedures.

Hegseth Challenges His Opponents and Defends Trump's Decisions

In the face of increasing pressure, Hegseth is preparing for a political and media confrontation, having launched a wide campaign across social media platforms to defend his performance and the decisions of the U.S. administration.

The Secretary stated that the upcoming press conference will focus on the threats related to the attempt to remove him, affirming his readiness to defend his decisions and those of President Trump against what he described as parties acting out of political motives.

During statements made on Monday, following a speech he delivered at the Naval War College in Rhode Island, Hegseth said that there are people with fundamental political disagreements, but their objections, as he put it, are related to what the administration considers a success in military operations.

He added that he is ready to discuss the military operations carried out by the Trump administration at any time, if that is the path his critics wish to follow.

Hegseth had posted a video on social media last week, describing the attempt to remove him as a political vendetta and character assassination, asserting that it would not succeed against him.

Following the video’s release, several political officials appointed in the Department of Defense shared images of the Secretary with the phrase: "Stand firm... Fight... Defend the Republic."

For his part, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated that Hegseth is 100% committed to leading the Department of Defense until the end of Trump's presidential term, despite what he described as politically motivated threats and investigations.

Trump Reaffirms His Support for the Secretary of Defense

In turn, President Donald Trump reiterated his support for Hegseth, pointing to the military operations carried out by his administration, including the operation aimed at capturing former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, as well as military operations against Iran.

Trump has affirmed that American strikes have inflicted significant damage on Iranian naval and air capabilities, using the term "total destruction" to describe the results of military operations.

However, Iran has managed, despite the strikes, to continue targeting American military bases in the Middle East, and has caused disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict that has lasted over eight months, contributing to rising global oil prices.

On Monday, Trump told reporters that the war with Iran has become, militarily, "effectively over," reiterating that Tehran wants to reach an agreement.

Hegseth's Future Faces a Political Test

The attempt to remove the U.S. Secretary of Defense presents a new political challenge for the Trump administration, amid increasing disagreements within the Republican Party regarding the implications of the war with Iran and its military and economic costs.

The move gains additional significance due to Hegseth's position within the U.S. administration, as he is the primary official responsible for the military institution, and because his name is directly associated with the management of military operations that have become a major focal point of political controversy in Washington.

While Trump maintains his support, and Hegseth affirms his readiness to confront his critics, all eyes are on the House of Representatives to determine the fate of the impeachment resolution and how the Republican disagreements regarding the Iran war will reflect on the future of the Secretary of Defense in his position.