يواجه وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث تحركاً سياسياً لعزله من منصبه، على خلفية إدارته للحرب الأمريكية ضد إيران وعدد من العمليات العسكرية الأخرى، في وقت يستعد فيه لعقد أول مؤتمر صحفي له من مقر وزارة الدفاع «البنتاغون» منذ نحو ستة أشهر، وسط تصاعد الضغوط على إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب.

ومن المقرر أن يعقد هيغسيث مؤتمره الصحفي، الثلاثاء، بعد يوم واحد من تقديم النائب الجمهوري توماس ماسي مشروع قرار في مجلس النواب يطالب بعزله، في خطوة تمهد لمعركة سياسية جديدة داخل الكونغرس بشأن أداء أحد أبرز المسؤولين في إدارة ترمب.

ويأتي التحرك في أعقاب الخسائر الواسعة التي تكبدها الجمهوريون في انتخابات التجديد النصفي الأسبوع الماضي، والتي ربط بعض أعضاء الحزب نتائجها جزئياً بالحرب مع إيران وتداعياتها الاقتصادية، خصوصاً ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة وتأثيرها على الأسواق.

تحرك جمهوري لعزل وزير الدفاع

وتقدم النائب الجمهوري عن ولاية كنتاكي توماس ماسي، الاثنين، بمشروع قرار لعزل هيغسيث، مستنداً إلى ما وصفه بارتكاب «جرائم جسيمة وجنح» تستوجب المساءلة، معتبراً أن طريقة إدارته لوزارة الدفاع تبرر عزله من منصبه.

ويركز مشروع القرار بصورة أساسية على الحرب الأمريكية ضد إيران، لكنه يتضمن أيضاً إشارات إلى دور وزير الدفاع في العمليات العسكرية المرتبطة بفنزويلا.

ومن المتوقع أن يشهد مجلس النواب تصويتاً على المشروع بحلول منتصف الأسبوع، ما يضع الجمهوريين أمام اختبار سياسي، خصوصاً في ظل الانتقادات التي وجهها عدد منهم للحرب الإيرانية وتداعياتها على الوضع الداخلي.

ومع ذلك، لا تزال الخطوات التالية غير محسومة، في ظل تعقيدات المسار التشريعي والسياسي المرتبط بإجراءات العزل.

هيغسيث يتحدى خصومه ويدافع عن قرارات ترمب

وفي مواجهة الضغوط المتزايدة، يستعد هيغسيث لخوض مواجهة سياسية وإعلامية، بعدما أطلق حملة واسعة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي للدفاع عن أدائه وقرارات الإدارة الأمريكية.

وقال الوزير إن المؤتمر الصحفي المرتقب سيركز على التهديدات المتعلقة بمحاولة عزله، مؤكداً استعداده للدفاع عن قراراته وقرارات الرئيس ترمب في مواجهة ما وصفهم بأطراف تتحرك بدوافع سياسية.

وخلال تصريحات أدلى بها الاثنين، عقب كلمة ألقاها في الكلية الحربية البحرية بولاية رود آيلاند، قال هيغسيث إن هناك أشخاصاً لديهم خلافات سياسية جوهرية، لكن اعتراضاتهم، بحسب تعبيره، ترتبط بما تعتبره الإدارة نجاحاً في العمليات العسكرية.

وأضاف أنه مستعد لمناقشة العمليات العسكرية التي نفذتها إدارة ترمب طوال الوقت، إذا كان هذا هو المسار الذي يرغب منتقدوه في اتباعه.

وكان هيغسيث قد نشر مقطع فيديو عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الأسبوع الماضي، وصف فيه محاولة عزله بأنها محاولة لتصفية الحسابات السياسية وتدمير الشخصيات، مؤكداً أنها لن تنجح في مواجهته.

وعقب نشر الفيديو، شارك عدد من المسؤولين السياسيين المعينين في وزارة الدفاع صوراً للوزير تحمل عبارة: «اصمد.. قاتل.. دافع عن الجمهورية».

من جانبه، قال المتحدث الرئيسي باسم البنتاغون، شون بارنيل، إن هيغسيث ملتزم بنسبة 100% بقيادة وزارة الدفاع حتى نهاية الولاية الرئاسية لترمب، رغم ما وصفه بتهديدات وحملات تحقيق ذات دوافع سياسية.

ترمب يجدد دعمه لوزير الدفاع

وفي المقابل، جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب دعمه لهيغسيث، مشيراً إلى العمليات العسكرية التي نفذتها إدارته، ومن بينها العملية التي استهدفت اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي السابق نيكولاس مادورو في يناير، فضلاً عن العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران.

وكان ترمب قد أكد أن الضربات الأمريكية ألحقت أضراراً هائلة بالقدرات البحرية والجوية الإيرانية، مستخدماً تعبير «التدمير الكامل» لوصف نتائج العمليات العسكرية.

لكن إيران تمكنت، رغم الضربات، من مواصلة استهداف قواعد عسكرية أمريكية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، كما تسببت في اضطرابات لحركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز، خلال الصراع الذي تجاوز ثمانية أشهر، الأمر الذي ساهم في دفع أسعار النفط العالمية إلى الارتفاع.

والاثنين، قال ترمب للصحفيين إن الحرب مع إيران أصبحت، من الناحية العسكرية، «منتهية فعلياً»، مجدداً تأكيده أن طهران ترغب في التوصل إلى اتفاق.

مستقبل هيغسيث أمام اختبار سياسي

وتضع محاولة عزل وزير الدفاع الأمريكي إدارة ترمب أمام تحدٍ سياسي جديد، في ظل تزايد الخلافات داخل الحزب الجمهوري بشأن تداعيات الحرب مع إيران وكلفتها العسكرية والاقتصادية.

ويكتسب التحرك أهمية إضافية بسبب موقع هيغسيث داخل الإدارة الأمريكية، باعتباره المسؤول الأول عن المؤسسة العسكرية، وبسبب ارتباط اسمه المباشر بإدارة العمليات العسكرية التي أصبحت محوراً رئيسياً للجدل السياسي في واشنطن.

وبينما يتمسك ترمب بدعمه، ويؤكد هيغسيث استعداده لمواجهة منتقديه، تتجه الأنظار إلى مجلس النواب لمعرفة مصير مشروع العزل، ومدى انعكاس الخلافات الجمهورية بشأن حرب إيران على مستقبل وزير الدفاع في منصبه.