78.2% of the region's share of four strategic minerals.. and 57.7% of uranium and 66.7% of rare earth elements ..

The Hail region holds 78.2% of the sites for four strategic minerals in the Kingdom, with 68 mineralization sites out of a total of 87 registered for these minerals, while the remaining 19 sites are distributed across other regions, accounting for 21.8%, according to a numerical analysis of the geographic distribution data of mineralization sites, coinciding with the announcement by the Hail Emirate that the region leads the Kingdom in thorium, zirconium, uranium, and rare earth elements.

Hail records the highest share in zirconium at 92.6%, with 25 sites out of a total of 27 in the Kingdom, compared to two sites in other regions, followed by thorium sites at 85.7%, with 24 sites out of 28, compared to four sites outside the region.

In uranium, Hail includes 15 sites out of a total of 26 in the Kingdom, with a share of 57.7%, compared to 11 sites in other regions, while its share of rare earth element sites is 66.7%, with four sites out of six, compared to two sites in the remaining regions.

The comparison reveals that Hail holds 49 sites for zirconium and thorium combined out of a total of 55 sites in the Kingdom, accounting for 89.1%, reflecting the high geographic concentration of these two minerals in the region.

The significance of these indicators is highlighted when considering the industrial uses of the four minerals; zirconium is used in engineering industries and heat-resistant materials, uranium is linked to nuclear fuel production, while thorium receives research attention in nuclear energy technologies, and rare earth elements are involved in the production of advanced magnets, electric motors, and electronic technologies.

This data enhances the importance of Hail within the map of mineral resources in the Kingdom and opens the door for expanding geological studies and assessing the economic feasibility of the discovered sites, thereby supporting investment opportunities in the mining sector and related industries.