78.2% حصة المنطقة من مواقع أربعة معادن إستراتيجية.. و57.7% من اليورانيوم و66.7% من العناصر الأرضية النادرة ..

تستحوذ منطقة حائل على 78.2% من مواقع أربعة معادن إستراتيجية في المملكة، بواقع 68 موقع تمعدن من إجمالي 87 موقعاً مسجلاً لهذه المعادن، فيما تتوزع المواقع الـ19 المتبقية على مناطق أخرى، بنسبة 21.8%، وفق قراءة رقمية لبيانات التوزيع الجغرافي لمواقع التمعدن، تزامناً مع إعلان إمارة منطقة حائل تصدّر المنطقة لمناطق المملكة في الثوريوم والزركونيوم واليورانيوم والعناصر الأرضية النادرة.

وتسجل حائل أعلى حصة في الزركونيوم بنسبة 92.6%، بواقع 25 موقعاً من إجمالي 27 موقعاً على مستوى المملكة، مقابل موقعين في بقية المناطق، تليها مواقع الثوريوم بنسبة 85.7%، بواقع 24 موقعاً من أصل 28 موقعاً، مقابل أربعة مواقع خارج المنطقة.

وفي اليورانيوم، تضم حائل 15 موقعاً من إجمالي 26 موقعاً بالمملكة، بنسبة استحواذ تبلغ 57.7%، مقابل 11 موقعاً في المناطق الأخرى، فيما تبلغ حصتها من مواقع العناصر الأرضية النادرة 66.7%، بواقع أربعة مواقع من أصل ستة مواقع، مقابل موقعين في بقية المناطق.

وتكشف المقارنة أن حائل تستحوذ على 49 موقعاً للزركونيوم والثوريوم مجتمعين من إجمالي 55 موقعاً في المملكة، بنسبة 89.1%، ما يعكس ارتفاع التركّز الجغرافي لهذين المعدنين في المنطقة.

وتبرز أهمية هذه المؤشرات بالنظر إلى الاستخدامات الصناعية للمعادن الأربعة؛ إذ يدخل الزركونيوم في الصناعات الهندسية والمواد المقاومة للحرارة، ويرتبط اليورانيوم بإنتاج الوقود النووي، فيما يحظى الثوريوم باهتمام بحثي في تقنيات الطاقة النووية، وتدخل العناصر الأرضية النادرة في صناعة المغناطيسات المتقدمة والمحركات الكهربائية والتقنيات الإلكترونية.

وتعزز هذه البيانات أهمية حائل ضمن خريطة الموارد المعدنية في المملكة، وتفتح المجال أمام توسيع الدراسات الجيولوجية وتقييم الجدوى الاقتصادية للمواقع المكتشفة، بما يدعم فرص الاستثمار في قطاع التعدين والصناعات المرتبطة به.