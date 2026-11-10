Portugal has announced the closure of all schools and non-essential government services tomorrow (Wednesday), as Storm "Charles" approaches, amid warnings of heavy rain and strong winds that could exceed 150 kilometers per hour, prompting authorities to declare a state of alert and take exceptional measures to protect the population.

Portuguese Interior Minister Luis Neves confirmed today (Tuesday) that the country is preparing to face extremely dangerous weather conditions, urging citizens to stay home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel, given the expectations of flooding and widespread disruptions in traffic and services.

Red Warnings in 8 Regions

The Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere issued red warnings in 8 regions, including the capital Lisbon, with forecasts of winds reaching speeds of 120 kilometers per hour, which could exceed 150 kilometers per hour if severe air currents develop.

The storm is expected to begin affecting the island of Madeira this evening, before weather conditions deteriorate in mainland Portugal on Wednesday morning, particularly in the regions of Lisbon, Leiria, Setúbal, Beja, and Faro.

School Closures and Suspension of Activities

The government measures include the closure of educational institutions at all levels, including public and private schools and kindergartens, along with the suspension of outdoor activities and events and the closure of non-essential public services.

Authorities have also imposed restrictions on access to parks, forests, and flood-prone areas, while enhancing the readiness of rescue, firefighting, and ambulance teams to respond to emergencies.

Concerns About Flooding and Power Outages

The Civil Protection Agency warned of the possibility of falling trees, damage to buildings, power outages, and communication disruptions, as well as rising water levels in some areas due to heavy rainfall.

These preparations come after a series of storms that have hit Portugal this year, causing human losses and widespread damage, while the government emphasized the need to adhere to official instructions until the end of the turbulent weather wave.