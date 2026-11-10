أعلنت البرتغال إغلاق جميع المدارس والخدمات الحكومية غير الأساسية، غدًا (الأربعاء)، مع اقتراب العاصفة «تشارلز»، وسط تحذيرات من أمطار غزيرة ورياح عاتية قد تتجاوز سرعتها 150 كيلومترًا في الساعة، ما دفع السلطات إلى إعلان حالة التأهب واتخاذ إجراءات استثنائية لحماية السكان.

وأكد وزير الداخلية البرتغالي لويس نيفيس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن البلاد تستعد لمواجهة أحوال جوية شديدة الخطورة، داعيًا المواطنين إلى البقاء في منازلهم قدر الإمكان وتجنب التنقلات غير الضرورية، في ظل توقعات بحدوث فيضانات واضطرابات واسعة في حركة المرور والخدمات.

تحذيرات حمراء في 8 مناطق

وأصدر المعهد البرتغالي للبحر والغلاف الجوي تحذيرات باللون الأحمر في 8 مناطق، بينها العاصمة لشبونة، مع توقعات برياح تصل سرعتها إلى 120 كيلومترًا في الساعة، وقد تتجاوز 150 كيلومترًا في حال تشكّل تيارات هوائية شديدة.

ومن المتوقع أن يبدأ تأثير العاصفة على جزيرة ماديرا مساء اليوم، قبل أن تتدهور الأحوال الجوية في البرتغال القارية صباح الأربعاء، خصوصًا في مناطق لشبونة وليريا وسيتوبال وبيجا وفارو.

إغلاق المدارس وتعليق الأنشطة

وشملت الإجراءات الحكومية إغلاق المؤسسات التعليمية بمختلف مراحلها، بما فيها المدارس الحكومية والخاصة ورياض الأطفال، إلى جانب تعليق الأنشطة والفعاليات الخارجية وإغلاق الخدمات العامة غير الضرورية.

كما فرضت السلطات قيودًا على دخول الحدائق والغابات والمناطق المعرضة للفيضانات، مع تعزيز استعداد فرق الإنقاذ والإطفاء والإسعاف لمواجهة الحالات الطارئة.

مخاوف من فيضانات وانقطاع الكهرباء

وحذرت هيئة الحماية المدنية من احتمال سقوط الأشجار وتضرر المباني وانقطاع الكهرباء والاتصالات، فضلًا عن ارتفاع منسوب المياه في بعض المناطق نتيجة الأمطار الغزيرة.

وتأتي هذه الاستعدادات بعد سلسلة من العواصف التي شهدتها البرتغال خلال العام الجاري، وتسببت في خسائر بشرية وأضرار واسعة، فيما شددت الحكومة على ضرورة الالتزام بالتعليمات الرسمية حتى انتهاء موجة الطقس المضطرب.