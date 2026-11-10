أعلنت البرتغال إغلاق جميع المدارس والخدمات الحكومية غير الأساسية، غدًا (الأربعاء)، مع اقتراب العاصفة «تشارلز»، وسط تحذيرات من أمطار غزيرة ورياح عاتية قد تتجاوز سرعتها 150 كيلومترًا في الساعة، ما دفع السلطات إلى إعلان حالة التأهب واتخاذ إجراءات استثنائية لحماية السكان.
وأكد وزير الداخلية البرتغالي لويس نيفيس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن البلاد تستعد لمواجهة أحوال جوية شديدة الخطورة، داعيًا المواطنين إلى البقاء في منازلهم قدر الإمكان وتجنب التنقلات غير الضرورية، في ظل توقعات بحدوث فيضانات واضطرابات واسعة في حركة المرور والخدمات.
تحذيرات حمراء في 8 مناطق
وأصدر المعهد البرتغالي للبحر والغلاف الجوي تحذيرات باللون الأحمر في 8 مناطق، بينها العاصمة لشبونة، مع توقعات برياح تصل سرعتها إلى 120 كيلومترًا في الساعة، وقد تتجاوز 150 كيلومترًا في حال تشكّل تيارات هوائية شديدة.
ومن المتوقع أن يبدأ تأثير العاصفة على جزيرة ماديرا مساء اليوم، قبل أن تتدهور الأحوال الجوية في البرتغال القارية صباح الأربعاء، خصوصًا في مناطق لشبونة وليريا وسيتوبال وبيجا وفارو.
إغلاق المدارس وتعليق الأنشطة
وشملت الإجراءات الحكومية إغلاق المؤسسات التعليمية بمختلف مراحلها، بما فيها المدارس الحكومية والخاصة ورياض الأطفال، إلى جانب تعليق الأنشطة والفعاليات الخارجية وإغلاق الخدمات العامة غير الضرورية.
كما فرضت السلطات قيودًا على دخول الحدائق والغابات والمناطق المعرضة للفيضانات، مع تعزيز استعداد فرق الإنقاذ والإطفاء والإسعاف لمواجهة الحالات الطارئة.
مخاوف من فيضانات وانقطاع الكهرباء
وحذرت هيئة الحماية المدنية من احتمال سقوط الأشجار وتضرر المباني وانقطاع الكهرباء والاتصالات، فضلًا عن ارتفاع منسوب المياه في بعض المناطق نتيجة الأمطار الغزيرة.
وتأتي هذه الاستعدادات بعد سلسلة من العواصف التي شهدتها البرتغال خلال العام الجاري، وتسببت في خسائر بشرية وأضرار واسعة، فيما شددت الحكومة على ضرورة الالتزام بالتعليمات الرسمية حتى انتهاء موجة الطقس المضطرب.
Portugal has announced the closure of all schools and non-essential government services tomorrow (Wednesday), as Storm "Charles" approaches, amid warnings of heavy rain and strong winds that could exceed 150 kilometers per hour, prompting authorities to declare a state of alert and take exceptional measures to protect the population.
Portuguese Interior Minister Luis Neves confirmed today (Tuesday) that the country is preparing to face extremely dangerous weather conditions, urging citizens to stay home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel, given the expectations of flooding and widespread disruptions in traffic and services.
Red Warnings in 8 Regions
The Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere issued red warnings in 8 regions, including the capital Lisbon, with forecasts of winds reaching speeds of 120 kilometers per hour, which could exceed 150 kilometers per hour if severe air currents develop.
The storm is expected to begin affecting the island of Madeira this evening, before weather conditions deteriorate in mainland Portugal on Wednesday morning, particularly in the regions of Lisbon, Leiria, Setúbal, Beja, and Faro.
School Closures and Suspension of Activities
The government measures include the closure of educational institutions at all levels, including public and private schools and kindergartens, along with the suspension of outdoor activities and events and the closure of non-essential public services.
Authorities have also imposed restrictions on access to parks, forests, and flood-prone areas, while enhancing the readiness of rescue, firefighting, and ambulance teams to respond to emergencies.
Concerns About Flooding and Power Outages
The Civil Protection Agency warned of the possibility of falling trees, damage to buildings, power outages, and communication disruptions, as well as rising water levels in some areas due to heavy rainfall.
These preparations come after a series of storms that have hit Portugal this year, causing human losses and widespread damage, while the government emphasized the need to adhere to official instructions until the end of the turbulent weather wave.