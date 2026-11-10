The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that the defense ministers of the Council's member states approved the establishment of an advanced command for the unified military command in the State of Kuwait, along with the allocation of appropriate forces for it. This decision was part of the resolutions of the 23rd session of the Joint Defense Council, which was held today, Tuesday, in the city of Manama, chaired by the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Lieutenant General Abdullah bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi.

Al-Budaiwi explained that the decision comes within the framework of enhancing joint Gulf military action and implementing the directives issued by the leaders of the Council member states during their extraordinary meeting in Jeddah last April, which aims to strengthen the Council's ability to face threats and challenges, and to maintain its security, stability, and sovereignty.

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council praised the level of military cooperation and coordination among the member states in confronting Iranian aggressions, and the efficiency and courage demonstrated by the Gulf armed forces in countering them, emphasizing that the security of the Council's member states is a shared responsibility, and that the concerted military efforts enhance their ability to protect their territories and resources.

Al-Budaiwi condemned the Iranian aggressions that targeted the Council's member states and caused damage to civilian objects and infrastructure. He also condemned the Houthi militia's attacks on Saudi Arabia and the targeting of sacred places, affirming the full solidarity of the Council's member states with the Kingdom and their unified support for it, as well as their backing for all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its territories and sacred sites.

He pointed out that the agenda of the session included a number of resolutions aimed at enhancing joint Gulf military cooperation and elevating the level of integration among the armed forces of the Council's member states.