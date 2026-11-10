أكّد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي أن وزراء الدفاع بدول المجلس أقروا فتح قيادة متقدمة للقيادة العسكرية الموحدة في دولة الكويت، وتخصيص قوات مناسبة لها، وذلك ضمن قرارات الدورة الـ23 لمجلس الدفاع المشترك، التي عُقدت اليوم الثلاثاء في مدينة المنامة، برئاسة وزير شؤون الدفاع بمملكة البحرين الفريق الركن عبدالله بن حسن النعيمي.
وأوضح البديوي أن القرار يأتي في إطار تعزيز العمل العسكري الخليجي المشترك، وتنفيذ التوجيهات الصادرة عن قادة دول المجلس خلال اجتماعهم الاستثنائي في جدة في أبريل الماضي، بما يعزز قدرة دول المجلس على مواجهة التهديدات والتحديات، ويحافظ على أمنها واستقرارها وسيادتها.
وأشاد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون بمستوى التعاون والتنسيق العسكري بين دول المجلس في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية، وما أظهرته القوات المسلحة الخليجية من كفاءة وشجاعة في التصدي لها، مؤكداً أن أمن دول المجلس مسؤولية مشتركة، وأن تضافر جهودها العسكرية يعزز قدرتها على حماية أراضيها ومقدراتها.
وأدان البديوي الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت دول المجلس وألحقت أضراراً بالأعيان المدنية والبنى التحتية، كما أدان هجمات ميليشيا الحوثي على السعودية واستهداف الأماكن المقدسة، مؤكداً تضامن دول المجلس الكامل مع المملكة ووقوفها صفاً واحداً إلى جانبها، ودعمها لكل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لحماية أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها ومقدساتها.
وأشار إلى أن جدول أعمال الدورة تضمّن عدداً من القرارات الهادفة إلى تعزيز التعاون العسكري الخليجي المشترك، والارتقاء بمستوى التكامل بين القوات المسلحة بدول المجلس.