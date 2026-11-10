The Egyptian Public Prosecution has referred a famous content creator to criminal trial, accusing him of defaming the artist Hala Sedky and misusing social media, with the court setting February 18 for the hearing of the case.

Audio Clip

The details of the incident date back to last May, when Sedky filed a report with the Cyber Crime Police, accusing the content creator "Y. M" of defaming her, following his publication of an audio clip attributed to her ex-husband, which included insulting phrases and disgraceful accusations against her. Meanwhile, Sedky's ex-husband denied the authenticity of the recording, affirming that what is happening is part of the campaigns targeting the mother of his children, artist Hala Sedky.

Defamation and Slander

Sedky's lawyer, Ibrahim Hafiz, submitted documents to the investigative authorities that included the video in question, along with links to the defendant's YouTube channel and the post containing the offensive audio clip. The lawyer also accused the content creator of misusing social media, defaming his client, and slander. After an examination by the Cyber Crime Investigation Department, the technical report concluded that the complaint was valid, leading to legal actions being taken and the defendant being referred to criminal trial.