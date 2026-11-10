أحالت النيابة العامة المصرية صانع محتوى شهير إلى المحاكمة الجنائية، لاتهامه بالتشهير بالفنانة هالة صدقي وإساءة استخدام مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وحددت المحكمة يوم 18 فبراير القادم للنظر في الدعوى.
مقطع صوتي
تعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى مايو الماضي، حين تقدمت صدقي ببلاغ إلى شرطة تكنولوجيا المعلومات، اتهمت فيه صانع المحتوى "ي. م" بالتشهير بها، على خلفية نشره مقطعاً صوتياً منسوباً إلى طليقها، تضمن عبارات سب وإساءة واتهامات مشينة بحقها، فيما نفى طليق صدقي صحة التسجيل، مؤكداً أن ما يحدث يأتي في إطار الحملات التي تتعرض لها والدة أبنائه الفنانة هالة صدقي.
تشهير وقذف
وقدم محامي صدقي المحامي إبراهيم حافظ، مستندات إلى جهات التحقيق تضمنت الفيديو محل الاتهام، إلى جانب روابط قناة المتهم على موقع يوتيوب والمنشور الذي تضمن المقطع الصوتي المسيء. كما اتهم المحامي صانع المحتوى بإساءة استعمال وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والتشهير بموكلته، والسب والقذف. وبعد فحص مباحث تكنولوجيا المعلومات، انتهى التقرير الفني إلى صحة البلاغ، حيث تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية وإحالة المتهم إلى المحاكمة الجنائية.
The Egyptian Public Prosecution has referred a famous content creator to criminal trial, accusing him of defaming the artist Hala Sedky and misusing social media, with the court setting February 18 for the hearing of the case.
Audio Clip
The details of the incident date back to last May, when Sedky filed a report with the Cyber Crime Police, accusing the content creator "Y. M" of defaming her, following his publication of an audio clip attributed to her ex-husband, which included insulting phrases and disgraceful accusations against her. Meanwhile, Sedky's ex-husband denied the authenticity of the recording, affirming that what is happening is part of the campaigns targeting the mother of his children, artist Hala Sedky.
Defamation and Slander
Sedky's lawyer, Ibrahim Hafiz, submitted documents to the investigative authorities that included the video in question, along with links to the defendant's YouTube channel and the post containing the offensive audio clip. The lawyer also accused the content creator of misusing social media, defaming his client, and slander. After an examination by the Cyber Crime Investigation Department, the technical report concluded that the complaint was valid, leading to legal actions being taken and the defendant being referred to criminal trial.