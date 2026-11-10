أحالت النيابة العامة المصرية صانع محتوى شهير إلى المحاكمة الجنائية، لاتهامه بالتشهير بالفنانة هالة صدقي وإساءة استخدام مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وحددت المحكمة يوم 18 فبراير القادم للنظر في الدعوى.

مقطع صوتي

تعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى مايو الماضي، حين تقدمت صدقي ببلاغ إلى شرطة تكنولوجيا المعلومات، اتهمت فيه صانع المحتوى "ي. م" بالتشهير بها، على خلفية نشره مقطعاً صوتياً منسوباً إلى طليقها، تضمن عبارات سب وإساءة واتهامات مشينة بحقها، فيما نفى طليق صدقي صحة التسجيل، مؤكداً أن ما يحدث يأتي في إطار الحملات التي تتعرض لها والدة أبنائه الفنانة هالة صدقي.

تشهير وقذف

وقدم محامي صدقي المحامي إبراهيم حافظ، مستندات إلى جهات التحقيق تضمنت الفيديو محل الاتهام، إلى جانب روابط قناة المتهم على موقع يوتيوب والمنشور الذي تضمن المقطع الصوتي المسيء. كما اتهم المحامي صانع المحتوى بإساءة استعمال وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والتشهير بموكلته، والسب والقذف. وبعد فحص مباحث تكنولوجيا المعلومات، انتهى التقرير الفني إلى صحة البلاغ، حيث تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية وإحالة المتهم إلى المحاكمة الجنائية.