The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense stated that on Wednesday, 01/06/1448 AH corresponding to 11/11/2026 AD, the Civil Defense responded to the fall of debris from two ballistic missiles after they were intercepted and destroyed, launched by the terrorist Houthi militia, towards the Makkah region, including debris on the village of Sabouha.

The official spokesperson confirmed that this hostile targeting of civilian objects constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and reflects the dangerous hostile approach adopted by the terrorist Houthi militia.

The relevant authorities responded to the incident immediately upon its occurrence, implementing all approved procedures and measures to deal with such cases and taking necessary actions to ensure the safety of lives and property.