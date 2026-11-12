صرّح المتحدث الرسمي للدفاع المدني بأنه في يوم الأربعاء 01/06/1448 هـ الموافق 11/11/2026 م، باشر الدفاع المدني سقوط شظايا صاروخين باليستيين بعد اعتراضهما وتدميرهما، تم إطلاقهما من قبل الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، باتجاه منطقة مكة المكرمة، منها شظايا على قرية سبوحة.

وأكد المتحدث الرسمي أن هذا الاستهداف العدائي للأعيان المدنية يُعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني، ويعكس خطورة النهج العدائي الذي تنتهجه الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية.

وقد باشرت الجهات المختصة الحادث فور وقوعه، ونفذت جميع الإجراءات والتدابير المعتمدة للتعامل مع مثل هذه الحالات، واتخاذ ما يلزم لسلامة الأرواح والممتلكات.