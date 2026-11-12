ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا تفشي فايروس إيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية إلى 5387 وفاة، فيما تجاوز عدد الإصابات المؤكدة 11 ألف حالة، في أسوأ تفشٍ للمرض تشهده البلاد منذ بدء تسجيل الأوبئة فيها.

وأظهرت أحدث البيانات الصحية تسجيل 11,042 إصابة مؤكدة و5387 وفاة، منذ الإعلان عن تفشي الفايروس في منتصف مايو الماضي، لتقترب نسبة الوفيات من نصف إجمالي الإصابات المسجلة.

وامتد الوباء إلى 8 مقاطعات من أصل 26 مقاطعة في الكونغو الديمقراطية، وسط صعوبات متزايدة تواجه السلطات الصحية في احتواء انتشار العدوى.

ثاني أكبر تفشٍ لإيبولا في العالم

ويُعد التفشي الحالي ثاني أكبر تفشٍ لفايروس إيبولا وأكثرها فتكاً على مستوى العالم، بعد وباء غرب أفريقيا الذي اجتاح المنطقة بين عامي 2014 و2016، وتسبب في إصابة أكثر من 28,600 شخص ووفاة أكثر من 11 ألفاً.

وينجم التفشي الحالي عن سلالة نادرة من الفايروس تُعرف باسم «بونديبوغيو»، لا يتوفر حتى الآن لقاح أو علاج معتمد مخصص لها.

وتتركز معظم الإصابات في مقاطعتي إيتوري وشمال كيفو شرقي البلاد، إذ سجلت إيتوري وحدها 7684 إصابة و3628 وفاة، فيما بلغت الحصيلة في شمال كيفو 2737 إصابة و1505 وفيات.

النزاعات المسلحة تعرقل احتواء الوباء

وتواجه جهود مكافحة الفايروس تحديات كبيرة بسبب استمرار النزاعات المسلحة وتدهور الخدمات الصحية وصعوبة الوصول إلى المناطق المتضررة، إلى جانب انتشار المعلومات المضللة وانعدام الثقة بين بعض المجتمعات المحلية والعاملين في القطاع الصحي.

وأدت هجمات استهدفت فرق الاستجابة الصحية إلى مقتل 4 أشخاص في حادثتين منفصلتين، وتعطيل عمليات تتبع المخالطين، ما تسبب في فقدان متابعة أكثر من ألف شخص يُحتمل تعرضهم للعدوى.

انتشار العدوى خارج الكونغو

ولم يقتصر انتشار الفايروس على الكونغو الديمقراطية، إذ سُجلت إصابات مرتبطة بالتفشي في دول أفريقية أخرى، بينها أوغندا وكينيا ونيجيريا، ما يزيد المخاوف من انتقال العدوى عبر الحدود.

وفي ظل استمرار انتشار المرض، تتواصل الجهود الدولية لتطوير وسائل الوقاية والعلاج، مع إجراء تجارب سريرية على لقاحات جديدة تستهدف تعزيز الاستجابة الصحية لهذا النوع من فايروس إيبولا.