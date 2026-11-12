The death toll from the Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 5,387, while the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 11,000, marking the worst outbreak of the disease the country has experienced since it began recording epidemics.

Recent health data showed 11,042 confirmed cases and 5,387 deaths since the announcement of the virus outbreak in mid-May, bringing the death rate close to half of the total recorded infections.

The epidemic has spread to 8 out of 26 provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, amid increasing difficulties faced by health authorities in containing the spread of the infection.

The Second Largest Ebola Outbreak in the World

The current outbreak is considered the second largest and deadliest Ebola virus outbreak in the world, following the West Africa epidemic that swept through the region between 2014 and 2016, which resulted in over 28,600 infections and more than 11,000 deaths.

The current outbreak is caused by a rare strain of the virus known as "Bundibugyo," for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment.

Most of the infections are concentrated in the Ituri and North Kivu provinces in the eastern part of the country, with Ituri alone recording 7,684 cases and 3,628 deaths, while North Kivu has reported 2,737 cases and 1,505 deaths.

Armed Conflicts Hinder Containment of the Epidemic

Efforts to combat the virus face significant challenges due to ongoing armed conflicts, deteriorating health services, and difficulties in accessing affected areas, along with the spread of misinformation and a lack of trust between some local communities and health workers.

Attacks targeting health response teams have resulted in the deaths of 4 people in two separate incidents, disrupting contact tracing operations and causing the loss of tracking for over a thousand individuals who may have been exposed to the infection.

Spread of Infection Beyond Congo

The spread of the virus has not been limited to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as cases linked to the outbreak have been recorded in other African countries, including Uganda, Kenya, and Nigeria, raising concerns about cross-border transmission of the infection.

As the disease continues to spread, international efforts to develop prevention and treatment methods are ongoing, with clinical trials being conducted on new vaccines aimed at enhancing the health response to this type of Ebola virus.