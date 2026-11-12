The Ministry of Municipalities has launched a list of requirements for juice shops and granted existing establishments a corrective period of 180 days for compliance. It allowed them to be set up in parking lots of commercial complexes. The regulations emphasized that refrigerated foods should not remain outside the refrigerator for more than (20) minutes during transport to the storage area, and the serving area must be clearly visible to the service recipient or separated by transparent glass, and it should not be covered or obstructed. Shops are prohibited from placing warning signs to prevent parking.

The regulations require shops to dispose of food ingredients if they show any signs of spoilage, such as changes in color, taste, smell, or texture. In the event of a power outage, all refrigerated foods that have been exposed to temperatures exceeding (4) degrees Celsius for more than two hours must be discarded. Workers are prohibited from using wooden boards or knives with wooden handles for cutting fruits and vegetables, and these must be replaced with boards and knives with handles made from safe materials like plastics. It is also forbidden to store foods, food ingredients, equipment, and packaging materials in workers' changing rooms, their lockers, restrooms, mechanical rooms, or in places where chemicals or pesticides are stored.

In cases where workers taste foods, the regulations stress the use of clean and sanitized tools, and tools must be cleaned and sanitized immediately before and after tasting. Tasting the same product twice using the same tools is prohibited. If a food establishment determines that any food or ingredient may be unsafe or unfit for consumption, immediate action must be taken to control the defective ingredients and the dishes prepared from them, and any remaining defective product must be separated.

The regulations require the establishment to notify the relevant authorities if more than two employees experience diarrhea or vomiting while at work.

Workers are required to wear clean clothing that ensures a proper professional appearance suitable for their tasks, and the establishment must not be used for housing. Workers involved in the preparation and handling of food must wear gloves, although this is not required for those working with ovens or high heat sources.

Additionally, tasting food using fingers is prohibited, as is touching hair or other body parts such as the nose, eyes, or ears, wearing wristwatches or jewelry, and using cosmetic items like nails, false eyelashes, or nail polish.