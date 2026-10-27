يستهدف الهلال تعزيز سلسلة «اللاهزيمة» القياسية، عندما يحل ضيفاً على الشمال، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على استاد البيت، في تمام الساعة التاسعة والربع مساءً، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من منطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.

24 مباراة دون خسارة

استهل الهلال مشواره في البطولة بانتصارين للموسم الثالث على التوالي، كما لم يخسر «الزعيم» في آخر 24 مباراة خاضها ضمن مرحلة الدوري أو دور المجموعات، محققاً 21 انتصاراً وثلاثة تعادلات، وهي أطول سلسلة من نوعها لأي فريق، بحسب الموقع الرسمي للاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم.

تفوق لافت على الفرق القطرية

يلتقي الهلال مع الشمال للمرة الأولى، لكن سجل «زعيم آسيا» في مبارياته الأخيرة أمام الفرق القطرية مميز للغاية، إذ لم يخسر في آخر 10 مباريات، بواقع 8 انتصارات وتعادلين.

نظام التأهل

يخوض كل فريق 8 مباريات خلال مرحلة الدوري، على أن تتأهل أفضل 8 أندية في كل منطقة إلى دور الـ16، فيما تُقام مباريات ربع النهائي وقبل النهائي والنهائي بنظام التجمع في السعودية.