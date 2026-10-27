Al Hilal aims to enhance its record "unbeaten" streak as they visit Al Shamal today (Tuesday) at Al Bayt Stadium, at 9:15 PM, as part of the third round of the Western region in the AFC Champions League for elite teams.

24 Matches Without a Loss

Al Hilal began their campaign in the tournament with two victories for the third consecutive season, and "the Leader" has not lost in their last 24 matches played in the league or group stage, achieving 21 victories and three draws, which is the longest streak of its kind for any team, according to the official website of the Asian Football Confederation.

Remarkable Superiority Over Qatari Teams

Al Hilal faces Al Shamal for the first time, but the record of "the Asian Leader" in their recent matches against Qatari teams is exceptional, as they have not lost in their last 10 matches, with 8 victories and 2 draws.

Qualification System

Each team plays 8 matches during the league stage, with the top 8 clubs in each region qualifying for the Round of 16, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final matches are held in a gathering format in Saudi Arabia.