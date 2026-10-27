في مفارقة تاريخية، بدأ الإنجليزي ستانلي ماثيوز سجل الفائزين بالكرة الذهبية عام 1956، ليحصد مواطنه هاري كين الجائزة في عامها السبعين، خلال حفل أقيم في لندن للمرة الأولى خارج فرنسا.

ولم يكن اختيار العاصمة البريطانية لاستضافة حفل الاثنين مجرد تغيير في مكان الاحتفال، بل حمل دلالة رمزية؛ إذ جاء تكريما لماثيوز، أول من نال الجائزة التي أطلقتها مجلة «فرانس فوتبول» عام 1956 لتكريم أفضل لاعب كرة قدم في أوروبا.

وكان ماثيوز، جناح بلاكبول والمنتخب الإنجليزي، يبلغ 41 عاما عندما فاز بالنسخة الأولى، متقدما على الإسباني ألفريدو دي ستيفانو والفرنسي ريمون كوبا. واحتفظ اللاعب المخضرم بمكانته في تاريخ اللعبة بوصفه أول من حمل الجائزة، التي تحولت على مدار العقود التالية إلى أحد أبرز الأوسمة الفردية في كرة القدم العالمية.

وبعد سبعة عقود، انضم كين إلى قائمة قصيرة من اللاعبين الإنجليز الذين نالوا الكرة الذهبية، بعدما تفوق في تصويت عام 2026 على الفرنسي كيليان مبابي والإسباني لامين جمال. وجاء تتويجه بعد موسم تهديفي استثنائي مع بايرن ميونخ والمنتخب الإنجليزي، سجل خلاله 73 هدفا في مختلف المسابقات.

ولا تعني عودة الجائزة إلى إنجلترا أن كين هو ثاني لاعب إنجليزي يفوز بها بعد ماثيوز؛ فقد سبقه بوبي تشارلتون عام 1966، وكيفن كيغان في عامي 1978 و1979، ثم مايكل أوين عام 2001. وبذلك أصبح كين خامس إنجليزي يحرز الجائزة، والأول منذ ربع قرن.

وتكشف هذه القائمة عن محطات متباعدة في تاريخ الكرة الإنجليزية؛ من ماثيوز، الذي نال التكريم في السنوات الأولى للجائزة، إلى تشارلتون الذي ارتبط اسمه بإنجازات منتخب إنجلترا في ستينيات القرن الماضي، ثم كيغان وأوين، وصولا إلى كين الذي أعاد بلاده إلى قمة المنافسة الفردية بعد غياب طويل.

وخلال هذه الفترة، تغيرت كرة القدم نفسها، كما تطورت معايير الجائزة واتسع نطاق المنافسة عليها. فبعدما انطلقت لتكريم أفضل لاعب أوروبي، توسعت أهلية الترشح لاحقا لتشمل لاعبين من جنسيات مختلفة، قبل أن تصبح الجائزة مفتوحة عالميا منذ عام 2007. ومع صعود أجيال من النجوم في إسبانيا والأرجنتين والبرتغال وفرنسا، بات الفوز بها منافسة عالمية تتجاوز حدود المنتخبات والدوريات المحلية.

وتكتسب نسخة 2026 أهمية إضافية لأنها جمعت بين الاحتفال بمرور سبعين عاما على تأسيس الجائزة وعودة الحفل إلى إنجلترا، في إشارة مباشرة إلى صاحب أول تتويج. وهكذا التقى اسمان إنجليزيان يفصل بينهما سبعة عقود: ماثيوز الذي افتتح سجل الفائزين، وكين الذي أعاد الجائزة إلى بلاده في محطة جديدة من تاريخها.

وبين البداية والنهاية الرمزية، تروي الكرة الذهبية قصة تحول من جائزة أوروبية محدودة النطاق إلى تكريم عالمي يتنافس عليه أبرز نجوم اللعبة، فيما منحت عودة الجائزة إلى لاعب إنجليزي في عامها السبعين المناسبة بعدا تاريخيا يتجاوز اسم الفائز وحده.