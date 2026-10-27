Two prominent brands in China have excluded French star Kylian Mbappé from their advertising campaigns, following the spread of a video online in which the Real Madrid striker appeared to mock the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

Chinese anger follows Mbappé

The wave of anger in China came just hours after Mbappé lost the Ballon d'Or, the highest individual award in football, to Englishman Harry Kane.

According to the French network "RMC," the decision by the two brands came after a video of Mbappé circulated, in which he seemed to say that the most humorous meme he had seen online was a composite image showing his face on the face of a man believed to be a "Chinese dictator."

It appears that Mbappé was referring to a satirical image that featured his face superimposed on a picture of Mao Zedong, which is one of several images circulating that combine the features of the football star with various historical figures.

Historical figures are a "red line"

Kylian Mbappé enjoys great popularity in China, where football is widely followed, despite the modest results of the Chinese national team, which has only qualified for the World Cup once, in 2002.

However, jokes, mockery, and statements that belittle historical figures are considered sensitive matters in China, as they may be viewed as expressions of disrespect.