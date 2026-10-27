استبعدت علامتان تجاريتان بارزتان في الصين النجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي من حملاتهما الإعلانية، عقب انتشار مقطع فيديو عبر الإنترنت بدا فيه مهاجم ريال مدريد وكأنه يسخر من الزعيم الصيني الراحل ماو تسي تونغ.

غضب صيني يلاحق مبابي

وجاءت موجة الغضب في الصين بعد ساعات قليلة من خسارة مبابي جائزة الكرة الذهبية، أرفع الجوائز الفردية في كرة القدم، لمصلحة الإنجليزي هاري كين.

وبحسب شبكة «RMC» الفرنسية، جاء قرار العلامتين التجاريتين عقب انتشار مقطع فيديو لمبابي، بدا فيه وكأنه يقول إن أكثر الصور الساخرة المتداولة عبر الإنترنت التي شاهدها إضحاكاً، كانت صورة مركبة يظهر فيها وجهه على وجه رجل يعتقد أنه «ديكتاتور صيني».

ويبدو أن مبابي كان يشير إلى صورة ساخرة جرى فيها تركيب وجهه على صورة ماو تسي تونغ، وهي واحدة من صور عدة متداولة تجمع ملامح نجم كرة القدم بشخصيات تاريخية مختلفة.

الرموز التاريخية «خط أحمر»

ويتمتع كيليان مبابي بشعبية كبيرة في الصين، حيث تحظى كرة القدم باهتمام واسع، رغم النتائج المتواضعة للمنتخب الصيني، الذي لم يتأهل إلى كأس العالم سوى مرة واحدة، عام 2002.

لكن المزاح والسخرية والتصريحات التي تنتقص من الشخصيات التاريخية تُعد أموراً حساسة في الصين، إذ قد يُنظر إليها على أنها تعبير عن عدم الاحترام.