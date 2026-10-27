استبعدت علامتان تجاريتان بارزتان في الصين النجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي من حملاتهما الإعلانية، عقب انتشار مقطع فيديو عبر الإنترنت بدا فيه مهاجم ريال مدريد وكأنه يسخر من الزعيم الصيني الراحل ماو تسي تونغ.
غضب صيني يلاحق مبابي
وجاءت موجة الغضب في الصين بعد ساعات قليلة من خسارة مبابي جائزة الكرة الذهبية، أرفع الجوائز الفردية في كرة القدم، لمصلحة الإنجليزي هاري كين.
وبحسب شبكة «RMC» الفرنسية، جاء قرار العلامتين التجاريتين عقب انتشار مقطع فيديو لمبابي، بدا فيه وكأنه يقول إن أكثر الصور الساخرة المتداولة عبر الإنترنت التي شاهدها إضحاكاً، كانت صورة مركبة يظهر فيها وجهه على وجه رجل يعتقد أنه «ديكتاتور صيني».
ويبدو أن مبابي كان يشير إلى صورة ساخرة جرى فيها تركيب وجهه على صورة ماو تسي تونغ، وهي واحدة من صور عدة متداولة تجمع ملامح نجم كرة القدم بشخصيات تاريخية مختلفة.
الرموز التاريخية «خط أحمر»
ويتمتع كيليان مبابي بشعبية كبيرة في الصين، حيث تحظى كرة القدم باهتمام واسع، رغم النتائج المتواضعة للمنتخب الصيني، الذي لم يتأهل إلى كأس العالم سوى مرة واحدة، عام 2002.
لكن المزاح والسخرية والتصريحات التي تنتقص من الشخصيات التاريخية تُعد أموراً حساسة في الصين، إذ قد يُنظر إليها على أنها تعبير عن عدم الاحترام.
Two prominent brands in China have excluded French star Kylian Mbappé from their advertising campaigns, following the spread of a video online in which the Real Madrid striker appeared to mock the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong.
Chinese anger follows Mbappé
The wave of anger in China came just hours after Mbappé lost the Ballon d'Or, the highest individual award in football, to Englishman Harry Kane.
According to the French network "RMC," the decision by the two brands came after a video of Mbappé circulated, in which he seemed to say that the most humorous meme he had seen online was a composite image showing his face on the face of a man believed to be a "Chinese dictator."
It appears that Mbappé was referring to a satirical image that featured his face superimposed on a picture of Mao Zedong, which is one of several images circulating that combine the features of the football star with various historical figures.
Historical figures are a "red line"
Kylian Mbappé enjoys great popularity in China, where football is widely followed, despite the modest results of the Chinese national team, which has only qualified for the World Cup once, in 2002.
However, jokes, mockery, and statements that belittle historical figures are considered sensitive matters in China, as they may be viewed as expressions of disrespect.